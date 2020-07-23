Richmond Food News: Week of July 20-24

× Expand Soul Taco is taking over the Kabana Rooftop kitchen five days a week and keeping the menu fresh with duck confit, Mississippi pot roast and blackened fish tacos. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Effervescent Evolution

Richmond is a city for drinkers, and its lineup of adult libations is about to grow even bigger. Make room in the cooler, because Richmond Seltzer Co., led by a young duo of Virginia college grads, plans to make its debut in the summer of 2021. Fans of bubbles with a kick can look forward to flavors including a blackberry sour and watermelon blended with tropical fruits. (Richmond magazine)

‘Too Soon’

On July 1, restaurants in the city entered phase three of the governor's reopening plan for Virginia, which grants them the freedom to operate indoors at full capacity, excepting bar seating. A few weeks later, a number of those dining rooms have just as quickly closed again. Spikes in COVID-19 cases and safety concerns have led many restaurateurs to return to takeout service, limit dining to outdoor spaces or even close their doors for the foreseeable future. (Richmond magazine)

Light My Fire

My childhood summers included bountiful seafood boils and some mean rounds of gin rummy after a day spent in the sun. However you like to summer, writer Genevelyn Steele shares her favorite noshable ways to embrace the season, from grillable selections that showcase the fruits of Virginia waters to a party pack of slushy-style drinks and local bites. (Richmond magazine)

Waste Not

Waste has long been an issue in the food industry and among consumers. Since the pandemic, however, patterns of food distribution are shifting, and industrial farms have been forced to plow under fields of vegetables, dump millions of gallons of fresh milk and destroy countless eggs, while locally, area farmers, restaurants and everyday individuals are actually reporting less waste, perhaps marking a collective movement toward sustainable behaviors. (Richmond magazine)

Piled High

Ghost kitchen Dunharrow Concept returns with its latest dining adventure, Fat Kid Sandwiches. The delivery-only concept with revolving themes launched this past week, offering a lineup of serious sammies, including a towering Italian triple-decker club and a Reuben with homemade dressing and jalapeño slaw. Order up Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. (News release)

Dessert and a Movie

Recently reopened in a revamped, snack-packed space, Cary Street's Shyndigz Market also revealed a massive patio and adjacent green space earlier this week. Catch an outdoor flick every night at 8:30 p.m. (recent showings have included "Matilda" and "Space Jam") and cop a cream pie or slice of cake du jour to take movie nibbles up a notch.

Till Next Year

2020 has been quite a ride, and while we can assume most, if not all, large festivals are canceled, announcements are what make it real.

An edible Richmond ritual since 1984, the Lebanese Food Festival has officially axed its 2020 event after originally postponing the celebration that brings together nearly 40,000 visitors after nine months of preparation.

Ferris wheel rides and snacks on a stick are going to have to wait until 2021. The State Fair of Virginia says the event, originally scheduled for Sept. 25-Oct. 4, will not take place this year. (News release)

ICYMI

A market highlighting Black growers, boosting food access and promoting self-sufficiency will debut in the city in the coming weeks. Check out the monthly RVA Black Farmers Market in the Randolph neighborhood beginning Aug. 15. (Richmond magazine)

Drive-ins, picnics and walk-up windows, oh my. We gazed into our dining crystal ball to predict how we'll get our grub safely as the pandemic continues to disrupt the restaurant scene. (Richmond magazine)

A fast-casual Korean fried chicken chain with over 20 locations across the country, Choong Man Chicken is set to open in mid-August in the former Comfort space on Broad Street. (Richmond BizSense)

In the West End, Twin Hickory Tavern has taken over the former Home Team Grill space, offering a mix of salads, sandwiches, burgers and bar fare.

The team at Cardinal State Butchers will bid farewell to the Bon Air provisions shop on Aug. 1, transitioning to production and wholesale in September.

Belmont Food Shop owner and chef Mike Yavosky has opened Town Hall, a "dive bar cousin" to his original eatery, serving Jell-O-shots, comfort bar food and Adult Happy Meals in the former Weezie’s Kitchen space in Carytown. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Afghan restaurant The Mantu is now offering premade grab-and-go meals from its Thompson Street space, including those namesake dumplings.

Soul Taco is spreading the taco love to new heights. Beyond the restaurant's two locations in the city, diners looking for bites and sips with a view can find select offerings at Kabana Rooftop Wednesdays through Sundays from 4 to 10 p.m. Lobster empanadas, duck confit tacos and crab cake flautas make the list.

Upcoming Events

We strongly encourage everyone to make safe and smart decisions and adhere to municipal and business guidelines related to the pandemic.

