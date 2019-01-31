Richmond Food News: Week of Jan. 28-Feb. 1

Counters of Comfort

As much as the RVAdine scene has grown, one thing remains true: Mom & pop joints hold a special place in our hearts, with the comfort of a cozy cafe or diner, convivial banter, vintage mugs, laid-back aesthetics, and wallet-friendly checks. Our team of writers trekked across the region, and the state, to track down spots worth a visit. Grab your restaurant wish list, because we’ve got you covered, from a mini road trip to curbside drive-ins; crab leg boats and unlimited Old Bay at local seafood shacks; strawberry milkshakes, sprinkles and more frozen treats to satisfy your sweet tooth; and breakfast served with a side of gossip at spots where you'll see and be seen. (Richmond magazine)

Feedback: Brunch

Our Feedback video series returns with a visit to Brunch, the newest member of the Lunch and Supper fam that debuted a few weeks ago in The Fan. We talked with diners to get the lowdown on the renovated Starlite space and discovered the aesthetic is a big hit and the cheese grits leave quite an impression. (Richmond magazine)

Dodge for a Cause

When you think dodgeball, maybe you have flashbacks to middle school gym class or envision Ben Stiller rocking a purple cobra shirt and headband. Virginia pork purveyor Autumn Olive Farms is getting in on the fun and will host the first-ever On the Fly Dodgeball Tournament March 24. The goal: Bring industry folks together for a night of camaraderie and charity. Proceeds benefit the Holli Fund, a nonprofit named in memory of longtime Richmond food critic and restaurant supporter Hollister Lindley. (Richmond magazine)

Forging the Chain

Did you know Richmond is home to a branch of one of the world’s oldest culinary groups, La Chaîne? Writer Piet Jones spoke with Michael Hall, chef and owner of Spoon Bread Bistro and Spoon Bread Bistro Deux, about his efforts to rekindle “the original social network of foodies." The Richmond chapter launched in the '70s, and Hall cites the group as one of the reasons he owns two restaurants today. (Richmond magazine)

Funk It Up

After much preparation and anticipation, Nic Caudle and Travis Dise, the minds behind Tabol Brewing, will open the doors of the new North Side brewery on Friday, Feb. 1. With wood as their vessel, the brewery's beers tend to walk on the wild side: rustic, refreshing and tart. The sudsy debut includes the release of Fructoj Cranberry, a low-ABV tart ale aged on cranberries. (Richmond magazine)

Fresh Bites

Mind Your Belly Deli, the new vegan eatery and bakery in Short Pump, opened on Wednesday, Jan. 30, dishing out bagels and “lox,” baked goods and daily specials.

Pies are baking and crowlers are full at Fire & Hops, the new pizza spot from a trio of local restaurateurs that opened this week in the former Stuzzi space.

Lulu’s and Tio Pablo owners Linda Lauby and Paul Keevil are adding to their resumes. The duo opened Café Clang at 29 N. 17th St. earlier this week in Shockoe Bottom, which is currently experiencing a resurgence with the newly renovated Farmers Market, fried chicken restaurant Hot Chick and the forthcoming Carmela's from the owners of Belmont Pizzeria.

RVA Love

There may be bigger, possibly more exciting cities out there, but bigger isn’t always better. Bloomberg agrees, urging food adventurers to ditch New York for more humble enclaves like Philly, Minneapolis and, yes, RVA. The post cites our infatuation with brews and butchers, and Brenner Pass, Longoven, Vasen Brewing Co., ZZQ (OK, Scott’s Addition, we see you) and Alewife all make the must-stop checklist.

Dig into Virginia’s culinary roots, and you'll find a big pot of Brunswick stew. Scott's Addition barbecue spot Smohk RVA is repping for Richmond with their version of the stew in USA Today’s Reader’s Choice 2019. The competition is comprised of 20 finalists from across the state, and voting lasts until Feb. 25.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …