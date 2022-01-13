Richmond Food News: Week of Jan. 10-14

× Expand Hungry for all the local food news? Head below to learn more about a Richmond-centric episode of “Man vs. Food,” the opening of a new neighborhood market and the revamp of a late-night snack menu. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

One Day Only

I spy brisket, kugel and matzo ball soup in our future as we welcome back one of the city’s most cherished edible events, the Richmond Jewish Food Festival, on Jan. 16. The 14th annual celebration will offer a more condensed menu of fan favorites as take-home heat-and-eat meals during a drive-thru event, making a cozy Sunday dinner (PJs optional) a given this weekend. (Richmond magazine)

On the Horizon

Despite the constraints of the pandemic, there are a number of fresh food and beverage concepts helmed by first-time restaurateurs preparing to make their RVADine debuts. On the diverse up-and-coming menu: a Latin-inspired Libbie-Grove venture from a trio of Lemaire alumni, a Carytown bagel shop that started as a hobby, and a Black-owned whiskey and cigar lounge in the Fan. (Richmond magazine)

Tune In

Richmond is no stranger to the screen, and our small-town big city had another moment of TV stardom during a recent edition of the Cooking Channel’s “Man vs. Food.” The episode description reads: “Casey Webb makes his way to Richmond for a lesson on New Zealand-style savory pies, an elevated Jewish deli experience and a towering Ladder Burger Challenge” — which translates into pit stops at Proper Pie Co., Perly’s and Station 2. Head this way for upcoming air times.

50 Restaurants We Love

Whether it’s seeing friendly faces, ordering a dish that consistently delivers or visiting that one eatery where memories are always made, these are the Richmond-area restaurants we love. From one of the city’s oldest dining haunts to a bakery serving expertly spiced shawarma and everything from smash-style burgers to African fare, discover a collection of local places we’ll visit again and again. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Funktastic Meads already had a mighty following before opening its taproom last weekend in Alverser Plaza. Part of a mead renaissance, the venture spearheaded by a professional chemist turned mead maker is pouring everything from traditional honey wines to more modern, seltzer-inspired options. (Richmond magazine)

What’s better than a protein-packed snack? One made locally by a pair of VCU grads. Check out Honestly Smoked Craft Jerky, found on shelves at area markets and Belmont Butchery. (Richmond magazine)

If it’s served hot and eaten with a spoon, it is undoubtedly having its moment. Cozy up with a selection of favorite soups from a ramen culture mashup to banh canh from a Little Saigon eatery because hey, variety is the spice of life. (Richmond magazine)

Get the lowdown on lamb in this month’s Ingredient column, and a tip or two from a pro on braising the meat for barbacoa tacos. (Richmond magazine)

Steam Bell Beer Works will roll out its namesake food trailer this Saturday at noon. The Midlothian brewery offered a sneak peek of menu items earlier this week on Instagram, revealing Parmesan truffle fries and fried oysters served with Duke’s remoulade — both solid beer companions in my book.

After making the announcement in September, former minister and current pitmaster John Vest of food truck Redemption BBQ has officially expanded his repertoire. Look for smoked meats, popular fixin’s and more to be available at Redemption BBQ and Market, which opens today, Jan. 13, at 3420 Lauderdale Drive.

From baking at Stella’s to launching her own small-batch cake company, the next step for Ellyn Hopper of Fat Rabbit Cakes is a permanent space in Union Hill at 2025 Venable St. Stay tuned for more details.

South Side favorite Laura Lee’s is now offering lunch for dine-in or takeout service Tuesday-Sunday.

After a month of festive imbibers spilling down Cary Street to sip Snowball Old-Fashioneds, the team behind The Jasper has reopened following a post-Miracle on Cary break, with happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m.

Late-night food is a thing of true beauty, and here to answer our munchies-related prayers is Saison. The Jackson Ward eatery is now slinging smash burgers, fried chicken sammies and poutine after 10 p.m. until a half hour before last call.

A one-stop online shop of area purveyors from Curds & Whey to Agriberry Farms — and with 20 convenient pickup locations — Fall Line Farms & Local Roots has reopened for the season.

The Virginia Tech Center for Food Systems and Community Transformation has partnered with food justice advocate Duron Chavis and other presenters for a five-part virtual series, “Building Beyond Nice Racism: Catalyzing Institutional Change in the Food System.”

Upcoming Events