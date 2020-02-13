Richmond Food News: Week of Feb. 10-14

× Expand Laura Lee's will host its annual Galentine's celebration tonight, Feb. 13. Head below for more noshable ways to get down with V-Day. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Pups and Pints

Beer, history and dogs — three things that are very much on brand for Richmond. Ardent Craft Ales recently teamed up with The Valentine to brew the new Historic Chocolate Stout; it’s exclusively available in the Ardent taproom on Valentine’s Day, with a portion of proceeds benefiting city shelter Richmond Animal Care & Control. Added bonus: Admission to the museum is free on Feb. 14. (Richmond magazine)

Growing Research

Virginia is a land of agricultural wealth, and while tobacco and peanuts may be marquee crops, a squad of researchers at Virginia State University is working to showcase the state’s growing potential. Writer Stephanie Ganz talks pawpaws, turmeric, ginger and hemp with local institutions and farmers and gazes into the crystal ball for a peek at Virginia's farming future. (Richmond magazine)

On Repeat

Pull up a chair at your favorite spot, recite that standing order and get to know fellow regulars around town who appreciate a reliable respite as much as you do. Writer Genevelyn Steele chatted with faithful diners at L’Opossum, Home Team Grill West End and C’est le Vin about gaining their frequent-eater miles and what brings them back time and time again. (Richmond magazine)

Eat Your Heart Out

The pink- and red-kissed holiday has returned, and if you're like me, food is the way to your heart. Grab a friend, grab a date or go out with the gang — we’ve rounded up Valentine’s Day picks that go a bit outside the heart-shaped box. From Galentine’s at Laura Lee’s to hot, melty cheese at Truckle Cheesemongers, switch it up this Feb. 14 with food-centric celebrations. (Richmond magazine)

Closing Time

Cue Daft Punk’s “One More Time,” because the final night of whiskey drinking and pimento cheese eating at Comfort is going down on Saturday, Feb. 15. The 17-year-old Broad Street staple is hosting “Last, Last Call,” with the fun kicking off at 6 p.m. Richmonders can bid the area institution farewell via discounted rare whiskeys, snacks for the low-low and an opportunity to purchase Comfort memorabilia, including prints of the iconic refrigerator painting.

After over two decades of setting the hospitality standard, highlighting purveyors and seasonality, paving the way for local talent, and serving an endless amount of their famed crab cakes, husband-and-wife duo Aline and Dale Reitzer officially closed the doors of Acacia Mid-town on Feb. 8.

ICYMI

Charlotte’s Southern Deli & Tapas will roll out brunch service on Saturday, Feb. 29, featuring drink specials under $5, focaccia French toast, and catfish shrimp and grits, among other menu items.

The Cocky Rooster is set to get clucking at 2523 W. Main St. by spring. The mostly to-go eatery will rep a hip-hop theme with menu items named after songs and artists, house-made rubs and sauces, and vegetarian options. (Richmond BizSense)

After almost a decade at its OG location, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery is making some changes. The founders are condensing operations into one sudsy space at 2410 Ownby Lane and plan to renovate the interior and the outdoor patio. (Richmond BizSense)

Certified sommelier Derek Salerno, most recently the co-owner of the shuttered Scuffletown Garden and best known for his work at Shagbark, has joined Julep's New Southern Cuisine as the bar manager. (News release)

Wood-fired frozen pizzas from Tazza Kitchen are now available at the Midlothian and Short Pump locations.

Plant-based palace Hang Space has officially reopened its doors after weeks of renovations. In celebratory fashion, they will be offering vegan cinnamon buns this weekend, available for pickup as well.

Jackson Ward’s Southern Kitchen was recently featured on the show "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back." (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

HogsHead Cafe plans to move its operations 2 miles down the road from the current location to 8900 W. Broad St., taking over the former Havana ’59 West space. The dual-level barbecue experience with multiple patios will debut on Feb. 14. (News release)

EarthTone, the collaboration festbier created by over 20 area breweries in memory of the late Garden Grove Brewing & Urban Winery co-founder and Head Brewer Michael Brandt, is now on tap and available for sale in four-pack cans. (Richmond magazine)

RVA Love

Brittanny Anderson and her spin on the grated-potato pancakes known as rösti have recently been in the spotlight. The Local Palate entered the kitchen with the Brenner Pass and Metzger Bar & Butchery owner while she prepared the Swiss staple. They can also be expected to grace the menu of her forthcoming fast-casual concept, Leni, coming to The Rooster in D.C. this spring.

Goo goo g’joob! The Velvet Walrus from Vasen Brewing Company was dubbed one of the 5 best beers of the week at Hop Culture. Noting that they “wouldn't pass this up in the dead of winter,” the site compares the imperial milk stout to a well-balanced cold brew coffee.

