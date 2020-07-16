Richmond Food News: Week of July 13-17

× Expand Whether you're Team Sprinkles like me, are all about sundaes or go the no-frills route, Sunday, July 19, is National Ice Cream Day, aka an excuse for one of these bad boys. Jiji Frozen Custard visits Maymont that day to celebrate. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Let It Grow

When 27-year-old Navi Johnson began to cultivate a garden with her family in their East End backyard, she saw an opportunity to cultivate change in the community as well. Next month, Johnson will debut the RVA Black Farmers Market, a space to highlight Black growers of all skill levels, increase food access and forge connections. (Richmond magazine)

State of the Plate

For the past four months, restaurant owners and their teams have been navigating the pandemic, switching up their business models and struggling to hang onto their livelihoods. While the future remains hazy, we turn to our dining crystal ball and share visions for a new, socially distant world of eating out. Drive-in dinner and a movie, anyone? (Richmond magazine)

Meats on the Move

The team behind Cardinal State Butchers, Bon Air’s one-stop shop for local meats, thoughtfully selected cheeses and brews on tap, announced that they will be 86'ing the shop on Aug. 1, after an almost two-year run. The post reads, “The pandemic has given us a steady decline of foot traffic, and keeping the doors open is not a sound or safe option." Owners Joshua Franklin, Adam Musselman and Melville Johnson IV — also behind the pop-up Cobra Burger — plan to enter the world of production and transition to wholesale starting in September.

Changing Hands

An established Patterson Avenue shop known for its line-inducing lobster roll specials and a bounty of seafood, meats and local goods, is under new ownership. Yellow Umbrella Provisions, originally opened by George Whitby in 1986 and then helmed by his son David, has been purchased by private investor Tom Brown. (News release)

ICYMI

Farmers markets are in full swing (masks required) during this prime time for local produce. Meet the husband-and-wife team behind Schofield Farm and find out what crops they're tending. (Richmond magazine)

Winning combo: a chilled can of coffee and a fresh cardamom bun from the newest coffee spot in Scott’s Addition, Recluse Roasting Project. (Richmond magazine)

Last week Urban Hang Suite became the first place outside Triple Crossing Beer to offer cans of the brewery's coveted Falcon Smash IPA. (Richmond magazine)

Gelati Celesti starts scooping at its newest shop at Swift Creek on Thursday, July 16. P.S.: Sunday is National Ice Cream Day.

The Charlottesville-based grab-and-go eatery Roots Natural Kitchen will soon be dishing out its massive salad and grain bowls in some new digs. Look for the second area location to open at 6602 W. Broad St. in late 2020. (Richmond BizSense)

Recently launched by the owner of The Professional Bartending Academy, Bar Chef Cocktail Kits is a biweekly subscription service that delivers ingredients straight to imbibers' doors. (Richmond BizSense)

Owned by a trio of siblings, Jolene Family Winery opened in New Kent last week. Highlights: lake views, a 1,400-square-foot greenhouse and chambourcin grapes. (Richmond BizSense)

The national chain Metro Diner has shuttered its last area location in Short Pump, following a closure just months prior at Libbie Place. (Richmond BizSense)

After almost five years of calling Laurel Street its smoky home, Deep Run Roadhouse said goodbye following the end of its lease. BBQ fans can still visit the West End location and keep an eye out for a second, much bigger, iteration in the future. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Upcoming Events

We strongly encourage everyone to make safe and smart decisions and adhere to municipal and business guidelines related to the pandemic.

In Other Food News …