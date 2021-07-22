Richmond Food News: Week of July 19-23

× Expand ’Tis the season of ’maters (seen above in a tomato panzanella salad at Heritage) — head below for details on the Duke’s Mayonnaise Hot Tomato Summer event. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

First Meal

The term “breakfast of champions” is about to take on a whole new meaning when ValerEats, a new food truck dedicated to the most important meal of the day, hits the road in the coming weeks. With cheesy breakfast melts, plump burritos and mini Dutch pancakes, the venture launched by a husband-and-wife duo in honor of a late family member hopes to carve out a niche in the local food truck community. (Richmond magazine)

Touching the Earth

Local food justice advocate Duron Chavis’ vision for a more resilient food system includes one where community members are more self-reliant, and where Black and brown farmers and gardeners are a part of the landscape. In the past year, Chavis has been making major strides toward that vision, from weeklong farming boot camps to a number of new gardens throughout the city and future plans for a multiacre “agrihood.” (Richmond magazine)

They Go Together

Summertime = tomato sandwich time, and for many, they are incomplete without the extra tangy condiment that has a devoted squad of enthusiasts and a recipe that has been unchanged since the beginning — we’re looking at you, Duke’s mayo. The Richmond-based condiment company is rolling out Hot Tomato Summer, a weeklong celebration at area restaurants presenting dishes featuring tomatoes and mayonnaise, from a classic BLT to chocolate cake. Duke’s and parent company Sauer Brands will each donate $5,000 to the nonprofit Shalom Farms. (Richmond magazine)

The Big Chill

The choice between hot or iced coffee is no contest during the dog days of summer, and lucky for us, writer Genevelyn Steele is here to keep us cool and caffeinated. With everything from espresso with bursts of bubbly tonic to a slushie-meets-latte bevvie and a cold brew with mango nectar cream, local coffee shops are making sure we stay buzzed and safe from the heat. (Richmond magazine)

My, My, Tomato Pie

Although I grew up in Virginia, my roots are Northern, and tomato pies were not something I had the joy of experiencing until I moved to Richmond. I’ve been impatiently waiting for the annual arrival of the juicy, flaky, warm, sweet and acidic summer delicacy, and the wait is over at last. With seasonal offerings from Proper Pie Co. to ZZQ and Shyndigz, here is your encouragement to get your tomato pie on.

ICYMI

Mediterranean vibes? Check. Massive patio? Check. Reservations available at the newly opened Pinky’s in Scott’s Addition? Check. (Richmond magazine)

After a devastating fire, local wholesaler Dickie’s Seafood rebuilds with a commitment to sustainability. (Richmond magazine)

Get ripe with peaches, from how to pick the perfect fuzzy fruit to a recipe from Lillie Pearl’s Mike Lindsey. (Richmond magazine)

Do you like eating gelato with a view? The pop-up Daverro Gelato from a VCU grad whose resume includes gelato studies, scoops vegan versions of the cool Italian treat at Libby Hill Park and the South of the James Market. (Richmond magazine)

Making a third appearance in Richmond, Indie Chefs Week, a national traveling dinner series featuring top chefs from across the country, will return August 5-8. Hosted by Brenner Pass chef and co-owner Brittanny Anderson, the event brings together a cast of 24 chefs, including local culinary standouts, for 12 courses and multiple nights of one-of-a-kind dining and bonding. (News release)

I spy the signs of a forthcoming brick-and-mortar space for the Big Chile food truck. Often parked in the Haynes parking lot on Broad Street, the authentic taqueria on wheels will soon open a more permanent edition at 10184 W. Broad St. Stay tuned for all the deets.

Attention all vegans — hailing from California, plant-based company Vuture Food is making a pit stop at Vasen Brewing Co. on Saturday, July 24, during its junk food tour — think chicken nuggets, fried shrimp, towering sammies and loaded french fries, minus the meat.

Back Alley Bakes will soon be joining Esquina, a Oaxacan-inspired concept from chef Sergio Gomez, at Mike Ledesma’s mini food hall, Instabowl, located at 2601 W. Cary St. P.S.: The soon-to-debut bakery has been testing cinnamon rolls for brunch.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …

Last week on Instagram, Food 52 posted a pic of a marinated green bean sandwich, a row of haricots verts between slabs of mozzarella on crusty bread. If this combination makes you raise an eyebrow, you are not alone; check out the comments section, and the mag’s responses, for a solid chuckle.