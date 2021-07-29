Richmond Food News: Week of July 26-30

× Expand Breakfast on the brain? Head below for the debut date of morning meal-focused ValerEats food truck. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Ready to Hatch

Cambodian cuisine, fresh-pressed juices, handmade pasta and a seafood venture from Alewife’s Lee Gregory are just a few of the concepts coming to life at the forthcoming food hall, Hatch Local. Before the Manchester mini food commune makes its debut in October, all seven vendors will be on hand for a nearly sold-out preview event this weekend, with more sneak peeks planned. (Richmond magazine)

Cool Summer

Ice cream. There is something uniquely special about the cool confection: smile- and nostalgia-inducing, appreciated in all its forms, from gelato and sorbet to sandwiches and milkshakes. In the spirit of summer, we talk with local ice cream makers, dish out our favorite scoops, track down vegan options and even get a little weird. We’ve also got some cool science, sweet spots worthy of mini road trips, a local version of a Blizzard, Mexican Mangonadas, cones on the go and much more. (Richmond magazine)

Swirled and Spiked

Where can you find one of the only places serving soft serve cider in the country? Right here in Richmond. In keeping with our cool treats theme, making use of new technology, Buskey Cider is now offering its hard cider in soft serve form. Technically not ice cream but channeling all the vibes, cone included, watermelon-rosemary is currently on tap. (Richmond magazine)

Take Me Away

Tiki cocktails are rooted in history, typically rum-heavy and simply fun. From a mezcal-tinged libation from Adan Velis of The Jungle Room at Sabai to a colada made with Reservoir Distillery bourbon and a drink dubbed Man in the Yellow Dress at Little Nickel, learn how to make these island-inspired sips at home. (Richmond magazine)

Juicy Fruit

For the next month or so, the talk of the town will undoubtedly be tomatoes, as it should be. Making the most of its seasonal moment of fame, the summer fruit is the star of Roosevelt Executive Chef Jared Martin’s vegan spin on tartare. (Richmond magazine)

Fungus Among Us

“Fully inoculated” and “masters mix” are curious phrases, and they are also terms Richmond-based grower Dave Boso of Rappahannock River Mushrooms uses on the regular. Catch the purveyor, who specializes in tree mushrooms such as oyster and maitake, at area markets and online. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

ValerEats, a food truck dedicated to the first meal — including super cute and fluffy Dutch-style mini pancakes — is set to hit the road on Aug. 9. (Richmond magazine)

Get caught up on local food justice advocate Duron Chavis’ current and future efforts to sow a more resilient food system. (Richmond magazine)

Last week, Duke’s Mayonnaise and tomatoes had a shining, symbiotic moment during RVA’s Hot Tomato Summer. Looking to commemorate the first-ever event? These shirts are super rad. (Richmond magazine)

Stay cool and caffeinated this summer with iced coffee selections from a mango cold brew to a hummingbird latte. (Richmond magazine)

Main Street’s Cocky Rooster is heading west — the chicken wing joint plans to open a second outpost in GreenGate later this year.

After months of delays, Hampton’s 1865 Brewing Co. — one of the state’s only Black-owned breweries, home to a signature seltzer-meets-beer libation called a Brixzter — will host its grand opening on July 30. (Richmond magazine)

Also in brew news, imbibers can now find a waterfront pub in Hopewell from Florida-based Holy Mackerel Small Batch Beers. Taking over the shuttered Dockside Restaurant, Holy Mackerel is serving bar fare and a pint with a view. (Richmond BizSense)

Through Aug. 3, Gallery5 is accepting submissions for an upcoming virtual gallery dedicated to all things edible, from ’gram-worthy snapshots of dishes to art inspired by food and recipe cards.

For its first anniversary, Jackson Ward’s exotic snack shop, One Way Market, is hosting a mini block party with live tunes, discounts and giveaways. There will also be a food lineup that features nearby neighbors such as Mama J’s, Cafe Synai and Str8 out of Philly, as well as The Beet Box and Breezy’s Lemonade.

RVA Love

Thrillist recently rolled out a slate of 40 American Ice Cream Shops You Need to Try Right Now, and North Side’s Ruby Scoops represents for Virginia.

Cheers to The Jasper and Saison, Richmond spots known for their savvy bar menus blending intrigue and tradition, both of whom received a nod in Garden & Gun’s annual list of Best Cocktail Bars of the South.

Nestled inside the historic Jefferson Hotel and focusing on seasonal fare and Southern delicacies including fried deviled eggs, Lemaire has been nominated by USA Today as one of the country’s best hotel restaurants. Voting for the top 10 takes place until Aug. 16.

