Richmond Food News: Week of July 30-Aug. 3

Lush Cupcakes is hosting its soft opening Saturday, Aug. 4 (more details below). Soon Richmonders will be able to get their hands on boozy beauties like this Mint Julep cupcake. (Photo courtesy Lush Cupcakes)

The Great (Beer) Outdoors

Seven years after founding Hardywood, Eric McKay and Patrick Murtaugh recently embarked on a creative, outdoor-inspired side project called Suncrush. Beer drinkers, be warned: Their tangerine session ale, the first in the series, is quite quaffable and refreshing; it's even brewed with green tea for a touch of caffeine and antioxidants (healthy, right?). Learn more about the new series of beers and the flavors to come in future releases. (Richmond magazine)

Rollin' Produce

A local nonprofit, World U.P. Foundation, is set to launch a Mobile Produce Pantry in late September and work with existing food pantries to provide fresh fruit and veggies. Many food pantries struggle to provide produce to families in need due to lack of space and refrigeration. Find out how the Mobile Produce Pantry got started and how to get involved. (Richmond magazine)

Just Juiced

'Tis the season for smoothies, bowls, avocado toast and lighter fare, and Richmond magazine freelancer Sarah Geroux hit the town to scope out the offerings at some of the area’s top juice spots. From the West End’s Ginger Juice to Jackson Ward’s Saadia’s Juice Box, across town to The Pit and The Peel and North End Juice Co., discover the must-have smoothies, skippable menu items and the all-around vibes these placing are juicing up.

Hot for Harissa

Stephanie Ganz has the latest ingredient to add to your shopping list: harissa. She describes the North African condiment as “a pepper paste with attitude,” and Ian Merryman, chef and owner of the forthcoming Broad Street venture Tiny Victory, shares his harissa hot sauce recipe, ideal for a slab of braised pork. (Richmond magazine)

Gaylord Giveaway

Cupcake Craze

If you like booze, cupcakes and cool treats from King of Pops, get ready to experience a sugar — and probably excitement — overload. Lush Cupcakes, purveyor of liquor-infused baked goods, is throwing a soft opening event at the neighboring King of Pops on Saturday, Aug. 4, a sneak peek prior to their grand opening on Friday, Aug. 10. “This is a way to thank customers for their support over the past few years and say, 'Here’s some delicious treats for you,' ” says owner Rachel Bolling. Bolling has collaborated with multiple area breweries to create special brews, most recently with Three Notch’d, who will release a lush-ious (get it?) maple pecan brown ale Aug. 9. Bolling says her forthcoming space in Scott’s Addition will allow her to explore other infused desserts including ice cream, parfaits and brownies. “There’s so many things to do, so to limit myself to cupcakes kind of closes me off from other opportunities,” says Bolling. Tickets for the preview event are $16 and include two cupcakes and two pops.

Speaking of cupcakes, local dessert pusher Pearl’s Bake Shoppe will participate in 804 Day on Aug. 4 (8/4). Facebook fans were empowered to vote and create the cupcake menu for the all-day Saturday event. Added bonus: Buy eight cupcakes, get four free (only once per customer, in-store purchase). Expect six specialty flavors, their standard eight, plus four vegan and gluten-free varieties — come hungry, or with friends. “We haven’t done anything fun and crazy in a long time. and this was the perfect opportunity,” says owner Laurie Blakey.

Arrivederci, Anthony’s; Hello, Mike and Maddy’s

Anthony’s on the Hill, at 2824 E. Broad St. in Church Hill, known for the welcoming and comforting scent of fresh-baked dough that reminds me of my own Italian house, shut its doors on Sunday, July 29. But it’s not the end for owner Michael Calogerakis: The neighborhood eatery is switching things up after six years of business and reopening as a bakery and cafe. A joint venture from Calogerakis and his wife, Mike and Maddy’s is set to open by the beginning of September. Michael says it was time for a change, and he’s looking forward to the next chapter. “We felt it was something that will be useful and well-received by residents of Church Hill,” he says. “Being a baker by trade, I wanted to open a morning spot [where] people could come and get what they needed on their way to work.” Expect an emphasis on locally sourced and farm-raised products, hot breakfast sandwiches, muffins, pastries, coffee and scones.

