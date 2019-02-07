Richmond Food News: Week of Feb. 4-8

× Expand The Godmother, based on the classic cocktail The Godfather, received a Galentine's Day makeover at Laura Lee's and features amaretto, blended scotch, rose hibiscus syrup and fig bitters. The glass is part of artist Emily Herr's Girls, Girls, Girls project and will be sold at the Feb. 13 Galentine's event at the restaurant. (Photo by Michael Smith)

Get Poppin’

Pop-ups can be a wild, uncharted territory for chefs: Will people show up? When will they show? What will the weather be like? Despite all the unknowns, a new pop-up series is taking the plunge. Headed by a duo of industry workers, Sincero dishes out authentic Mexican fare and aims to educate and establish a culinary camaraderie with the community. Their next appearance is Sunday, Feb. 10, at The Veil Brewing Co. from noon to 5 p.m. Get there early — they sold out within the first two hours at their debut event. (Richmond magazine)

Love at Laura Lee’s

Laura Lee’s will throw its third annual Galentine’s Day celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 13, and this year the Forest Hill outpost is upping the ante. A modern reincarnation of an American fern bar, Laura Lee’s intentionally embraces feminine touches in everything from decor to cocktails, and Galentine’s Day will be no different. “It’s really women celebrating women and giving back to the community,” says Front-of-house Manager Michael Smith. The event, which has been wildly successful in previous years, will feature drag queens and a fresh lineup of pink cocktails, but for the first time a portion of proceeds will be donated to Safe Harbor, a nonprofit focused on combating domestic abuse. Muralist Emily Herr, who started the Girls, Girls, Girls project, will be selling highball glasses ($20) etched with images she drew of women in action. Herr will also be in attendance snapping photos, speaking with women and gaining inspiration for the forthcoming mural she plans to complete on the side of Laura Lee’s. (Richmond magazine)

Free Roamin’

No, I’m not going to start belting out Tom Petty — I’m referring to the pasture-raised chickens that roam the farm freely at Pamplin Poultry. The purveyors focus on using the whole animal and sell everything from breasts to broth, but it’s their 100 percent chicken sausage, which comes in a variety of flavors, that’s the big hit. Pro tip: Get your hands on Pamplin's chorizo and let your tacos live their best life. (Richmond magazine)

Richmond Rarities

Feeling adventurous and voracious? Writer Stephanie Ganz has tracked down the dishes you won’t find frequenting menus around town — sorry, pimento cheese, we’re looking at you. Grab a friend and relish these unique bites from duck tongues at Full Kee to the Bon Femme dressing at Westwood Fountain that has regulars asking for containers to go. (Richmond magazine)

Departures

After five years in business, the Virginia Diner Shoppe in Carytown is closing, forcing fans to travel to the Short Pump or Chesterfield Towne Center locations to get their hands on the store’s beloved Virginia peanuts. (Richmond BizSense)

North End Juice Co.'s market is temporarily closing for renovations. Gelato lovers can still get their fix at the juice bar, which will remain open.

The Cake Bar Cafe, which opened last summer at 4915 W. Broad St., is shutting its doors, but keep an eye out for their sweet treats at pop-ups, festivals and restaurants around the city.

ICYMI

Citizen, the downtown eatery in the Business District, will ditch dinner service after Saturday, Feb. 9. With any luck, their Disco Eggs, along with seasonal bites for breakfast, lunch and brunch from chef-owner Greg Johnson, can help mend the heartbreak.

Tabol Brewing, North Side’s first brewery, made its debut over the weekend at 704 Dawn St., getting in touch with the funkier side of suds. P.S.: The brewery was once home to a scientific glass company, and the inside gives me a science-lab-meets-Crate-and-Barrel vibe (in the best way). Be sure to give Jinnks, a tart ale made with their house wild yeast, a whirl and peep their patio.

Speaking of brews, Scott’s Addition is gaining a new neighbor, Starr Hill Brewing. The Charlottesville-based company plans to open a two-level beer hall and rooftop space at 3406 W. Leigh St. by the summer. It will be the brewery's first location devoted to producing wild ales. (News release)

RVA Love

Richmond's Virago Spirits came out on top in the latest World Spirits Competition, bringing home the platinum/Best of Show designation in the Gold Rum category for its Ruby Port Cask-Finished Rum. The distillery also won the gold medal in the category with its Four-Port Rum. Cheers!

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News ...