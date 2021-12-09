Richmond Food News: Week of Dec. 6-10

× Expand Ready to get your nosh on? Check out a lineup of edible events below, from a gingerbread-making class to a ramen pop-up. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Ah, Sugar, Sugar

Chocolates are one of life’s joy-sparking pleasures, and we recently caught up with a handful of local confectioners and bakers who are enjoying sweet success in the chocolate business. Learn about the inspiration, culinary education and determination shared by the owners of Miss Maude’s Bar of Chocolates, JC Desserts, Gearharts Fine Chocolates and River City Chocolate. (Richmond magazine)

Christmas Every Day

A husband-and-wife team is rethinking how — and when — coquito, a creamy cinnamon- and rum-spiked beverage from Puerto Rico typically enjoyed during the holiday season, is experienced through their small family business, Loquito Coquito. The pair are adapting a family recipe to introduce nontraditional flavors and offerings, including boozy ice cream, that can be enjoyed all year long. (Richmond magazine)

The French Connection

A renowned French cognac maker, François Voyer, and Richmond’s premier whiskey maker, Reservoir Distillery, have more in common than you might think. After a chance meeting, the two spirit makers embarked on a trans-Atlantic collaboration — sampling one another's offerings, choosing casks and sharing notes — to introduce a super-limited, and highly anticipated, whiskey release that drops in mid-December. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

ZZQ pitmistress Alex Graf was chosen for a national program from the James Beard Foundation that aims to elevate female culinary pioneers. (Richmond magazine)

From a bakery dedicated to sourdough focaccia to one offering a crumbly, we’re-not-missing-anything gluten-free coffee cake, here are five new spots serving up savory and sweet creations. (Richmond magazine)

What is Lehja chef and co-owner Sunny Baweja’s can’t-live-without ingredient? We’ve got that, plus more of his favorites in this month’s Spotlight feature. (Richmond magazine)

Richmond is known for giving its dining pop-ups a whole lotta love, and another local concept will soon graduate to brick-and-mortar status. Stay tuned for more details on Slurp, a ramen concept from The Jasper set to find a permanent home in Church Hill.

Drive-thru local coffee. I repeat: drive-thru local coffee. Ironclad Coffee Roasters recently announced plans to debut a second location at 2010 John Rolf Parkway in February that, yes, will offer the comfort of to-go coffee without leaving the whip.

Fresh off the unveiling of her N'awlins-inspired snow-ball shop, Suzy Sno, Rabia Kamara, also of Ruby Scoops, has been named one of Virginia Business’ 100 people to meet in 2022.

Mark those calendars — Richmond Bakers Against Racism is hosting a festive treat sale on Dec. 18 at The Veil Brewing Co. in Scott’s Addition, with proceeds benefiting Project Community, a forthcoming gathering space and tea room from Andy Waller of Safe Space Market and Crystal Stokes of Frank Community Farm.

Want to join chef Brittanny Anderson on a multiday adventure in Spain that includes visiting Ibérico pork farms and eating pintxos in Seville? The co-owner of Brenner Pass and Metzger Bar & Butchery is taking a trip and inviting food-focused travelers to join.

Boogie down this Sunday funday as cocktail aficionado Bobby Kruger makes a guest appearance at The Jungle Room for Making Spirits Bright. Bonus: The event aims to raise funds for Side by Side Virginia, a nonprofit that works with LGBTQ+ youth.

If you haven’t been to Henrico’s Lilly Pad Cafe — recently visited by actor Ewan McGregor — and are feeling festive, this weekend may be the opportune time. The annual Richmond Boat Parade of Lights will wrap up its brightly lit brigade at 7 p.m., and the waterside restaurant offers prime viewing.

Women in Wine RVA is marrying education and relaxation during an upcoming Sip & Self-care event on Dec. 19 at Gallery5. Tickets for the gathering will include tastings and instruction in breathing techniques.

Upcoming Events