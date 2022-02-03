Richmond Food News: Week of Jan. 31-Feb. 4

× Expand Get your hands on one of these bad boys from Salt & Forge while you can — head below for more on its closure, a collection of weekend pop-ups and more. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Eazzy Does It

We all need something to look forward to, and lucky for us, Scott’s Addition neighbors and friends ZZQ and Ardent Craft Ales have our backs. After years of discussion and a growing culinary camaraderie, the two ventures are joining forces in a full-circle moment to unveil a juicy new concept behind the brewery’s beer garden — once the home of ZZQ pop-ups — called Eazzy Burger. The location is expected to be the first of many and serve as a testing site for the patty-focused eatery serving sustainably sourced beef. (Richmond magazine)

Love Is in the Air

Whether you’re booed up and part of a duo, have a date scheduled with Netflix and a face mask, or plan to gather with the gal pals this Feb. 14, I think we all can agree that Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to indulge on the eating and imbibing front. From multicourse tasting menus both in-house and on the go to a weekend drag brunch and vegan nosh for two, we’ve got a collection of ways to take a bite out of the holiday. (Richmond magazine)

Godmother of Southern Cider

Hard cider has evolved leaps and bounds in recent years, branching out from a lesser-known, often sugar-spiked beverage to one where small producers are showcasing heirloom varieties of apples and adopting funky and fun fermentation methods. One of the early pioneers on the craft scene was Diane Flynt from Foggy Ridge Cider, and we caught up with the matriarch of Virginia cider ahead of her appearance at CiderCon — an industry conference currently underway in Richmond — to discuss how she got started, her move to selling apples and the future of the field. (Richmond magazine)

Hand-held Comfort

Tucked away at the end of the Carytown strip, Chum Chum Onigiri from Sen Organic Small Plate owner Hang Pham is another neighborhood gem. Offering portable, pocket-sized rice balls, bubble tea and a rotating munchies menu, the Asian market and snack shop is a cultural experience that transports visitors across the globe. (Richmond magazine)

Ice Cream for Breakfast

It’s a youthful dream come true: On Feb. 5, local shops invite us to start Saturday off by rocking our finest PJs with either a cup or cone in hand. On National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, swing by Ruby Scoops for a vegan cafe con churro along with yet-to-be-revealed special flavors, or any of Gelati Celesti’s area locations for an excuse to channel your inner child via cool treats before noon.

Year of the Tiger

Lunar New Year kicked off on Feb. 1, marking the beginning of two weeks of celebrations dedicated to feasting, honoring of ancestors and other shared traditions in Asian communities and culture. Looking for ways to mark the occasion? Genevelyn Steele has five ways to ring in the new year, from pork dumplings at Cheng Du to a whole fish at Full Kee. On Friday, Feb. 4, also catch Kudzu Ramen at The Veil Brewing Co. in Scott’s Addition with a special Chinese New Year menu — ramen, rice bowls and dumplings — and yes, there is an option to make it “Spicy AF.”

ICYMI

Last week, 34 area restaurants — the biggest class to date — got in touch with their plant-based sides during Vegan 72’s extended annual event. Voting is currently underway for the coveted fan-favorite vegan dish. (Richmond magazine)

Cannabis-infused butter. Cookies. Chocolate-coconut cannabutter cookies inspired by a Girl Scout classic from the mind of Young Mother pop-up founder Daniel Harthausen? Now we’re talking. (Richmond magazine)

If you build it, they will come. From one location to six, Stella’s Grocery has captured the hearts and wallets of area residents, establishing itself as an iconic Richmond business and brand. (Richmond magazine)

Bringing the juice, zing and tang to the kitchen, citrus fruits are a must-have during the winter months. (Richmond magazine)

After nearly four years serving massive breakfast biscuits and driving its ubiquitous gray food trailer across the region, the Jackson Ward cafe Salt & Forge is closing its doors. Owner David Hahn made the announcement via Instagram, stating the last day of service is Sunday, Feb. 13.

Known for an ever-changing specials board touting themed breakfast dishes ranging from Britney Spears to “South Park,” and perhaps even a little dash of glitter on their pancakes, SB’s Lakeside Love Shack plans to unveil a second spot in the Fan. Stay tuned for more details.

Charlottesville-based Grit Coffee is expanding with a second Richmond location. The caffeinated company is set to join a mixed-used development at 1601 Roseneath Road in Scott’s Addition with a goal of completion by November. (Richmond BizSense)

RVA Love

Serving keep-it-coming naan, touting a heady wine list and giving Short Pump dining some serious clout, Sunny Baweja's Lehja was named one of the best Indian restaurants in the country. Even cooler: The list was an intimate roundup of fewer than 20 spots. (Mashed)

Upcoming Events