Richmond Food News: Week of Jan 3-7

Expand Head below for a collection of restaurants we're pretty fond of, including Church Hill's messy, smash-style patty squad, Cobra Burger. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

50 Restaurants We Love

In this food-obsessed town, Richmond’s culinary landscape, and Richmonders’ infatuation with it, has done nothing but grow. This time around, we wanted to celebrate a broader class of places that showcase what makes our dining scene so special. From takeout eateries that make dinner easy to long-established institutions where time stands still, discover a collection of 50 places we love to eat, and that we’ll visit again and again. (Richmond magazine)

Mead Me in Midlothian

There’s a new meadery in town, and it’s aiming to make things a little funky. After years of homebrewing the honey wine and gaining a faithful following, husband-and-wife team Matt and Heather Carroll will debut Funktastic Meads in Midlothian today. On tap: not-so-average selections from a pastry-style dessert mead to a sessionable fizzy offering reminiscent of hard seltzer and more. (Richmond magazine)

Soothe the Soul

After this most recent wintry weather debacle and with more snow in the forecast, it's officially time to celebrate the season of soup. Whether you’re in the mood for rich, umami-packed ramen or a bubbling, beefy cup of French onion, writer Genevelyn Steele has five spots worth visiting for a stop and slurp. (Richmond magazine)

Get Smoked

Originally connecting over smoked meats and classes at VCU, the duo behind a budding Richmond-based jerky operation transformed their backyard bonding into a growing business. Launching Honestly Smoked Craft Jerky in 2015, Garrett Petro and Alexander Bolton have recently begun to expand their product line, landing on more shelves at local stores. (Richmond magazine)

Lamb Lowdown

Writer and former chef Stephanie Ganz talks lamb in our latest Ingredient feature. From tips on buying and cooking to appearances on a variety of menus around the city, learn more about the tender protein and how to help it reach its full potential. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

The owners of Grisette rang in the new year with plenty of bubbles and bottles, opening the doors of their new wine venture, Jardin. Pop in for charcuterie and snacks, thoughtful selections of wine organized by categories such as “Netflix and Chill,” and some serious Fan patio energy. (Richmond magazine)

Abundant in the wild, native to the U.S. and foraged locally, yaupon is one of the world’s only sustainable sources of caffeine. (Richmond magazine)

Don’t dare let anyone convince you cookie season is over, especially when we have a zesty floral-tinged recipe for lemon-elderflower thumbprint cookies from Axelsdotter bakery owner Ingrid Schatz calling your name. (Richmond magazine)

Ranking high on Rabia Kamara’s kitchen essentials list: butter, baby. Discover more about the Ruby Scoops and Suzy Sno owner, such as her fave tunes and her go-to restaurants. (Richmond magazine)

Leaving the spirits behind, area bartenders from Longoven, The Pit and the Peel, and Sen Organic Small Plate reveal how to concoct an assortment of alcohol-free beverages. (Richmond magazine)

If you missed the top five food stories on our website in 2021, we've got all the deets on a burger hole in Church Hill, concerns surrounding supplements in food and drinks, the departure of Mamma Zu, the opening of Pinky’s, and the expansion of a neighborhood market chain. (Richmond magazine)

In true Richmond fashion, the words “eclectic,” “unusual” and “humble” were used to describe the city’s spirit makers, with potato vodka, moonshine and hibiscus gin in the mix. Paste magazine recently highlighted the boozy side of Richmond, spotlighting area distilleries from Cirrus Vodka to Virago Spirits.

The Veil Brewing Co.’s director of brewing operations, Justin Anderson, provides some sudsy insight for Gear Patrol’s list of 50 Best Beers of 2021. Check out his go-to when in search of a “good river beer.”

After rolling out Lillie Pearl, purchasing Pop’s Market on Grace and taking the fried chicken concept Buttermilk & Honey from pop-up to brick-and-mortar restaurant, Mike Lindsey and wife Kimberly Lindsey-Love are at it again. Stay tuned for more details on Jubilee, coming to Manchester/Blackwell in the spring.

On Jan. 8 and 9, GrowRVA's RVA Big Market and South of the James Farmers Market make a comeback, returning to Bryan Park and Forest Hill Park for the season.

Vegans, mark your calendars for double the plant-based nosh from Jan. 25-30 for Vegan72X2. Typically a three-day/72-hour event, this year the herbivorous experience presents 144 hours of specials and fare from participating restaurants such as Surrounding Counties, Yummvees and the event's reigning champs, Cobra Cabana.

Upcoming Events