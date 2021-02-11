Richmond Food News: Week of Feb. 8-12

× Expand The Richmond chef behind this dish will appear on the next season of Bravo’s “Top Chef.” Head below for the deets. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Where There’s Smoke

Follow the wafting aromas to Petersburg, and you’ll find the recently opened Corner Market BBQ. The venture is a family-run affair where “Dinwiddie Dogs,” pork slow-cooked on hardwood, coleslaw with fresh cabbage and Sue Marek’s cornbread fritters reign supreme. (Richmond magazine)

Pioneering Pints

A favorite beer is like a longtime friend: dependable and comforting, and time apart never changes a thing. We spoke with brewers from some of the area’s favorite watering holes about their tried-and-true brews, from a nationally acclaimed IPA to the OG brown ale. (Richmond magazine)

Road to Redemption

After nearly two decades in ministry, John Vest found himself drawn to another labor of love: the barbecue pit. Now, the owner of Redemption BBQ food truck is focused on proving that local, sustainable sourcing and smoked meats go hand in hand. (Richmond magazine)

‘Not Here to Make Friends’

On the newest season of Bravo’s “Top Chef,” tune in to see a familiar face: Richmond restaurateur and chef Brittanny Anderson. The co-owner of Brenner Pass, Metzger Bar & Butchery, and Black Lodge packed her knives for Portland, Oregon, to compete on Season 18 of the reality cooking competition. Anderson is the first Richmond chef to be a contestant, and this year marks the first time the show will feature a rotating cast of guest judges in addition to regular judges Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. Set that DVR and plan your snacks accordingly for the premiere on April 1.

ICYMI

Working to fight food insecurity and centered around mutual aid, the first community refrigerator from newly launched grassroots effort RVA Community Fridges is now humming in Union Hill. (Richmond magazine)

There’s still time to find some last-minute edible ways to celebrate the holiday dedicated to all things heart-shaped. (Richmond magazine)

Get jjigae with Korean fare, from an international grocery store stocked with kitchen essentials to staple ingredients and local restaurants serving classic dishes. (Richmond magazine)

First Watch, the breakfast- and lunch-focused chain, recently amped up its presence in the region and rolled out a sixth area location at 5310 W. Broad St. (News release)

Longtime plant-based Fan eatery Fresca on Addison, from father and daughter chef-owners Jimmy and Jenna Sneed, is on the market. Fresca announced the news via an Instagram post, citing “small children to raise on one end and looming retirement on the other” as the driving forces behind the decision. The restaurant will stay open through the sale.

Hutch, the Gayton Crossing eatery from owners Jessica and Josh Buford, has shuttered. Les Crepes restaurant is set to relocate to the space from its Stony Point Fashion Park location and open its doors by March. (Richmond BizSense)

In some feel-good food news, over the weekend, Main Line Brewery launched a GoFundme page aimed at raising funds to help Jerome the Hot Dog Man upgrade from a food trailer to a food truck, which would allow him to expand his menu offerings. The campaign has since raised almost $10,000, double the initial goal.

The Virginia Restaurant Lodging and Travel Association has partnered with national food delivery service DoorDash to offer grants in the amount of $3,500 to independent restaurants throughout the state. Dubbed the Restaurant Operator Relief Grant, applications are open to establishments with fewer than three locations and fewer than 50 employees, along with other guidelines, and the deadline to apply is March 1.

After taking a hiatus back in August, downtown restaurant Rappahannock Oyster Co. is back to shucking bivalves and offering takeout service.

Drumroll, please. The winners from Vegan 72, the weekend-long culinary event dedicated to all things plant-based, have been announced. Taking home the top nod in the savory category is 1115 Mobile Kitchen, a recently launched food truck that has quickly become known for its fried “chicken” sammies, followed by 821 Cafe in second place and Soul N’ Vinegar in third. In the sweet category, first-time participant Ruby Scoops, a North Side ice cream shop, took the crown, with Sugar & Twine and Scoop rounding out the top three.

SmashedRVA is making things a little more permanent. Starting Thursday, Feb. 11, find the pop-up slinging smash burgers and holding down a weekly residency at The Veil Brewing Co.

RVA Love

I've had visions of doughnuts from Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen — freshly fried treats dripping with sweet glaze — etched in my brain since the first time I tried one. The line-inducing rings of joy made aboard a family-owned food truck were recently deemed the best doughnut in Virginia by Food & Wine.

Upcoming Events

We strongly encourage everyone to make safe and smart decisions and adhere to municipal and business guidelines related to the pandemic.

