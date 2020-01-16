Richmond Food News: Week of Jan. 13-17

× Expand What's better than deviled eggs? Pickled deviled eggs. Read on and meet the partners behind Charlotte's Southern Deli & Tapas, responsible for the bites above. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Collaborative Cheers

Nearly two dozen area breweries, members of Richmond Breweries United, banded together recently to create EarthTone, a malt-forward lager commemorating the life and legacy of Garden Grove Brewing & Urban Winery co-founder Michael Brandt, who died unexpectedly in November. All proceeds from the brew will go toward charitable causes, including a college savings fund for Brandt's son. Chris Sarnoski of Garden Grove says it best: “The military does a 21-gun salute; we make beer.” (Richmond magazine)

Two of a Kind

The down-to-earth Johnson & Wales graduates and owners of Charlotte’s Southern Deli & Tapas, Paul Gregory and Nikki Polk, are partners in the kitchen and in life. After operating an eatery inside the Mariners’ Museum in Newport News, the team made the move to downtown Richmond and are cranking out creative chef-driven specials and desserts daily. P.S.: For lunch, their “Pick Two Halfsies” gives Panera a run for its money. (Richmond magazine)

Keeping It Classic

After 20-plus years feeding the city, Westwood Fountain, the Patterson Avenue diner tucked inside Westwood Pharmacy, has solidified its role as a dependable gem of an eatery. Writer Megan Irvin reminds us that consistent and charming sometimes outweighs new and flashy on the dining scale. Pro tip: There’s a reason it’s called “Bob’s Favorite Chicken Salad Sandwich." (Richmond magazine)

Last Hurrahs

Comfort, the pimento-cheese-dishing Southern institution from owners Jason Alley and Michele Jones, recently announced its closure, but as promised, the hospitality king and queen plan to leave the throne in style by hosting a series of farewell events. Earlier this week, Perch's Beth Dixon kicked things off with a guest appearance behind the bar, and on Jan. 21, Mattias Hagglund of The Jasper will follow in her footsteps. Hoagie fans rejoice: “The Return of the Paulie” goes down Jan. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m, marking the final chance to nosh on the Philly-style hoagies. And on Feb. 4, James Beard Award-nominated chef Edward Lee, Foode and Mercantile co-owner Joy Crump, and winemaker Andre Mack will head to the Broad Street restaurant for a final fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. to benefit No Kid Hungry. (Richmond magazine)

Sugar Shock

In less than a month, the 7-year-old doughnut company Sugar Shack — which at one point had more than a dozen shops operating — has closed locations amid lawsuits and instituted name and recipe changes at its Fredericksburg stores. The latest news: The OG outpost at 1001 N. Lombardy St. is for lease, with the shop remaining open for now. (Richmond BizSense, Richmond Times-Dispatch)

ICYMI

The Carver neighborhood will soon be home to a Greek- meets New Haven-style pizza concept from Cobra Cabana co-owners and former Cous Cous owner Al Copeland. Hot for Pizza is expected to open in May. (Richmond magazine)

After almost a year and a half in business, the seasonally driven concept in Scott’s Addition, Aloi — the latest venture from Sabai and Temple co-owner Brandon Pearson — will serve its last meal Jan. 31.

Shiplock Brewing at 115 S. 15th St. poured its final pint over the weekend. The head brewer and brewing equipment will move to Holy Mackerel Small Batch Beers, a forthcoming Florida-based brewpub near Hopewell. (Richmond Bizsense)

First Watch, the breakfast chain hailing from South Florida — think Waffle House meets farm to table — recently opened its third area location at Regency mall, joining locations in Midlothian and Short Pump. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Richmond is famous! "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives" famous, that is. Tune into Food Network Friday, Jan. 17, at 9 p.m. to check out Soul Taco and Friday, Jan. 31, at 9 p.m. for a smoky appearance from ZZQ.

Bon Air plant-based eatery Hang Space will be closed for repairs for at least a week after a flooding incident, and owners say to check their Instagram page for updates. Until then, dreaming of the “Steak Lee Roth” vegan cheesesteak will have to suffice.

RVA Love

What do Greenland; Christchurch, New Zealand; Tokyo; and Richmond have in common? They are all featured destinations in The New York Times' 52 Places to Go in 2020. Among the local mentions are "Rumors of War," the monumental sculpture at the VMFA by Kehinde Wiley; the forthcoming food hall from The Veil Brewing Co.; Parterre at Linden Row; and Spoonbread Bistro.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …