Richmond Food News: Week of Feb. 3-7

× Expand Barrio Taqueria & Tequila, where you can find this creation with roasted shiitakes, cotija, corn relish, scallion and salsa verde on the menu, opened last week in the Fan. Head below for more deets. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

A Capital Chef

The words “fast-casual” and “James Beard Award-nominated” typically don’t appear in the same sentence, but Brittanny Anderson is breaking the stereotypes. The chef and co-owner of Brenner Pass and Metzger Bar & Butchery will debut Leni — a ’70s-inspired all-day cafe where health food meets eastern European flavors — inside D.C.'s forthcoming food hall The Roost, set to open this spring. Side note: Indie Chefs Week, the traveling showcase of culinary heavy hitters from across the country that Anderson helped bring to Richmond in 2019, returns April 2-5. (Richmond magazine)

Eat Your Heart Out

The next commercialized holiday celebration is nearly upon us, but it doesn’t have to be all heart-shaped boxes. I’m not sure where food falls among the love languages, but that’s how I like to communicate. No matter your relationship status, check out my top picks for celebrating Valentine’s/Galentine’s/Palentine’s weekend. (Richmond magazine)

Living Theater

In March, a new documentary produced in conjunction with VPM goes behind the scenes at the only three-Michelin-star restaurant in the state, The Inn at Little Washington, and shares the story of its quirky yet gracious proprietor and chef, Patrick O’Connell. Described by the director as a synthesis of “Downton Abbey” and “Chef’s Table,” the film at its heart is an inspiring story of unwavering dedication and passion. (Richmond magazine)

True Underdog Story

On Sunday, March 15, the second annual On the Fly Dodgeball Tournament, hosted by Autumn Olive Farms, returns for a night of industry competition and camaraderie. Restaurant heavyweights will channel their inner Ben Stiller to battle for ultimate bragging rights and a chance to seize the cup from The Veil Brewing Co., who proved victorious last year. Speaking of last year, Cobra Burgers were devoured, DJ Billy Crystal Fingers dropped the beats, and for the costume contest the Perch team rocked hula skirts, while the L’Opossum crew sported some serious thigh-exposing jorts. Teams can register online now, and proceeds benefit the Holli Fund, a nonprofit named in memory of longtime Richmond food critic and restaurant supporter Hollister Lindley. (Richmond magazine)

New Beginnings

Acacia mid-town will serve its last crab cake on Saturday, Feb. 8. Looking to redecorate, need some wine or want a piece of memorabilia from the restaurant? On Feb. 11 at 5 p.m., owners Dale and Aline Reitzer will sell tables, chairs, plates, wine and decor at the Acacia Yard Sale. (News release)

After almost five years, Church Hill’s Liberty Public House is under new ownership by Richmond native and industry veteran Alexa Schuett. Look for earlier hours, a graveyard-shift happy hour beginning at 7 a.m. daily and a menu revamp to roll out soon. (Richmond BizSense)

Jackson Ward’s Japanese-inspired eatery Fighting Fish plans to open a second location in the former Elsa Ethiopian Cafe space on Arthur Ashe Boulevard. (Richmond BizSense)

Run for Cake

Carytown dessert palace Shyndigz marks a sweet decade this June and is asking Richmonders to put on their running shoes to celebrate with a 10K race that will benefit No Kid Hungry. Registration is officially open.

ICYMI

Richmond Restaurant Group debuted its newest concept, Barrio Taqueria & Tequila, last Friday at 2229 Main St., bringing Baja-inspired bites, soft serve sorbet-of-the-day margaritas and a swanky cocktail lounge to the former Pearl Raw Bar space.

Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar is now open in North Side, promoting health, wellness and education one cold-pressed juice or smoothie at a time. Check out Heart Beet, a juice blend made with oranges, carrots, beets and ginger in celebration of American Heart Month. (Richmond magazine)

If you somehow missed what felt like the biggest food news in the city last week, Whole Foods Market is now open at 2024 W. Broad St. (Richmond magazine)

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …