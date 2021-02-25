Richmond Food News: Week of Feb 22-26

× Expand Bagels on the brain? On Friday, Feb. 26, Pop’s Market on Grace will host its monthly Breakfast Day, featuring this bacon, egg and cheese sammie and more. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Uncorked

Church Hill recently welcomed Second Bottle Wine & Snack Shop — its name an ode to the perennial question among friends and family, “Should we pop another?” — from onetime New Yorker Erin Keene. Oenophiles can find a hefty collection of wines, including natural and low-intervention selections, Spanish reds, and Virginia vintages, in addition to a pretty bangin’ lineup of tinned fish. (Richmond magazine)

Richmond Famous

Local cookbook authors, food bloggers and YouTube chefs are sharing their culinary gifts with the masses and gaining quite the following. We check in with a nutritionist whose blog led to a book on gluten-free baking, a chef whose how-to video on Italian doughnuts has more than a million views on YouTube and a former star of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” whose collection of recipes serves as mini-memoir of her life. (Richmond magazine)

Spirit Healing

The morning after a night of spirited fun isn’t always a picnic. A carpe diem cocktail of sorts, the Corpse Reviver doubles as a hangover cure intended to reinvigorate even the foggiest of imbibers. Channel your inner mixologist and check out three riffs on the classic libation from Crafted, Mt. Defiance Distillery, and Grandstaff & Stein. (Richmond magazine)

Bright and Bold

Love it or loathe it, cilantro’s fresh, herbaceous notes add a certain pizazz to any dish. In this online extra from our March issue, Jessy Moonkaew, chef-owner of the downtown eatery Patio Thai, shares a recipe for cilantro roasted chicken with a spicy lime-cilantro dressing for your next cooking adventure. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

While traveling may be limited due to the pandemic, at-home snacking is in full swing. Take a trip around the world with exotic nibbles and drinks from Japanese cheesecake and matcha Kit Kat varieties to a unicorn-flavored Capri Sun and collectible Perriers, all lining the shelves of Jackson Ward’s One Way Market. (Richmond magazine)

Ride along with local food truck operators as they discuss the ups and downs of the nomadic business, rules and regulations, and even graduation to brick-and-mortar status. (Richmond magazine)

Mama J’s restaurant has embraced the mantra “When you're here, you’re family,” even earning a James Beard Award nomination for Best Service a couple of years ago. The matriarch at the forefront of the business (and its namesake) is co-owner Velma Johnson. (R•Home)

Mark your calendars and plan accordingly: Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is back and bigger than ever. The multiday showcase of black-owned restaurants and businesses throughout the region kicks off in less than two weeks, celebrating its fifth year with over 40 spots on the bill. Newcomers such as Lillie Pearl and The Beet Box and longtime participants including Chef Mamusu’s Africanne on Main and Croaker's Spot will be offering takeout, pickup and delivery options March 7-14.

Candy Valley Cake Co. owner, baking queen and Richmond magazine contributor Keya Wingfield has been staying busy. The Bombay, India, native recently announced plans to rebrand her cake-pop and sweet treat business as Keya Baking Co. and moved the business to 3310 Rosedale Ave. in Scott’s Addition. P.S.: Earlier this week, Wingfield made her on-screen debut on the Food Network’s new season of "Spring Baking Championship.” Episodes air every Monday at 9 p.m. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Delightfully messy smash-style burgers, paired with plenty of stoner humor, are officially making their Church Hill debut. The owners behind pop-up Cobra Burger will unveil its permanent home this Friday, Feb. 26. (Richmond magazine)

Pollo a la brasa fans, Canastas Chicken has officially opened the doors of its newest area location at 7037 Forest Hill Ave., with grand opening festivities scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Upcoming Events

We strongly encourage everyone to make safe and smart decisions and adhere to municipal and business guidelines related to the pandemic.

In Other Food News …