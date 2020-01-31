Richmond Food News: Week of Jan. 27-31

× Expand This past year, Temple dished out these Laotian dumplings for an annual Richmond gathering that was recently named one of the top 28 food festivals in the country. Head below to see which celebration made the list. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

A Whole New World

After six years of waiting, I think we all deserve to embrace the “sip and shop” mantra at the newly opened Whole Foods Market. Customers are encouraged to visit the self-serve beer and wine taproom on the mezzanine level before grabbing a cart at the 2024 W. Broad St. store. This first location of the natural foods supermarket chain within city limits opened its doors Jan. 30. (Richmond magazine)

Queen Bee

The Brookland Park Boulevard corridor is buzzing about Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar. Richmond native and health and wellness advocate Brandi Brown opened the doors of North Side’s newest business last weekend, promoting health, wellness and education through cold-pressed juices, smoothies and snacks. P.S.: Today is the last day to try a “Kobe” smoothie, created in honor of the late basketball player. (Richmond magazine)

Chuggin’ Away

Originally established as a wine and cheese shop over 20 years ago, the quaint Caboose Market on Railroad Avenue in Ashland is now home to an almost 5-year-old eatery, headed by Executive Chef and Ashland native Jeremy Luther, with a heavy emphasis on local ingredients. Reviewer Laura Sant shares the charms of Caboose Market & Cafe. (Richmond magazine)

Power to the Plant

I know what I was doing as a 20-year-old college student, and it certainly wasn't founding a business that marries healthy eating and urban agriculture. VCU student and Lil’ Sprouts Microgreens founder Trent Jackson is channeling some serious Captain Planet vibes, growing clover-like shoots at South Side's Hatch Kitchen. The sustainably raised greens can be added to salads, used in wheatgrass shots or sprinkled on avocado toast and other dishes. (Richmond magazine)

The People’s Legume

Widely available, affordable, nutritious and extremely versatile, lentils are a go-to legume. Writer Stephanie Ganz offers the lowdown on lentils, from cooking tips to local spots dishing out the tiny powerhouses — check out where to find the “savory vegan pie of your dreams” and a soup recipe from a Richmond dining legend. (Richmond magazine)

Welcome to the Barrio

A classic and beloved duo is coming to the Fan: tacos and tequila. Richmond Restaurant Group unveils its newest concept, Barrio Taqueria & Tequila, today at 5 p.m. in the former Pearl Raw Bar space. The Baja-inspired escape at 2229 Main St. boasts massive murals by local artist Ed Trask, an Airstream doubling as a kitchen, a dozen different tacos and a "shareable" deconstructed elote — trust me, order two bowls.

A Final Farewell

Grab a friend, make a reso and squeeze in one last Dolly Parton selfie and bowl of pimento cheese. Richmond's Southern institution Comfort, from hospitality head honchos Michele Jones and Jason Alley, will end service on Saturday, Feb. 1, with a final fundraising event Feb. 4 (details below). Hoagie fans rejoice: The postponed “Return of the Paulie” pop-up goes down Friday, Jan. 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Breakfast of Champions

I consider Saturday my cheat day, so National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Feb. 1 is perfectly timed. To celebrate the cool occasion, Gelati Celesti will open its doors bright and early at 9 a.m. P.S.: Rock your fave PJs for a bonus sweet treat. (News release)

ICYMI

Catch Scott's Addition barbecue purveyors ZZQ, and possibly your favorite Richmond magazine food editor, on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" this evening at 9 p.m. on the Food Network.

Bar Louie at 11788 W. Broad St. in Short Pump, part of a Texas-based restaurant chain, has closed after more than a dozen years in business. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

The not-so-sweet news surrounding the 7-year-old doughnut company Sugar Shack continues to trickle in. In the past few months Sugar Shack has closed locations amid lawsuits, instituted name and recipe changes at its Fredericksburg stores, and put the Lombardy Street location up for lease. The latest announcement: The Hanover store has closed and will reopen under a new name and ownership. (Richmond BizSense, Richmond Times-Dispatch)

After more than two decades in business and a colossal number of crab cakes and white anchovies, the owners of Acacia Mid-town have sold their Cary Street building of 11 years for $1.18 million. The restaurant will close its doors Feb. 8; no word yet on Acacia's next act or how the new tenants will use the space. (Richmond BizSense)

Fan sandwich shop Olio is throwing up deuces to its Cary Street location and moving all operations west to its 8903 Three Chopt Road storefront. The space will be revived under new tenants as Sub-Conscious Cafe. (Richmond Bizsense)

RVA Love

The annual, edible Broad Street takeover, Broad Appetit, turns 12 this year, and now there is an extra reason to celebrate: Benefiting Feed More, the event has been named one of the 28 best food and drink festivals in the country. (MSN)

Spawned from the plant-based food truck Go Go Vegan Go, Bon Air eatery Hang Space has been included on a list of spots serving the best vegan burgers in the country. Although the restaurant is currently closed for renovations, the owners have announced that they hope to reopen in the coming weeks. (Big7Travel)

Chefs Joe Sparatta and Jason Alley have both battled with addiction, and in 2018 the duo teamed up to start a chapter of Ben’s Friends, a restaurant industry support group for those struggling with addiction. Check out this recent clip from Virginia Currents, which features Alley and fellow chef Bill Foster discussing addiction in the industry.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …