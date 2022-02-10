Richmond Food News: Week of Feb. 7-11

× Expand A feast of Food News awaits below, from Valentine’s Day events to pop-ups and new dining establishments on the horizon. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Sweet Disposition

After baking in her college dorm kitchen, hustling cakes as a side business and gaining devout dessert fans, Fat Rabbit founder Ellyn Hopper is rising to the occasion with a new brick-and-mortar bakery set to open in mid-March in the former Pomona space in Union Hill. Prepare for future temptation from a pastry case stocked with everything from fruit-filled Hop-tarts to biscuits, buckle cakes and a take on Oreos named for Hopper’s pet bunny, Lyle. (Richmond magazine)

A Growing Hunger

The theme of our annual Sourcebook issue this year is growth, and in terms of Richmond’s food and beverage sector, certain operations have been undergoing serious expansion in recent years. We took a deeper dive, talking numbers and sharing the journeys of three prominent Richmond-born businesses: The Veil Brewing Co., Gelati Celesti and Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co. From multiple outposts to community collabs, these ventures are living proof of how far the city’s culinary scene has come. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Recalling its early days as a pop-up in the beer garden, barbecue joint ZZQ is teaming up with neighbor Ardent Craft Ales to roll out a concept dubbed Eazzy Burger that they plan to replicate down the road. (Richmond magazine)

Looking for some last-minute ways to show your love? We’ve got a slew of edible Valentine’s Day ideas, from a beer dinner at a local brewery to towering cakes from a Fan treat shop. (Richmond magazine)

A women-led, globally inspired shop, Chum Chum Onigiri is Carytown’s adorable unofficial snack palace from the owner of Sen Organic Small Plate. (Richmond magazine)

Last week, Richmond hosted the industry gathering CiderCon, and we caught up with keynoter Diane Flynt, the matriarch of Virginia cider. (Richmond magazine)

Reminder: Feb. 13 is the last day Salt & Forge will be open for business, so be sure to squeeze in a massive breakfast biscuit before we bid farewell to the Jackson Ward eatery.

Pizza fans, rejoice. Hailing from Washington, D.C., Timber Pizza Co., the wood-fired pizza venture from the owners of the cult- and critic-favorite Jewish deli Call Your Mother, is heading south. Teasing a Richmond appearance via Instagram, the pizza truck will start making stops at farmers markets, breweries and private events in April. Stay tuned for more details.

If you are on Team Sweet, prepare for a sinful weekend. This Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., Blue Bee Cider is bringing together a squad of seven dessert purveyors from Karmalita’s marshmallows to Cason’s Funnel Cakes for the first-ever Sweets in the City.

French fries can be a vessel for whatever the hungry heart desires, and a newly debuted food truck is embracing the concept. Catch Fries in Disguise at Final Gravity Brewing Co. on Feb. 12 serving loaded spuds — with toppings from Buffalo fried shrimp to pulled pork — during its inaugural appearance.

Richmond’s love for beer goes way back, and a can from one of the city’s oldest breweries was recently unearthed. Workers discovered a RIchbrau beer can at the Soldiers and Sailors Confederate monument in Libby Hill Park. (Style Weekly)

North Side’s Ninja Kombucha is channeling the love with the release of the rose-tinged Hidden in the Briar. Bringing a bit of fun and floral, cans will be available at the taproom along with rose-themed snacks.

RVA Love

Earlier this week, the United States Bartenders Guild revealed its list of the top 50 U.S. World Class Bartenders, and a Richmond spirits guru is among them. Behind the bar at both Brenner Pass and Black Lodge, Steve Yang, a familiar name on the competition circuit hailing from Tavola in Charlottesville, will now advance to the Regional Finals starting in April with hopes of making it all the way to Sydney.

Upcoming Events