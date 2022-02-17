Richmond Food News: Week of Feb. 14-18

× Expand Brekkie waffles will make a morning appearance at Black Hand Coffee this weekend. Head to Upcoming Events below for more details. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

‘A Broader Vision’

Restaurants are an integral part of the city’s landscape, and following the devastating fire at William Fox Elementary School late last week, the team behind one of region’s most highly acclaimed dining establishments took time to reflect on how they could serve their community better. Best known for their elaborate, multicourse tasting menus, the owners of Longoven have announced a plan to host an ongoing dinner series over the next two years that will benefit each of the 25 elementary schools in the Richmond Public Schools system. (Richmond magazine)

Like Mom Used to Make

Fried chicken and frog legs, pork belly dirty rice, and seafood gumbo are gracing the menu of one of the newest arrivals on the Richmond pop-up scene, Mothers Best. Channeling some serious nostalgia, the comfort food venture from a trio of friends makes its area debut Feb. 20 and 21 at Helen’s. Combining coastal seafood with “damn good fried chicken,” the traveling concept has made appearances in the Atlanta area, New Orleans and Charlottesville and is looking to find a permanent home. (Richmond magazine)

From Stash to Snacks

Last year, new legislation went into effect in Virginia that made recreational marijuana use legal, opening the door to the merging the cannabis and culinary worlds. Looking to bust out that stash and experiment? We spoke with a number of local chefs and home cooks about their 420 kitchen journeys to collect a handful of tips for beginners. P.S.: We also have a recipe for Girl Scout-inspired cannabutter cookies sure to induce a chocolate high. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Union Hill is getting sweeter with the forthcoming addition of Fat Rabbit bakery, a lifelong dream of former dorm-room baker turned masterful cake maker Ellyn Hopper. P.S.: "Lyle-O's," a riff on Oreos named after her lop-eared bunny, are a must. (Richmond magazine)

From a gelato shop hitting double-digit locations to a brewery with a cult-like following and a family-owned market with an unofficial fan club, check out a handful of the city’s home-grown (and growing) food and beverage businesses. (Richmond magazine)

Belle Isle Moonshine recently introduced a snazzy tasting room at its Manchester distillery that allows patrons to sip and sample up to four of their offerings, as well as snag merch and bottles to go. (News release)

On Feb. 20 at Main Street Station, Black Food & Spirits Untold will offer a crash course in the culinary contributions of Black Americans in Virginia and across the country. Explore the story of the enslaved French-trained chef at Monticello, James Hemings, and hear from a handful of food and beverage historians and industry tastemakers. Tickets start at $40.

Debuting last year, online chocolate and treat shop JC Desserts is celebrating its first anniversary with a big announcement. Owner and chocolatier Justin Ross is a contestant on the newest season of Food Network’s “Spring Baking Championship,” which premieres on Monday, Feb. 28.

Curb the Monday blues with a cruise for some brews. On Feb. 21, Ironclad Coffee Roasters will open the doors, and the drive-thru, of its second outpost at 2100 John Rolfe Parkway in the West End.

After almost two decades in business, Korean restaurant K-Town Kitchen and Bar, originally known as Mama’s Kitchen, is closing. The last day to stop in for bulgogi, bibimbap or one of their chocolate chip cookies is Friday, Feb. 25. Moving forward, owner Yong Shin plans to share his love for Korean cooking and culture via YouTube. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

SmashedRVA is hosting a double dose of pop-ups this weekend from Feb. 18-19 at Hatch Cafe, where chopped cheese, the New York staple found at bodegas, will reign supreme. Find everything from Philly-inspired to vegan versions on the menu.

After rolling out a location in Hanover, the regionally focused mini chain Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken has its eyes on Short Pump. Look for the takeout joint to debut in the coming weeks next to Regal Cinemas.

Speaking of Short Pump, the owners of Funny Bone Comedy Club have added an adjacent entertainment venture dubbed DraftCade. Home to over 60 arcade games, the concept encourages visitors to play with a pint in hand. (Richmond BizSense)

Upcoming Events