BrewHaHa

Ooh la la, it’s time for BrewHaHa — the second annual beer-based event at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture on Saturday, Aug. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. August is Virginia Craft Beer month, so it's the perfect time to celebrate. This year marks the first “Battle of the Brews," where Richmond-area breweries — Isley, Ardent, Castleburg, and Canon & Draw — face off to see who can create the top rendition of a historic lemon beer recipe from the early 1800s. "What doesn't go well with beer and history?" asks Paige Newman, associate archivist at VMHC. "Making a connection to the past through beer provides a unique perspective and an exciting way to experience history." More than 10 Virginia breweries will make an appearance, along with two cideries and Black Heath Meadery. VIP tickets, which include admission to the Battle of The Brews, are $40, and general admission is $30. Cheers!

Carytown Burgers 2.0

Two Carytown big-timers and seasoned restaurant owners are making some serious moves. Carytown Burgers & Fries is relocating from its almost 20-year-old original home to the current Nacho Mama’s space at 3449 W. Cary St., after being forced to find a new spot due to the development of the Carytown Exchange, a $40 million shopping center slated for a 2020 opening. Nacho Mama’s owner Raul Cantu is heading to sunny Florida, and his 22-year-old venture will serve its last burrito Aug. 31, while Carytown Burgers plans to open in its new digs the weekend of Sept. 29. Margarita fans, you’re in luck — Margarita Monday and the margarita menu will carry on. Carytown Burgers owner Mike Barber plans to pay homage to Nacho’s long-standing Carytown presence with a Nacho Mama’s burger, featuring house-made salsa, jalapenos and ghost pepper cheese. Burger patrons can expect the addition of a full bar, a transition to full service, and complimentary kettle chips, a tip of the hat to Nacho’s free chips and salsa. “We had to stay in Carytown; it’s our namesake,” says Operations Manager Jordan Leonard. “It was really serendipitous, and were fortunate that [Cantu] reached out to Mike and it became the perfect marriage. It worked out really great, but definitely has been a long few months of a lot of searching and uncertainty.”

Bye Bye, Beth

Richmond shrub queen, all-star drink maker and cocktail aficionado Beth Dixon has announced that she will be leaving Pasture after serving as beverage director for both Pasture and sister restaurant Comfort for almost seven years. We sat down with Dixon for our July issue and chatted about her adoration for Peter Chang and rosé, her not so graceful nature, and her early wing-slinging days at Buffalo Wild Wings. Stop in to Pasture to say farewell before her final day on Sunday, Aug. 5.

Aloi Approaches

A few weeks ago, we gave a sneak peek of Aloi, a forthcoming solo venture from furniture artisan and restaurateur Brandon Pearson at 3103 W. Leigh St. in Scott’s Addition. Pearson has officially settled on Tuesday, Aug. 7, as the opening date for the restaurant. Head Chef Ben Watters, formerly of Brenner Pass and Lemaire, plans to roll out a seasonally focused, fresh and innovative menu when they open their doors.

RVA Love

The Alpine-themed Scott’s Addition restaurant, Brenner Pass — the second project from co-owner and James Beard award semifinalist chef Brittanny Anderson that recently celebrated one year of business — has been chosen among Bon Appetit Magazine’s 50 nominees for America’s best new restaurants, the only Virginia restaurant on the list. “We put a lot of hard work into our restaurants, so when our team gets recognized like this, it really means a lot to us,” says Anderson. On Aug. 14, Bon Appetit reveals its list of “Hot 10” restaurants, and our fingers are crossed.

In Case You Missed It

Proper Pie Co. is taking its annual month-long summer hiatus for the owners to travel and break from pie-making duties (jealous). The Church Hill staple shut its doors Aug. 1 and won’t be reopening until Sept. 5. Every year this slips my mind, and I stroll to the door ready to feast on slices of tomato and key lime pie (a savory and a sweet slice are essential) and realize they’ve already shut ‘er down. Heartbreaking.

It’s safe to say that, when you sit down at Burger Bach, one of the most difficult decisions is which sauce to pair with your french fries. Tzatziki, garlic aioli, chipotle cilantro? I always go back and forth. I think they caught on that their sauce game was strong because the New Zealand-style pub recently announced their “Bach-made” dipping sauces and salad dressings will be available for purchase at the Carytown location in eight-ounce bottles for $6.95.

Out with one pie, in with another. The second Richmond Pupatella, the Neapolitan-style pizza spot with Arlington roots, is set to open in the former Pie Five Pizza space at 10921 W. Broad St. in the fall. The new venture is 2,200 square feet and will seat 105 guests between the dining room and outdoor patio. (News release)

Upcoming Events

