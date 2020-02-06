Richmond Food News: Week of Feb. 3-7

Barrio Taqueria & Tequila, where you can find this creation with roasted shiitakes, cotija, corn relish, scallion and salsa verde on the menu, opened last week in the Fan. Head below for more deets. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
A Capital Chef
The words “fast-casual” and “James Beard Award-nominated” typically don’t appear in the same sentence, but Brittanny Anderson is breaking the stereotypes. The chef and co-owner of Brenner Pass and Metzger Bar & Butchery will debut Leni — a ’70s-inspired all-day cafe where health food meets eastern European flavors — inside D.C.'s forthcoming food hall The Roost, set to open this spring. Side note: Indie Chefs Week, the traveling showcase of culinary heavy hitters from across the country that Anderson helped bring to Richmond in 2019, returns April 2-5. (Richmond magazine)
Eat Your Heart Out
The next commercialized holiday celebration is nearly upon us, but it doesn’t have to be all heart-shaped boxes. I’m not sure where food falls among the love languages, but that’s how I like to communicate. No matter your relationship status, check out my top picks for celebrating Valentine’s/Galentine’s/Palentine’s weekend. (Richmond magazine)
Living Theater
In March, a new documentary produced in conjunction with VPM goes behind the scenes at the only three-Michelin-star restaurant in the state, The Inn at Little Washington, and shares the story of its quirky yet gracious proprietor and chef, Patrick O’Connell. Described by the director as a synthesis of “Downton Abbey” and “Chef’s Table,” the film at its heart is an inspiring story of unwavering dedication and passion. (Richmond magazine)
True Underdog Story
On Sunday, March 15, the second annual On the Fly Dodgeball Tournament, hosted by Autumn Olive Farms, returns for a night of industry competition and camaraderie. Restaurant heavyweights will channel their inner Ben Stiller to battle for ultimate bragging rights and a chance to seize the cup from The Veil Brewing Co., who proved victorious last year. Speaking of last year, Cobra Burgers were devoured, DJ Billy Crystal Fingers dropped the beats, and for the costume contest the Perch team rocked hula skirts, while the L’Opossum crew sported some serious thigh-exposing jorts. Teams can register online now, and proceeds benefit the Holli Fund, a nonprofit named in memory of longtime Richmond food critic and restaurant supporter Hollister Lindley. (Richmond magazine)
New Beginnings
Acacia mid-town will serve its last crab cake on Saturday, Feb. 8. Looking to redecorate, need some wine or want a piece of memorabilia from the restaurant? On Feb. 11 at 5 p.m., owners Dale and Aline Reitzer will sell tables, chairs, plates, wine and decor at the Acacia Yard Sale. (News release)
After almost five years, Church Hill’s Liberty Public House is under new ownership by Richmond native and industry veteran Alexa Schuett. Look for earlier hours, a graveyard-shift happy hour beginning at 7 a.m. daily and a menu revamp to roll out soon. (Richmond BizSense)
Jackson Ward’s Japanese-inspired eatery Fighting Fish plans to open a second location in the former Elsa Ethiopian Cafe space on Arthur Ashe Boulevard. (Richmond BizSense)
Run for Cake
Carytown dessert palace Shyndigz marks a sweet decade this June and is asking Richmonders to put on their running shoes to celebrate with a 10K race that will benefit No Kid Hungry. Registration is officially open.
ICYMI
Richmond Restaurant Group debuted its newest concept, Barrio Taqueria & Tequila, last Friday at 2229 Main St., bringing Baja-inspired bites, soft serve sorbet-of-the-day margaritas and a swanky cocktail lounge to the former Pearl Raw Bar space.
Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar is now open in North Side, promoting health, wellness and education one cold-pressed juice or smoothie at a time. Check out Heart Beet, a juice blend made with oranges, carrots, beets and ginger in celebration of American Heart Month. (Richmond magazine)
If you somehow missed what felt like the biggest food news in the city last week, Whole Foods Market is now open at 2024 W. Broad St. (Richmond magazine)
Upcoming Events
- Friday Tasting With Antiquum Farm, Barrel Thief Wine Shop & Cafe (Feb. 7): This weekly tasting explores Oregon pinot noir wines.
- Natural Wine & Cider Tasting With the Cidermaker, Courthouse Creek Cider Scott's Addition (Feb. 7): Sample libations with the cidery’s beverage maker and owner.
- 2nd Annual COTU Chocolate Fest, Center of the Universe Brewing (Feb. 8): Local chocolatiers, sweet treats and a stout release
- February Valentine’s Brunch Market, Lunch/Supper (Feb. 9): Shop hometown makers with a mimosa in hand.
- Sausage 101: An introduction, Belmont Butchery (Feb. 9): Learn how to make sausage from the city's artisan butcher.
- Taste of the World Pop-up, Hardywood Ownby Lane (Feb. 9): A squad of food trucks with globally inspired bites
- EarthTone Release Day: Honoring the Legacy of Michael Brandt, Garden Grove Brewing & Urban Winery (Feb. 10): Celebrate the life of the late head brewer and owner with a beer brewed in collaboration with 20+ area breweries.
- Oro Pop-up: Winter, Nota Bene (Feb. 10): A seasonal pasta and vegetable concept from Nota Bene chefs
- Cultivating Heart Intelligence: Herbal Allies for the Heart, Ellwood Thompson’s (Feb. 10): Exploration of medicinal herbs geared toward aiding the heart
- Refood the Fan + Meeting, Tabernacle Baptist Church (Feb. 10): A meeting of the newly launched nonprofit working to end food waste and hunger
- Valentine Trio Workshop, Plantbar (Feb. 12): Three-terrarium workshop with complimentary mimosa, sangria, wine or beer
- 2nd Annual Vegantine Dinner, Camden’s Dogtown Market (Feb. 13): Enjoy a three-course plant-based prix fixe menu.
In Other Food News …
- In addition to its world-renowned stars, Michelin also employs a system of symbols denoting restaurant characteristics from nice views to stellar wine lists. The newest symbol to debut is a green clover, indicating chefs who are responsibly working to preserve resources and reduce food waste and energy consumption. (Food & Wine)