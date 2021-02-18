Richmond Food News: Week of Feb. 15-19

× Expand Curious about how to choose the perfect vintages for an at-home feast? Head below for details on an upcoming virtual class on food and wine pairings from Secco Wine Bar, featuring a tasting kit for pickup before the event. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Snack Attack

In Jackson Ward, One Way Market is offering a convenience store experience far beyond the ordinary. Inside, find an array of rare international snacks and sips including Japanese cheesecake Kit Kats, Thai sweet and spicy Cheetos, and white peach Fanta soda. Customers from far and wide are stopping by for a dose of global munchies and sips, right here in Richmond. (Richmond magazine)

Meals on Wheels

Over the past decade, food trucks have become an integral part of the food and beverage scene in the city. Come along for the ride as we explore the growth of these nomadic ventures, including the maze of parking and prep rules they must follow and some of our favorite traveling bites. (Richmond magazine)

Food for the Soul

If there’s one area where Jackson Ward restaurant Mama J’s is successful — apart from cranking out endless crispy fried chicken and house-made desserts including its famous rum cake — it’s making guests feel right at home. Mama J’s namesake, co-owner, matriarch and newlywed Velma Johnson reflects on a culinary journey that started over 35 years ago when she catered a friend’s wedding. (R•Home)

ICYMI

“Welcome to Cobra Burger, home of the Cobra Burger, may I take your order?” Making the move from pop-up to brick-and-mortar joint, the smash-style concept will officially open the doors of its permanent home at 400 N. 27th St. next Friday, Feb. 26. (Richmond magazine)

Family, tradition, smoked meats and all the fixin’s join forces at the recently opened Corner Market BBQ in Petersburg. Pro tip: Try the cornbread fritters. (Richmond magazine)

With sustainability and local sourcing among its core principles, Redemption BBQ is a labor of love for owner and former pastor John Vest. (Richmond magazine)

Local brewers share their picks for top-notch Richmond beers that stand out from the six-pack, including Legend Brown Ale and a headline-making IPA. (Richmond magazine)

After taking a winter break, Brenner Pass and Metzger Bar & Butchery are reopening for outdoor dining starting March 17 and March 25, respectively — I spy sunshine and schnitzel on the horizon. P.S.: See the restaurateur and chef behind the aforementioned spots, Brittanny Anderson, on the latest season of "Top Chef" beginning April 1.

In a dose of feel-good food news, Hungry Harvest, the local farm-to-doorstep delivery service focused on ending food waste, recently launched an initiative offering 50 free boxes of produce for restaurant workers affected by COVID-19. Those interested must sign up online for pickup on Thursday, Feb. 25. (News release)

Open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily and slinging breakfast all day in true diner fashion, Shorty’s Diner debuted at 5625 W. Broad St. earlier this week. Open for curbside and patio dining, this is the diner’s second Virginia location, joining the original in Williamsburg.

RVA Love

Richmond recently got a little love from Thrillist, with the media platform rolling out 17 reasons to visit the capital city. The list includes ice cream at North Side's Ruby Scoops, sudsy pit stops at breweries from The Veil to Isley Brewing and bivalves at Rappahannock.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …