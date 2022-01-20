Richmond Food News: Week of Jan 17-21

× Expand Sit back and relax, in this week’s Food News we talk breakfast, wine, tacos, pop-ups and more. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Baaack Again

When the word “battleship” is uttered, some may think immediately of the classic board game, but for Richmonders tapped into the history of our food scene, it evokes memories of the towering, 2-foot-long baguette sandwiches from the now shuttered Black Sheep. Making a comeback after more than four years, the bygone favorite is being revived for a preorder pop-up at Secco Wine Bar later this month — Battleship lovers, mark those calendars. (Richmond magazine)

‘Discovery and Discussion’

Stocked with a collection of low-intervention wines, home to a groovy mural and staffed by a squad of industry vets, Celladora Wines opened its doors on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Located on Lombardy Street in the Fan, the shop is serving up intriguing by-the-glass offerings, bottles to go and a snack menu boasting treats such as beef tartare built with warm spices, toasted pine nuts, pickled turnips and a tangy yogurt sauce. (Richmond magazine)

Rise and Roll

Breakfast comes in all shapes and sizes, and one of the best vessels for eggs and their fixin’s: the burrito. Writer Genevelyn Steele recently ate her way through some of the city’s finest breakfast burritos to compile a list of must-try choices. The burrito tour includes visits to a duo of food trucks serving up fatties and a West End cafe with a vegan version. (Richmond magazine)

Jack-of-all-trades

Joining the crew in 2016, Garden Grove Brewing and Urban Winery’s Chris Sarnoski originally began by shadowing his late friend, Mike Brandt, then co-owner and head brewer, before apprenticing and eventually doing everything from event bookings to pouring pints behind the bar in the taproom. We checked in with the Richmond native and talked K-dramas, favorite local brews and his weekly dining go-tos. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

On a snowy Sunday, the Jewish Food Festival dished out brisket and stuffed cabbage during a drive-thru event, marking a mini return for the annual celebration and also offering a glimmer of hope for future food-centric fests. Fun fact: There’s a super-secret rugelach recipe. (Richmond magazine)

Pull out the RVADine wish list, because new ventures opening this year include sourdough bagels in Carytown, Latin influences in the Libbie-Grove corridor, and whiskey and cigars in the Fan. (Richmond magazine)

Road trip, anyone? The owners of Soul Taco offered a sneak peek of their first out-of-state outpost in Raleigh, North Carolina. With two locations of their SoCal-meets-Southern taco venture in Richmond, along with recently opened JewFro, the trio are staying busy.

Oro, a pasta-centric pop-up from a Nota Bene alum, recently introduced a weekly supper club as they, and carb-hungry diners, await the opening of Hatch Local food hall, where Oro will be a tenant. A delivered meal for two ($50) includes sourdough focaccia, veg and entree, with the next available menu dropping Jan. 26.

El Chido has added another taqueria to its portfolio after taking over the space that once was El Tucan. Owner Cruz Albanil started El Chido as a food trailer on Staples Mill before unveiling a second mobile venture, followed by a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Henrico. Pro tip: Suadero in either tacos or torte form is the move.

For imbibers itching for a local adventure, Southern Revere Cellars, smack dab between Richmond and Charlottesville, awaits. The family-operated winery and brewery in Louisa County opened last month. (Richmond BizSense)

Lucky Whale, a family-owned venture at 2028 W. Cary St., is now open, serving Asian fare from tonkotsu ramen to beef bulgogi and sushi.

