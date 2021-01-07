Richmond Food News: Week of Jan. 4-8

× Expand When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie ... that's the No. 1 dining story of the year. Head below for our five most popular articles from 2020, including a piece on the opening of People’s Pie, pictured above. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

New Year, New Space

Say hello to Black Lodge. The team behind Brenner Pass in Scott’s Addition is rolling out the all-day cafe on Jan. 8 in the adjoining space formerly occupied by Chairlift, serving up coffee, breakfast, lunch and dinner. Harissa fried chicken, a smash-style fondue burger and smoked trout breakfast sammies all grace the menu. P.S.: Cereal milk is an optional latte add-on, and I'm here for it. (Richmond magazine)

All About Balance

Trying to enter 2021 a little more health-focused? Not only do we applaud you, but writer Genevelyn Steele is here with an edible assist to make sure eliminating booze, sugar or meat doesn’t mean eliminating taste. From mushroom coffee to kick-start the day to vegan, small-batch cookies for a late-night snack, check out local ways to salubriously sip and savor. (Richmond magazine)

Restaurants, I’ll Love You Forever

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, and that has surely been the case with our beloved restaurants. As someone who not only writes about food but also once worked in the restaurant industry, I found time during the pandemic to reflect on what those special places have taught me over the years. Join me on a trip down memory lane, as I reminisce how moments in restaurants, including a spilled tray of jumbo margaritas, taught me some of life’s greatest lessons. (Richmond magazine)

Top 5 in Food

Coming in hot with the top five food stories on our website in 2020. Stay hungry, friends. (Richmond magazine)

Former Southbound Executive Chef Craig Perkinson first spoke of his dream pizza shop in 2019, and one year later, the ovens were lit. People’s Pie is not your average pizzeria — Detroit-style squares and inventive round pies reign supreme. Pro tip: Order a side of water ranch for the perfect drizzle or dip. When Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar landed on Brookland Park Boulevard last year, North Side began to buzz. Richmond native and health and wellness advocate Brandi Brown serves up smoothies, healthy snacks and raw juices like the Brookland Park Energizer, made with beets, apple, Swiss chard, ginger and lemon. It’s true, 2020 was a doozy of a year, but despite its challenges and changes, we wanted to celebrate the places and people who helped make it better. From sizzling, smoky ’cue to prime patio dining and everything in between, readers voted on their favorite ways to feast around the region in our annual Best & Worst issue. (Richmond magazine) Peter Chang’s is prime for takeout, and it seems that during the pandemic, everyone has been craving shredded tofu skins and Szechuan-style hot pot. In a weird turn of events, one of the top stories of the year takes us back to 2016, when Peter Chang opened its Scott’s Addition location at 2816 W. Broad St. Christine and husband Steven Phan relocated to Richmond with the specific purpose of sharing simple, authentic Vietnamese fare. In the first week of March, the duo opened of Pho 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia, and while the Willow Lawn eatery marks their first East Coast location, Steven — or, should we say, his noodles — are well known on the regional pho circuit.

Church Hill’s Alewife has paused operations for the month of January. The self-dubbed Siren Squad plan to use the winter break as a time to “rest, reflect and recharge.” Mark your calendars for their return on Feb. 1.

Chester will soon be home to a boozy triple threat: Three Leg Run, a new brewery-distillery-meadery, is coming to 4418 W. Hundred Road from husband-and-wife team Melissa and Steve Clayton. (Richmond BizSense)

Hatch Local, the 9,000-square-foot food hall coming to South Side, may not be slated to premiere until the spring, but thanks to a weekly pop-up series featuring prospective food hall vendors, two of those candidates have been confirmed. Buttermilk & Honey, an ode to fried chicken and brainchild of Lillie Pearl chef-owner Mike Lindsey, and Sincero, an authentic Mexican pop-up from industry duo Karen Negvesky and Alex Bobadilla, are both on the bill. (News release)

RVA Love

Vine Pair recently rolled out its list of the 25 Most Important IPAs Right Now, and Triple Crossing’s flagship brew, Falcon Smash, landed at No. 20. Cheers!

“If we lose them, we lose who we are.” Esquire magazine has compiled a list of 100 restaurants America can't afford to lose, including Sunny Baweja’s Indian palace in Short Pump, Lehja, and Union Hill’s cozy Metzger Bar & Butchery (currently closed for the winter).

