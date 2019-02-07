Richmond Food News: Week of Feb. 4-8

The Godmother, based on the classic cocktail The Godfather, received a Galentine's Day makeover at Laura Lee's and features amaretto, blended scotch, rose hibiscus syrup and fig bitters. The glass is part of artist Emily Herr's Girls, Girls, Girls project and will be sold at the Feb. 13 Galentine's event at the restaurant. (Photo by Michael Smith)
Get Poppin’
Pop-ups can be a wild, uncharted territory for chefs: Will people show up? When will they show? What will the weather be like? Despite all the unknowns, a new pop-up series is taking the plunge. Headed by a duo of industry workers, Sincero dishes out authentic Mexican fare and aims to educate and establish a culinary camaraderie with the community. Their next appearance is Sunday, Feb. 10, at The Veil Brewing Co. from noon to 5 p.m. Get there early — they sold out within the first two hours at their debut event. (Richmond magazine)
Love at Laura Lee’s
Laura Lee’s will throw its third annual Galentine’s Day celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 13, and this year the Forest Hill outpost is upping the ante. A modern reincarnation of an American fern bar, Laura Lee’s intentionally embraces feminine touches in everything from decor to cocktails, and Galentine’s Day will be no different. “It’s really women celebrating women and giving back to the community,” says Front-of-house Manager Michael Smith. The event, which has been wildly successful in previous years, will feature drag queens and a fresh lineup of pink cocktails, but for the first time a portion of proceeds will be donated to Safe Harbor, a nonprofit focused on combating domestic abuse. Muralist Emily Herr, who started the Girls, Girls, Girls project, will be selling highball glasses ($20) etched with images she drew of women in action. Herr will also be in attendance snapping photos, speaking with women and gaining inspiration for the forthcoming mural she plans to complete on the side of Laura Lee’s. (Richmond magazine)
Free Roamin’
No, I’m not going to start belting out Tom Petty — I’m referring to the pasture-raised chickens that roam the farm freely at Pamplin Poultry. The purveyors focus on using the whole animal and sell everything from breasts to broth, but it’s their 100 percent chicken sausage, which comes in a variety of flavors, that’s the big hit. Pro tip: Get your hands on Pamplin's chorizo and let your tacos live their best life. (Richmond magazine)
Richmond Rarities
Feeling adventurous and voracious? Writer Stephanie Ganz has tracked down the dishes you won’t find frequenting menus around town — sorry, pimento cheese, we’re looking at you. Grab a friend and relish these unique bites from duck tongues at Full Kee to the Bon Femme dressing at Westwood Fountain that has regulars asking for containers to go. (Richmond magazine)
Departures
After five years in business, the Virginia Diner Shoppe in Carytown is closing, forcing fans to travel to the Short Pump or Chesterfield Towne Center locations to get their hands on the store’s beloved Virginia peanuts. (Richmond BizSense)
North End Juice Co.'s market is temporarily closing for renovations. Gelato lovers can still get their fix at the juice bar, which will remain open.
The Cake Bar Cafe, which opened last summer at 4915 W. Broad St., is shutting its doors, but keep an eye out for their sweet treats at pop-ups, festivals and restaurants around the city.
ICYMI
Citizen, the downtown eatery in the Business District, will ditch dinner service after Saturday, Feb. 9. With any luck, their Disco Eggs, along with seasonal bites for breakfast, lunch and brunch from chef-owner Greg Johnson, can help mend the heartbreak.
Tabol Brewing, North Side’s first brewery, made its debut over the weekend at 704 Dawn St., getting in touch with the funkier side of suds. P.S.: The brewery was once home to a scientific glass company, and the inside gives me a science-lab-meets-Crate-and-Barrel vibe (in the best way). Be sure to give Jinnks, a tart ale made with their house wild yeast, a whirl and peep their patio.
Speaking of brews, Scott’s Addition is gaining a new neighbor, Starr Hill Brewing. The Charlottesville-based company plans to open a two-level beer hall and rooftop space at 3406 W. Leigh St. by the summer. It will be the brewery's first location devoted to producing wild ales. (News release)
RVA Love
Richmond's Virago Spirits came out on top in the latest World Spirits Competition, bringing home the platinum/Best of Show designation in the Gold Rum category for its Ruby Port Cask-Finished Rum. The distillery also won the gold medal in the category with its Four-Port Rum. Cheers!
Upcoming Events
- Truckle Cheesemongers Pop-up, The Butterbean (Feb. 9): Get your cheese on and taste varieties from the local cheesemonger.
- Chili Cook-off Fundraiser, Intermission Beer Company (Feb. 9): A chili tasting with proceeds benefiting Checkpoint One
- Sweetheart Market, The Depot (Feb. 9): Shop goods from local artisans, purveyors and bakers.
- The Brunch Market, The Urban Roost Event Space (Feb. 10): The monthly event returns with biscuits, brews and shopping.
- Perk is 4!, Perk (Feb. 10): Celebrate the Bon Air coffee shop's anniversary with raffles, specials and a local maker market.
- Full Disclosure Live: Chef Brittanny Anderson, Brenner Pass (Feb. 10): Live interview with Anderson for WCVE followed by a special dinner; a portion of proceeds benefit the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation.
- An Evening at Shagbark for SCAN, Shagbark (Feb. 10): Six-course dinner with wine pairings to benefit Stop Child Abuse Now
- Land of Saffron, Ardent Craft Ales (Feb. 10): Pop-up featuring authentic paella, including vegan options
- Learn How to Brew Mead, Original Gravity Homebrew Supplies (Feb. 11): The folks from Black Heath Meadery show you the honey with tastings and exploration of the fermentation process.
- Wine Tasting: Around the World With Sparkling Wines, Mise en Place (Feb. 12): Get schooled on sparkling and learn about grapes, regions and production methods.
- Galentine’s Day Cider and Cheese Flights, Blue Bee Cider (Feb. 13): Celebrate lady friends over cider and cheese flights.
- Brew Class: French Press, Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co. (Feb. 13): Learn the science, technique and practices behind the French press.
- Carver Heart Out, Cobra Cabana (Feb. 14): A community cleanup in the Carver neighborhood followed by food and drink specials
- Kitchen Magician, Fire House 15 (Feb. 14): Four courses in celebration of Valentine’s Day
- Ladies' Night, The Broken Tulip (Feb. 14): Six courses inspired by influential female chefs, paired with wine from women producers
- Valentine’s Day Pop-up Dinner, Brunch (Feb. 14): Brunch branches out with bubbles and a four-course prix-fixe dinner.
- Valentine’s Dinner, Metzger Bar & Butchery (Feb. 14): A three-course prix-fixe menu at the cozy Union Hill eatery
In Other Food News ...
- CBD-infused food and drink, from cupcakes to cocktails, are all the rage, and people seem to be digging the trend. Despite its widespread availability, CBD has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration as an additive to food or drink, and the New York Department of Health has been cracking down on restaurants, particularly in the Big Apple. (Eater)
- Bon Appetit takes a look at how "increasingly, what people want to associate themselves with is restaurants," and how street fashion and food are becoming intertwined.