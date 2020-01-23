Richmond Food News: Week of Jan. 20-24

× Expand Brenner Pass has become known for hosting visiting chefs for culinary gatherings from ChefsFeed Indie Week to a Vegan Summer Harvest Dinner (a dish from the event is pictured above) in collaboration with Pittsburgh's Apteka. Read on to find out which member of the Brenner Pass squad is saying goodbye but plans to remain part-owner and consult on menus for future events. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Roasty Rebirth

Starting off 2020 with a caffeinated recharge, Roastology traded its Midlothian cafe and roasting facility for new digs in the Fan, allowing the team to amp up coffee production and the menu. For those looking to add to their list of “Let’s meet for coffee” spots, the Cary Street space exudes Midcentury modern vibes and has lush greenery throughout, not to mention a wide array of coffee options. Game-changing additions: parking out front and breakfast all day. (Richmond magazine)

A Taste of Home

With almost 40 years in the kitchen under his belt, Lebanon native Rabih Al-Aawar is sharing the food of his homeland with Richmond. Writer Stephanie Ganz sat down with the owner of Lebanese Bakery, newly opened in December in the Tan A Shopping Center at Broad and Horsepen, to discuss his dedication to authenticity and freshness and why his lahambaajen — made-to-order, flavor-packed flatbreads — should be on your dining to-do list. (Richmond magazine)

Feast of Fortune

Just in time for Lunar New Year, writer Genevelyn Steele has five delicious ways to celebrate the year of the rat. From pork dumplings at Cheng Du “said to bring coin” and a dessert representing yin and yang at Phoenix Garden, these dishes symbolize promise and prosperity. (Richmond magazine)

Movin' On

After more than 20 years in business, Acacia Mid-town has sold its Cary Street building, to which the restaurant relocated in 2008, and will close Feb. 8. Husband-and-wife team and RVADine pioneers Dale and Aline Reitzer say they aren’t done with the industry quite yet; the seasoned restaurateurs plan to open another restaurant in the future. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Brenner Pass pastry queen Olivia Wilson is bidding the kitchen of the Alpine-themed restaurant farewell after Valentine's Day "to pursue other creative endeavors," although she will remain co-owner of the venture and assist with menus during future events. Taking over pastry production is head chef and fellow Brenner business partner Brittanny Anderson.

After years of stylishly steering the front-of-house ship at Lemaire and being a part of The Jefferson Hotel team for close to a decade, Chauncey Jenkins, winner of the 2019 Elby award for Most Valuable Staffer, is moving on — his final day is in early March, with the location of his new gig still to be announced.

ICYMI

It's really happening: Whole Foods will debut its 47,000-square-foot grocery store on Jan. 30 at 9 a.m. Prior to the opening, java from Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co. and bites from Brekkie Belgian-Style Waffles will be available while supplies last, then shoppers can check out the new space. (News release)

For 72 hours, area eateries will dish out plant-based bites Jan. 24-26 during the third annual Vegan 72 from Richmond Vegan Action. More than 20 spots across the city, including Idle Hands Bakery, Union Market and Secco Wine Bar, will participate, with demos and other special events taking place over the course of the three-day extravaganza.

Have your cocktail and keep the glass, too. On Wednesday, Imbibers at South Side tiki paradise Little Nickel can now order an island libation and take the glass with them for a boozy souvenir during Steal the Tiki nights.

Nearly two dozen area breweries, members of Richmond Breweries United, banded together recently to create EarthTone, a malt-forward lager commemorating the life and legacy of Garden Grove Brewing & Urban Winery co-founder Michael Brandt, and it will be released on Feb. 10 at the Carytown brewery.

Relive the '80s at Switch this Friday, Jan. 24, with Retro84, the most recent among rotating themes at the 7,200-square-foot pop-up bar. Is there a cocktail called Yoda Soda? Like, totally.

Restaurateurs Johnny and Katrina Giavos are back at it again, this time in Manchester. Plans are in motion for The Continental Manchester — an offshoot of The Continental Westhampton, their Grove Avenue eatery — to open at 609 Hull St. along with a small market. (Richmond BizSense)

RVA Love

Whether you get down with double IPAs, stay funky with fruited sours or keep it classic with lagers and pilsners, the Richmond beer scene is overflowing with options. And while asking a local which brewery is their fave is comparable to asking a parent to choose a favorite child, Thrillist has rolled out its picks for Best Breweries in Richmond.

