Richmond Food News: Week of Dec. 30-Jan. 3

× Expand Morgan Botwinick, owner of Whisk bakery, has sold her Strawberry Street ice cream shop, Scoop. Read below for more deets. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Painting a Partnership

Sometimes you need to lean on a friend or, in this case, a neighbor. Fellow South Side superstars Laura Lee’s, Kendra Feather’s newest restaurant, and nearby event venue Canvas have joined forces. The beneficial partnership allows the two businesses to work together to offer community dining experiences and, most importantly, support the ’hood. (Richmond magazine)

Batter Up

Okay, maybe waffles and milkshakes aren’t the most ideal way to kick off 2020, but life’s about balance, and Brewer’s Waffles in Manchester beckons. Writer Piet E. Jones crossed the river to check out the latest establishment from Brewer’s Cafe owner Ajay Brewer and partners on Hull Street. Find out which waffle Jones’ son wolfed down before Dad could snag a bite. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI: Best in Class

Our most challenging task this year? Narrowing Richmond’s bustling culinary scene with hundreds of restaurants down to a select group of the city’s top 25. In case you missed it in the midst of the holiday madness, last week we revealed the year’s best restaurants. Our squad of voracious writers noshed their way through the region's menus, paying close attention to service, atmosphere and, of course, the food. Among these fresh front-runners and pioneers who seem to get better with time, find out which restaurant was dubbed “Most Well-Rounded” and the one making the “Best Use of a Lazy Susan,” among other superlatives. (Richmond magazine)

Hot for Carver

The three dudes behind the vegan- and metalhead-friendly Carver restaurant Cobra Cabana, which turned 1 in September, have known each other for almost two decades, transitioning from buds to business partners. The trio is ringing in the new year with a new venture and a new business partner — they announced plans to open a ’za spot called Hot for Pizza at 1301 W. Leigh St., the space formerly occupied by the short-lived Sheep Hill Bistro.

The Scoop on Scoop

After opening Scoop, the ice cream shop on Strawberry Street that debuted in June 2018, owner Morgan Botwinick, also of Whisk bakery, is passing on the sweet endeavor to longtime small-business owner Paula Demmert. Demmert actually owned the beloved Video Fan store that occupied Scoop’s building for over 30 years. According to a release, Demmert says, “I am very excited to be back on Strawberry Street. In a lot of ways it feels like coming home."

Poe’s Pub, Nevermore?

The fate of the long-standing Edgar Allan Poe-inspired eatery Poe’s Pub in Shockoe Bottom is up in the air after owner Michael Britt put the restaurant on the market for $1.2 million. Known for its regulars and hosting live music, Poe’s has been open since 1994. (Richmond BizSense)

New Kids on the Block

Braised oxtails, jerk and curry chicken, plantains, and sorrel juice have made their way to downtown. Irie Ting Jamaican Grill opened its doors on Dec. 21, igniting the flavors of the Caribbean inside the tropical outpost at 100 E. Cary St. that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Yes, mussels are indeed on the menu at The Angry Mussels — the fourth restaurant from Mama Cucina owner Anthony Koutsoukos that opened quietly over the holidays — but no, seafood will not be the primary culinary focus. The heart of the restaurant, located in the former Kitchen on Cary space at 1329 E. Cary St., lies in authentic Italian fare.

RVA Love

Urban Hang Suite, the community-oriented coffee shop and social collective in Jackson Ward from radio personality, podcast host and Richmond Black Restaurant Week co-founder Kelli Lemon, recently received quite the shout-out from Black Enterprise, which says the cafe is “redefining the culture” for people in Richmond since it opened in November 2018. P.S.: Lemon recently amped up the wine offerings at Hang Suite through RichWine, which specializes in biodynamic, organic and natural wines and plans to offer tastings, tours and dinners in the future.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …