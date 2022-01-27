Richmond Food News: Week of Jan. 24-28

× Expand Hungry for Food News? Get caught up on all the edible updates below, from a new waste initiative to a sandwich pop-up at Longoven. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Double the Fun

From churro sundaes to chicken and waffles and patty melts, this year’s Vegan 72 event is serving a hefty lineup of not-so-average plant-based eats. Following a spike in popularity and a demand from diners for more, the fifth annual plant-powered celebration is double the days, presenting its biggest class of participants to date, more than 30 Richmond-area restaurants. (Richmond magazine)

Home Grown

When the Giavos family was searching for a way to sell frozen spanakopita from their Lafayette Street Greek restaurant, Stella’s Grocery was born. Half a dozen years later, there are now six locations of the namesake market across the city, and Richmonders still can’t seem to get enough. We spotlighted this and a handful of other food-and-beverage movers and shakers in our upcoming Sourcebook issue, heading to subscribers and newsstands soon. (Richmond magazine)

Bright and Lively

With plenty of pizazz and plenty of color, citrus fruit is the seasonal produce must-have we’ve been waiting for this winter. In this month’s Ingredient feature, writer Stephanie Ganz gets the gang — lemons, pomelos, grapefruit and more — together, to discuss everything from buying tips to local dishes and goods where they lend acidity and sweetness. (Richmond magazine)

Chocolate High

Already sparking serious joy, cookies also double as a popular vessel for marijuana-infused butter, or cannabutter. In our upcoming February issue, look for an article on cooking with cannabis. For this online extra accompanying that piece, we caught up with Daniel Harthausen, founder of the Japanese-influenced pop-up Young Mother, who offers tips on cooking with cannabis in addition to sharing a duo of Girl Scout cookie-inspired recipes. (Richmond magazine)

Good Scraps

Be on the lookout for food waste receptacles popping up around the city as Richmond prepares to enter a pilot program aimed at combating food waste by turning it into compost. The initiative is funded through a $2 million USDA grant for similar projects across the country, and after being processed, the compost will make its way to community garden spaces. (Richmond magazine)

‘Solidarity, Not Charity’

Originally formed in 2018 and experiencing a major surge in demand for its resources during the pandemic, Mutual Aid Distribution Richmond is currently working to introduce a free community grocery store after reaching its fundraising goal. The to-be-determined space is intended to be a more streamlined, accessible and permanent version of MAD RVA’s current efforts to get food and supplies to people in need. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Inciting an internet crush akin to frenzied concertgoers logging on to Ticketmaster, preorders for The Black Sheep’s sandwich pop-up sold out in mere minutes. While another event has yet to be confirmed, head this way to learn about what reunited the crew. (Richmond magazine)

Stocked with natural selections, a psychedelic mural and light bites, the new shop Celladora Wines opened last week in the Fan. (Richmond magazine)

Stuffed, rolled and bringing the heat to your morning, we’ve got five breakfast burritos that should definitely be added to that first-meal wish list. (Richmond magazine)

Get to know Chris Sarnoski, the jack-of-all-trades, Dungeons and Dragons fan, and long-time team member at Garden Grove Brewing and Urban Winery. (Richmond magazine)

Recluse Roasting Project, the Scott’s Addition alley cafe led by Aimee Biggerstaff and Jack Fleming, is set to scale back its public-facing operations beginning in March and focus on wholesale roasting. Bummer: The coffee bar will only be open the first weekend of every month. Not a bummer: Recluse is hosting its pals from Shine Farms so patrons can get a dose of caffeine and local produce. The roastery also plans to roll out a series of guest breakfast pop-ups.

Shockoe Slip will soon be home to a Black- and woman-owned bookstore. Located at 1311 E. Main St. and dubbed The Book Bar, the shop — with a forthcoming wine bar — will host its grand opening on Feb. 5. (News release)

Spotted: Signage in Carytown for Chewy’s Bagels, specializing in sourdough varieties, and Claudia’s Bake Shop, focused on Old World Jewish baked goods. Stay tuned for official opening dates.

Are sandwich pop-ups having a moment? Next up in the parade of flavors is Longoven’s Andrew Manning, with a two-day event from Feb. 4-5. The fan of funk and fire is serving his spin on a French dip — a slow-roasted leg of lamb cooked over red oak and topped with caramelized onion miso, smoked cabbage and taleggio cheese — available for pickup next weekend.

Using heirloom grains, channeling their Turkish American heritage and proving brother-sister duos have a special power, Evrim and Evin Dogu’s Sub Rosa Bakery recently graced Food & Wine’s list of Best Breads in Every State.

Calling all mac and cheese aficionados: The Pitts BBQ Joint is looking to crown a cheesy champ. Feel like you have a recipe worthy of fandom? The self-described dive bar from Lisa Ann Peters is accepting submissions through Feb. 1, with customers tasting and voting a week later.

After joining forces with renowned French cognac maker François Voyer for a collaboration years in the making, Reservoir Distillery will release limited bottles of its Cask Experience on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Upcoming Events