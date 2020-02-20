Richmond Food News: Week of Feb. 17-21

× Expand Chewy's sourdough bagels will make an appearance this Sunday, Feb. 23, at Blue Bee Cider. The pop-up will be dishing out breakfast sandwiches and bagels to go and will have a full lineup of schmears. Head below for more details. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Coast to Coast

When the Phans open their forthcoming Vietnamese restaurant in Willow Lawn, Pho 95 Hai Ki Mi Gia, they expect a full dining room. This marks the husband-and-wife team’s first East Coast location after two successful California ventures, and the Vietnam natives have faith that their famed egg noodles and brown sugar boba tea will create a buzz. Fun fact: The “Mi” in the restaurant’s name means noodle. (Richmond magazine)

Tales of the Trade

To say the Richmond dining community has evolved over the years is an understatement — breweries, craft cocktails and chef-driven restaurants were once few and far between, and the national press barely noticed our unsung big town/small city. Industry veterans from pig purveyors Autumn Olive Farms to Urban Hang Suite and Black Restaurant Experience’s Kelli Lemon and The Answer’s An Bui reach into the RVADine memory banks to reflect on the evolution of the local dining scene and offer their predictions for the future. (Richmond magazine)

Bound to the Fire

Preserving food history is at the forefront of author Kelley Deetz’s mission, and on Feb. 27 she will share her stories during “Bound to the Fire,” a discussion at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture of her book of the same name, which highlights the stories of enslaved cooks and their place in culinary history. Writer Don Harrison spoke with Deetz, a food archaeologist and former chef, about exploring the origins of cuisine and how they can get lost in translation. (Richmond magazine)

Spritz or Bust

Is snow in the forecast today? Of course, because Virginia is an enigma when it comes to the weather, but with spring on the horizon, writer Paul Blumer has spritzes on his mind. Check out recipes from David Rosenfeld of The Roosevelt, Jas Sing of Adarra and Madison Pere of Little Nickel to take a walk on the lighter side and contemplate your ideal libation. (Richmond magazine)

Luck of the Irish

Colcannon is a dish for the people — cheap, simple and hearty. Think of it as mashed potatoes' Irish counterpart, and before St. Paddy’s Day rolls around whip up this easy and traditional recipe from the crew at Rare Old Times, an online extra to accompany our March Ingredient piece featuring cabbage. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Szechuan delights are back: Peter Chang west of the city has officially reopened after making the move to the shuttered Noodles & Dumplings space a few doors down at 11424 W. Broad St.

Local ice cream conglomerate Gelati Celesti is adding to its portfolio, this time with a Midlothian location. Expected to open in April at 13487 Hull Street Road, this marks the seventh shop statewide since the family-owned business opened in 1984. (News release)

On Sunday, March 1, Olivier Caillabet of Toki Underground, D.C.’s Michelin-featured ramen shop, will invade The Jasper for an evening of bowls, buns and bao. Sixteen bones grants diners entry and a bowl of ramen, with additional snacks available from $7 to $10. The event has sold out, but spots on the waiting list are still available as of 1:30 p.m. today.

On Sunday, March 15, the second annual On the Fly Dodgeball Tournament, hosted by Autumn Olive Farms, returns for a night of industry competition and camaraderie. Teams can register online now, and proceeds benefit the Holli Fund, a nonprofit named in memory of longtime Richmond food critic and restaurant supporter Hollister Lindley.

After over 15 years in business, Tom Leonard's Farmers Market is taking things up a notch. The 15,000-square-foot Short Pump store will nearly double its size, with renovations expected to be completed by late 2020. Expect more prepared foods, a larger seafood and meat selection, a fresh-cut fruit section, and New York-style bagels. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Grisette is rolling out a one-time-only brunch this Sunday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. The Church Hill eatery from husband-and-wife team Megan and Donnie Glass is hosting friend and pastry expert Jenn Riesman from Rooster Crow Baking in San Antonio and serving up sweets, savory dishes and to-go goodies.

The Pit and the Peel announced plans to move its 1102 W. Main St. operation a block down the street into a new space that, after a full remodel, will include a 1,750-square-foot rooftop patio. Instagrammers, rejoice. (Richmond BizSense)

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …