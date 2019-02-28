Richmond Food News: Week of Feb. 25-March 1

Feedback: Hot Chick

Our Feedback video series has returned, and this time we're getting spicy in Shockoe at Hot Chick, which opened Jan. 23 next to the 17th Street Farmers Market. Find out whether diners dig the Nashville hot chicken sandwich-inspired eatery, now bringing heat, and more foot traffic, to the Bottom. (Richmond magazine)

Black Restaurant Experience 2019

Back for its third year, Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is stepping up its weeklong showcase of black-owned restaurants and businesses with new spots, locations and events from March 3-10. Organizers encourage people to grab a friend, step outside their dining comfort zone and check out the diversity the Richmond culinary scene has to offer, whether it's vegan soul food tacos from Ma Michele’s Cafe in Midlo, Caribbean cuisine at Charles' Kitchen or one of the 15 food trucks at Mobile Soul Sunday on March 3. (Richmond magazine)

Aged and Anchored

There’s something to be said for longevity, and writer Genevelyn Steele has tracked down a collection of Richmond dining institutions that have been dishing out bites for at least 25 years. From Millie’s Diner on Main Street to O’Toole’s in Forest Hill, she’s found spots that have proved their worthiness by standing the test of time. (Richmond magazine)

A Celebrity Send-off

The final Celebrity Serve benefit at Sine Irish Pub went out in style, raising almost $100,000 for local nonprofit CARITAS. The 16-year-strong fundraiser and partnership with the Shockoe Bottom restaurant has highlighted the organization’s dedication to providing permanent solutions for those struggling with homeless and addiction. CARITAS will reimagine its annual benefit to coincide with the move into a new South Side headquarters next year. (Richmond magazine)

Wine and Dine

Get your vino on during the 2019 Virginia Wine Expo, happening at Main Street Station through March 3 with more than 100 vendors highlighting Virginia wineries, breweries and food purveyors. The event features 34 curated events including dinners, discussions and the walk-around grand tastings. Check out the schedule to plan your sips and snacks accordingly.

Burgeoning Brews and Booze

The owners of the potato-based, gluten-free Cirrus Vodka are expanding their repertoire beyond spirits to include suds. Gary McDowell and Sterling Roberts plan to launch Main Line Brewery at their Ownby Lane location in May. (Richmond BizSense)

Suncrush, the gluten-reduced spinoff from the Hardywood brand that co-founder Eric Mckay describes as "crushable and enjoyable out in the sunshine” and was originally only available in taprooms, is now being distributed across the Southeast (I saw it in Kroger just last night). P.S.: Keep an eye out for new flavors rolling out, including Southern Peach, Lemon Raspberry and Black Cherry. (News release)

Jessica and Josh Bufford, the Richmond restaurateurs behind Toast and Hutch, recently opened Mix, a cocktail bar adjacent to Hutch boasting a hefty load of libations (a reported 350). When Tuckahoe Cleaners, neighbors to the restaurant, closed, the Buffords knocked down the wall and built Mix. Imbibers can indulge Wednesday through Sunday from 4 to 11 p.m. Mix features a limited food menu. (CBS 6)

ICYMI

After 20 years at its current location, Jamaica House is making the move from Broad Street near VCU further down the corridor to 416 W. Broad St. in the Arts District. Owner Carena Ives hopes the more spacious venue will open in a few months. (Richmond BizSense)

Ironclad Coffee Roasters at 1805 E. Grace St. has debuted a lunch menu after a number of requests from patrons.

Brunch, the newest outpost from the Lunch and Supper fam, aka Rueger Restaurant Group, will be rolling out dinner service Tuesday through Saturday beginning March 5.

RVA Love

For the 10th year in a row, Richmond graces the list of James Beard Award semifinalists celebrating the crème de la crème of the American dining scene. Repeat nominees include Evrim and Evin Dogu, the brother-sister baking duo of Sub Rosa Bakery, along with An Bui, owner of Mekong and The Answer Brewpub. Fresh on the list is Sunny Baweja, chef-owner of Lehja for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic — a category that has included fellow RVA culinary heavy-hitters Lee Gregory (during his time at The Roosevelt), Brittanny Anderson (Brenner Pass), David Shannon (L’Opossum) and Dale Reitzer (Acacia Midtown). Also newly nominated this year is Mama J’s, receiving a nod for outstanding service. Winners will be announced March 27. Congratulations to all!

The winners of the Made in Virginia Awards 2018 from Virginia Living magazine have been released, and local honorees include Blue Bee Cider, Reservoir Distillery and Steam Bell Beer Works under the drink category, and AR’s Hot Southern Honey under food.

The Governor’s Cup wine competition took place at Main Street Station on Tuesday, Feb. 26, and Horton Vineyards’ 2016 Petit Manseng came out on top. The award is a first for the lesser-known varietal and the vineyard out of Gordonsville.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News ...