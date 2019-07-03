Richmond Food News: Week of July 1-5

× Expand This holiday weekend, stay cool, stay hydrated, and if you happen to include craft cider in the mix, we're okay with that. Courthouse Creek (flight pictured above) rings in one year at its Scott's Addition location this weekend with special releases. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Richbrau Returns

Shockoe Bottom will soon be home to the city’s newest brewery when Richbrau Brewing — the third iteration of a brand that emerged in the 1930s — opens its doors July 4. If you’re a beer fan, or simply a Richmonder who digs history, you may want to give the new spot a whirl. Ever heard of the 4th Street Horribles? I hadn’t until checking out Richbrau’s brews labeled with captivating folklore from the city’s past. (Richmond magazine)

Ice Ice Baby

The high today will be 96, and the smoldering Virginia summertime has arrived in full force. If you’re like me and don’t have an exciting island getaway planned, your escape may come in the form of a cocktail. We’ve tracked down some icy craft libations around town that will transport you to the tropics. (Richmond magazine)

Brewer’s Ball Flashback

Relive the 2019 Brewer’s Ball that took place at Historic Tredegar last Thursday. The annual celebration recognizes honorees of the Richmond’s Finest campaign, a group of local individuals known for their leadership and community involvement. Area breweries, distilleries and restaurants from Cirrus Vodka to Commercial Taphouse brought the sips and snacks for the event that benefits the Virginia chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

RVADine Remembers

Richard “Dick” Ripp, a founder of Can Can Brasserie and Burger Bach, among many other local eateries, died at 89 on June 24. The Culinary Institute of America graduate also formed The Restaurant Company, which owns and operates a series of local Arby's chains, in 1967.

The craft beer community is mourning the unexpected passing of Quy Pham, a longtime bartender and a familiar face for regulars at Mekong and The Answer Brewpub. The 35-year-old is believed to have drowned while competing in the Robius Landing Triathlon. (CBS 6)

ICYMI

The team behind Dover Hall, the palatial event space in Goochland, is set to take over the former Wine Loft space in West Broad Village. The event space/restaurant/bar, called Bartizan, is set to open in the fall. (Richmond Bizsense)

Richmond's Linden Row Inn will soon be home to Parterre, a Southern-influenced eatery serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

RVA Love

MSN recently divulged a list of the Best Tacos in Every State, and Richmond's Soul Taco got a serious shout-out after less than a year in business. A second spot in Shockoe Slip is on the way this summer.

May the Fourth Be With You

Buskey Cider is hosting its annual Red, White and Blue CIDERbration and offering cider flights featuring their Tart Cherry cider, RVA Cider with Spirulina and one TBD flavor. Did we mention free hot dogs?

and offering cider flights featuring their Tart Cherry cider, RVA Cider with Spirulina and one TBD flavor. Did we mention free hot dogs? Also in Scott’s Addition, Frosé Can You See is going down at Blue Bee Cider including ice cream sandwich flights — I repeat, ice cream sandwich flights — from Nightingale Ice Cream.

is going down at Blue Bee Cider including ice cream sandwich flights — I repeat, ice cream sandwich flights — from Nightingale Ice Cream. Keep it classic and sip on Richmond Lagers at both Hardywood Scott's Addition and Hardywood West Creek , each offering tailgate games, extended hours, live tunes and a squad of food trucks.

and , each offering tailgate games, extended hours, live tunes and a squad of food trucks. Sip sky-high at the Graduate Richmond hotel during the rooftop bash serving up themed drink specials and barbecue sliders.

serving up themed drink specials and barbecue sliders. The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is hosting an Independence Day Celebration that kicks off with a large-scale naturalization ceremony followed by live music, a scavenger hunt and food trucks.

that kicks off with a large-scale naturalization ceremony followed by live music, a scavenger hunt and food trucks. Holla at local butcher shops (early!) for all the meats to make sure you’re fully stocked for a weekend of grilling. Belmont Butchery has local pasture-raised and grass-fed beef burgers, house-made sausages, and hot dogs and bacon on deck, and Cardinal State Butchers in Bon Air just rolled out a new sweet and spicy barbecue chicken sausage called “Dixie Chix.”

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News ...