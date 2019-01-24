Richmond Food News: Week of Jan. 21-25

× Expand "Chick-arrons," aka fried chicken skins topped with a house-made hot sauce and spicy honey drizzle, at the newly opened Hot Chick, from the folks behind Wong Gonzalez, Red Salt Chophouse & Sushi, and Pizza & Beer of Richmond (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Gettin' Chicky With It

Crave fried chicken and enjoy puns? If so, check out Hot Chick, the newest eatery from EAT Restaurant Partners, which opened next to the 17th Street Farmers Market on Jan. 23. Inspired by Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, Hot Chick offers bites including a beast of a sammie, the Mutha Clucka (I told you they get punny), chicken and waffles, Buffalo mac and cheese, katsu pork and more.

Plant Power

Jamaican beef patties, chorizo tortas and blueberry milkshakes undergo plant-based makeovers this weekend during the second annual Vegan72. From Jan. 25-27, close to 30 restaurants and bakeries across the city will dish out herbivorous specials meant to entice vegans and nonvegans alike. Be adventurous and get all Captain Planet for the event, exclusive to Richmond, thrown by the national nonprofit Vegan Action. (Richmond magazine)

In Its Place

Mise en Place cooking school, the local OG of hands-on culinary experiences, turns 15 this year. Executive Chef and owner Christine Wanselben is celebrating with a guest series of classes, an extended party of sorts, each month. Bust out the apron and get chef-y with RVADine talents including Ian Merryman of Tiny Victory, Tanya Cauthen of Belmont Butchery, and Morgan Botwinick of Whisk and Scoop. (Richmond magazine)

Playing With Fire

Tired of temperatures in the teens? Daydreaming of sunshine, tiki cocktails and the glory days of grilling? You are not alone. Writer Genevelyn Steele has tracked down grilled and roasted bites around town that won't let the cold cramp your culinary style. From Perch to Chicken Fiesta, she shares fire-kissed dishes sure to warm you inside and out. (Richmond magazine)

Helping Hands

It’s been over a month since the federal government shutdown began, and Richmond businesses have stepped up to offer assistance. Feed More is hosting its second two-hour, drive-through style “pop-up” food distribution event for furloughed federal employees on Friday, Jan. 25, and Idle Hands Bakery is offering a free loaf of bread to workers who can present proof of their status. (Richmond magazine)

Fresh on the Scene

Mind Your Belly Deli, the 100 percent vegan bakery and deli in Short Pump, will host its soft opening Saturday, Jan. 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a grand opening Wednesday, Jan. 30, at 8 a.m.

Greek Feast, dishing out, you guessed it, Greek specialties, opened this week at 1825 W. Main Street next to Goatocado.

Booze or Bust

Speaking of Greek food, Orexi Greek and Mediterranean restaurant in Midlothian will begin serving beer and wine this weekend for folks who want to sip and savor a libation while enjoying their souvlaki or stuffed grape leaves.

Beer, wine and Virginia-inspired cocktails will start flowing Friday, Feb. 1, at Kelli Lemon’s Urban Hang Suite in Jackson Ward. And remember, as previously announced, Lemon is not here to pour shots or have guests jumping on couches.

Diners soon may be able to plan their bargain bar-hopping — legislation is moving forward that would allow restaurants to advertise their happy hour specials. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

RVA Love

Richmond has been dubbed the secret “Supermarket Capital of America" by Food & Wine. Just take a trip down the Broad Street corridor, and it becomes pretty obvious why: You’ll spot one or more locations of Aldi, Lidl, Kroger, Wegmans, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods and Costco, not to mention multiple nearby outposts of Publix, Fresh Market and Food Lion and other supermarkets. Despite such a concentration of grocery stores, however, there are still pockets of the city, particularly in the East End, deemed food deserts.

Upcoming Events

