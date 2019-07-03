Richmond Food News: Week of July 1-5

This holiday weekend, stay cool, stay hydrated, and if you happen to include craft cider in the mix, we're okay with that. Courthouse Creek (flight pictured above) rings in one year at its Scott's Addition location this weekend with special releases. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
Richbrau Returns
Shockoe Bottom will soon be home to the city’s newest brewery when Richbrau Brewing — the third iteration of a brand that emerged in the 1930s — opens its doors July 4. If you’re a beer fan, or simply a Richmonder who digs history, you may want to give the new spot a whirl. Ever heard of the 4th Street Horribles? I hadn’t until checking out Richbrau’s brews labeled with captivating folklore from the city’s past. (Richmond magazine)
Ice Ice Baby
The high today will be 96, and the smoldering Virginia summertime has arrived in full force. If you’re like me and don’t have an exciting island getaway planned, your escape may come in the form of a cocktail. We’ve tracked down some icy craft libations around town that will transport you to the tropics. (Richmond magazine)
Brewer’s Ball Flashback
Relive the 2019 Brewer’s Ball that took place at Historic Tredegar last Thursday. The annual celebration recognizes honorees of the Richmond’s Finest campaign, a group of local individuals known for their leadership and community involvement. Area breweries, distilleries and restaurants from Cirrus Vodka to Commercial Taphouse brought the sips and snacks for the event that benefits the Virginia chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
RVADine Remembers
Richard “Dick” Ripp, a founder of Can Can Brasserie and Burger Bach, among many other local eateries, died at 89 on June 24. The Culinary Institute of America graduate also formed The Restaurant Company, which owns and operates a series of local Arby's chains, in 1967.
The craft beer community is mourning the unexpected passing of Quy Pham, a longtime bartender and a familiar face for regulars at Mekong and The Answer Brewpub. The 35-year-old is believed to have drowned while competing in the Robius Landing Triathlon. (CBS 6)
ICYMI
The team behind Dover Hall, the palatial event space in Goochland, is set to take over the former Wine Loft space in West Broad Village. The event space/restaurant/bar, called Bartizan, is set to open in the fall. (Richmond Bizsense)
Richmond's Linden Row Inn will soon be home to Parterre, a Southern-influenced eatery serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)
RVA Love
MSN recently divulged a list of the Best Tacos in Every State, and Richmond's Soul Taco got a serious shout-out after less than a year in business. A second spot in Shockoe Slip is on the way this summer.
May the Fourth Be With You
- Buskey Cider is hosting its annual Red, White and Blue CIDERbration and offering cider flights featuring their Tart Cherry cider, RVA Cider with Spirulina and one TBD flavor. Did we mention free hot dogs?
- Also in Scott’s Addition, Frosé Can You See is going down at Blue Bee Cider including ice cream sandwich flights — I repeat, ice cream sandwich flights — from Nightingale Ice Cream.
- Keep it classic and sip on Richmond Lagers at both Hardywood Scott's Addition and Hardywood West Creek, each offering tailgate games, extended hours, live tunes and a squad of food trucks.
- Sip sky-high at the Graduate Richmond hotel during the rooftop bash serving up themed drink specials and barbecue sliders.
- The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is hosting an Independence Day Celebration that kicks off with a large-scale naturalization ceremony followed by live music, a scavenger hunt and food trucks.
- Holla at local butcher shops (early!) for all the meats to make sure you’re fully stocked for a weekend of grilling. Belmont Butchery has local pasture-raised and grass-fed beef burgers, house-made sausages, and hot dogs and bacon on deck, and Cardinal State Butchers in Bon Air just rolled out a new sweet and spicy barbecue chicken sausage called “Dixie Chix.”
Upcoming Events
- Anniversary Party, Courthouse Creek Cider Scott’s Addition (July 5-7): Celebrate one year of the Scott’s Addition outpost with special releases and a scavenger hunt.
- Taste of Virginia 2019, Innsbrook (July 6): Local wines and fare paired with fireworks and live music from Three Sheets to the Wind
- Victoria's Family Kitchen: Watch & Learn Cooking Classes, The Market at 25th (July 6): Free once-a-month cooking class
- Bring Safe Bars to Richmond, Perch (July 7): Special cocktail menu with sales benefiting efforts to bring Safe Bars, an organization providing training for bar staff to stand up to sexual violence, to the city
- Real Local RVA's July Meeting, Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church (July 8): A Gelati Celesti co-owner discusses the theme of “Building a Successful Workplace.”
- Let's Vegan Again: Mama Mia Italiano, Mise en Place (July 8): Learn the ins and outs of Italian-style vegan dishes.
- VaBoozNews Sunset Cruise, 139 Virginia St. (July 9): Cruise along the canal while getting the lowdown on Belle Isle Moonshine and tasting its spirits.
- Savor the Season, Ellwood Thompson's (July 10): Nutritional experts discuss sustainability and seasonal produce, providing healthy recipes.
- 2019 Rosé Crawl, multiple locations (July 11): An evening of restaurant hopping to sip and sample rosés
In Other Food News ...
- I foresee a barbecue or outdoor gathering in your future, and as much as we all love a good hot dog and pasta salad, we can get a little more creative. Take a look at these Fourth of July recipes and plan to elevate your backyard experience — I'm vibing with the cherry biscuit cobbler and a grilled corn salad. (Bon Appetit)
- A diner in Arkansas has attracted negative attention after a picture of its menu went viral, featuring a section titled "My Girlfriend's Not Hungry." Apparently restaurants in Oregon, New York and Arizona, among several other states, have similar sections or entire menus driven by the notion that women don't eat as much or won't order as much as men. (Eater)