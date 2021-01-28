Richmond Food News: Week of Jan. 25-29

× Expand Sweet tooth? Head below to read about a handful of new spots serving up something to satisfy those cravings. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Natural Evolution

Health and wellness have been lifelong passions for University of Richmond alumna and co-founder of the lifestyle eatery Organic Krush Michelle Walrath. After launching her dream business dedicated to organic and mindful eating, the Long Island native has returned to Richmond, rolling out a second area location in the Well-Being Center on the campus at UR, where the dream began. (Richmond magazine)

Packing a Punch

Capers are a small but mighty force of flavor in the kitchen. Writer and former professional cook Stephanie Ganz explores the briny, bulbous Mediterranean buds that make their presence known in any dish. P.S.: You’re definitely going to want to add Chef Lauren Vincelli's caper-studded focaccia with lemon zest to your bread-baking repertoire. (Richmond magazine)

How Sweet It Is

After being furloughed last March, chef Ernie LaBrecque launched the buttermilk doughnut pop-up Beaunuts, dishing out “beaux” in flavors such as key lime pie and banana pudding. In almost a year, he and wife KB’s Southern-inspired cake-like creations have gained a dedicated following — look for the team to debut the venture’s permanent home on Sunday, Jan. 31, at 404 N. Sycamore St. in Petersburg.

The Treat Shop, known for its sweet specialties — funnel cakes, honey buns and doughnuts, to name a few — debuted a second location in Wood Lake at 14736 Village Square Place earlier this week.

There is never a wrong time of year for ice cream, and Shockoe Bottom parlor Sweet Spot agrees. Located at 6 N. 18th St., the shop started scooping last weekend, fully stocked with 48 flavors, vegan-friendly sorbet, gourmet matcha cones and more.

Game Day

Whether you’re a die-hard football fan, simply tune in for the commercials or just need an excuse to eat some finger-licking-good wings, we’ve tracked down some delectable ways to spend Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7.

Miss Lumpia : Look for pop-ups featuring this authentic Filipino fare in the future; for now, get a sneak peek by ordering pancit and lumpia by Feb. 5.

Fresh on the Scene

Wine (and snack) enthusiasts will soon be able to visit Second Bottle Wine and Snack Shop in Church Hill. The retail space and market at 324 N. 27th St. is aiming to open by early March. (Richmond BizSense)

Peruvian pollo a la brasa eatery Canastas Chicken recently introduced a third area location. Check out the new digs at 7037 Forest Hill Ave. in South Side Richmond.

Originally set to be Krusty Crab Seafood, Mr. Pulpo, a seafood- and sushi-focused concept, recently opened in the shuttered Metro Grill space in the Fan for dine-in and takeout service.

Cheers to That

After releasing two renditions of Black Is Beautiful stout — part of a nationwide initiative started by Weathered Souls Brewing in San Antonio that aims to raise awareness of social justice issues — Hardywood Park Craft Brewery recently donated over $13,000 in proceeds from its stout sales to Richmond Black Restaurant Experience. The weeklong celebration highlighting Black-owned restaurants and businesses throughout the region is set to return in March.

ICYMI

Have you noticed a black flag with a slithering cobra in a Church Hill storefront? In just a few weeks, Richmonders will officially be able to order the smash-style creations from Cobra Burger on a consistent basis. (Richmond magazine)

Make some room in your fridge, because there’s a new addition to the local libation lineup: hard seltzers. Get acquainted with RVA-based offerings, along with seltzers from across the state, as the booze industry sees a spike in the effervescent beverages. (Richmond magazine)

The father-and-daughter team behind Millicita’s White Sauce are bringing their version of the double-dip-inducing Mexican-American creation to local store shelves. (Richmond magazine)

Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen, the brainchild of former Quirk Hotel Executive Chef David Dunlap and his wife, Brittany, hosted its grand opening Jan. 27. (Richmond magazine)

Starting this weekend, Secco Wine Bar Chef Julie Heins is introducing “Take and Bake” brunch to go, a feast for two including cinnamon rolls, a half pound of house bacon, pecan granola with maple labneh and poached pears, and more. Pro tip: Rock the PJs, opt for an add-on bellini kit, and ring in Sunday Funday in style.

Today, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced that eligible small businesses including restaurants can now apply to receive an outdoor heat lamp after 200 were recently donated to the city. (News release)

The fourth annual plant-powered extravaganza Vegan 72 is taking place now through Sunday, Jan. 31. Peep participating restaurant menus for vegan specials, including sweet potato and apple pie shortbread bars from Soul N’ Vinegar and a Vietnamese-inspired banh mi at 821 Cafe.

Upcoming Events

