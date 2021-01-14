Richmond Food News: Week of Jan. 11-15

× Expand The reigning queen of boxed lunches (pictured above), Richmond institution Sally Bell’s Kitchen recently received a shout-out in Food & Wine's listing of best sandwiches in every state. Head below to learn more. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Brave New World

Opening a restaurant may seem like a wild concept in the COVID-19 era of dining, but in recent months, Richmond has welcomed a number of intrepid new players. We tracked down an appetizing assortment of fresh spots — from a Cary Street juice bar to a portico with a view and a buzzing coffee biz with plans for regional expansion — to add to your RVADine wish list. (Richmond magazine)

One Kitchen to Another

Known locally for his role at the helm of Quirk Hotel’s departed Maple & Pine Restaurant, David Dunlap is branching out. Joined by his wife, the James Beard Award-nominated chef is set to debut Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen, a restaurant and grab-and-go market combo coming later this month to the Courthouse Crossing shopping center. (Richmond magazine)

Swipe Right

When one thinks of vending machines, locally sourced salads and overnight oats aren’t necessarily what come to mind, but ELYA (Eat Like Your Ancestors) owner Danny Sterling is here to change that. Late last year, the former chef rolled out the farm-focused, health-conscious swipe-and-go concept in Manchester. The goal: Provide the community with greater access to high-quality food. (Richmond magazine)

Stouts for Social Justice

Beer drinkers, raise a pint and sip in solidarity during another release — this time around, coffee-tinged — of the Black Is Beautiful stout at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery Jan. 15. Last summer, Hardywood and other local brewers joined the nationwide Black Is Beautiful initiative, which aims to raise awareness of social justice issues. Bonus: All proceeds from the release will be donated to Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, a weeklong celebration highlighting Black-owned restaurants and businesses throughout the region.

ICYMI

Last Friday, the team behind Brenner Pass introduced Black Lodge, an all-day cafe in the former Chairlift space that may or may not be a Twin Peaks reference. What I can confirm is that the cassoulet — a slow-simmered stew (where the word “casserole” comes from) made with pork sausage and duck confit — doubles as dinner and, with the addition of an egg, a solid breakfast. (Richmond magazine)

Healthy choices and the beginning of a new year often go hand in hand, and if you’re looking for salubrious snacks and sips from local purveyors, look no further. (Richmond magazine)

After almost 20 years, Chesterfield's longstanding seafood-focused, Latin-Caribbean-tinged restaurant Pescados has shut its doors, citing impacts from the pandemic as the driving force. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Up All Night Bakery is set to take over the shuttered Pulp on Lakeside space, which closed at the end of December. Longtime baker Jonathan Highfield plans to transform the building into a production facility and churn out croissants, cookies and breads for wholesale and market distribution. (Richmond BizSense)

Formerly known as Simply Tea, Queen Bee & Co., an English-style tea room also home to Maggie’s Cupcakes Cafe, hosted its grand opening at 21 W. Main St. near The Jefferson Hotel earlier this week. High tea to go is totally a thing.

After closing in March due to the pandemic, Hopewell’s Guncotton Coffee has recently reopened under new ownership. If you're looking to switch up the work-from-home vibe, customers can reserve rooms at the cafe-meets-coworking center for a socially distant coffee and chill sesh.

On Dec. 28., Croaker’s Spot unveiled its new space at the iconic Farmers Market building in Olde Towne Petersburg after relocating from River Street. Fried fish boat, anyone? (The Progress-Index)

Mac and cheese enthusiasts, Bookbinders recently launched Big Wife, a pop-up churning out classic and inventive twists on the ultimate comfort food, from an OG recipe to buffalo chicken and goat cheese and fig. (News release)

RVA Love

Sally Bell’s Kitchen’s boxed lunch, complete with an upside-down cupcake and cheddar-pecan wafer, is easily one of the most iconic Richmond meals. Its Smithfield ham on a roll got the nod on Food & Wine’s recent list of best sandwiches in every state.

At the onset of the pandemic, Richmond’s Underground Kitchen pivoted from hosting pop-up dinners to handing out meals to neighbors in need. As part of the HuffPost Voices in Food series, check out this Q&A with co-founders Micheal Sparks and Kate Hoeck exploring the efforts of UGK Community First.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News ...