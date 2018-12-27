Richmond Food News: Week of Dec 24-28

Photo via Getty Images
Top 5 in Food
We tracked down the top five food stories on our website this year, ranging from tales of wood-fired pizza to a thoughtfully curated tasting menu, proving that the Richmond dining scene has room for all sorts of players.
- Pizza & Beer of Richmond from EAT Restaurant Partners opened at the end of May at 2553 W. Cary St. Is there a more classic combination?
- Little Nickel, South Side’s Polynesian/tiki-inspired eatery with a must-enjoy punch bowl (bring friends) exudes on-vacation vibes, just like the neon sign inside boasts. This was just the beginning of a busy 2018 for Katrina and Johnny Giavos (see No. 3).
- Stella’s Grocery, a one-stop shop for Greek-inspired bowls, made-to-order sandwiches, beer and wine, and items from local purveyors, added two new locations, the first in Scott’s Addition and a second later in the year on East Grace Street.
- Urban Hang Suite from radio personality and woman about town Kelli Lemon debuted its coffee shop-meets-lounge environment at 304 E. Broad St., meant to boost patrons' creativity and energy — they carry Lamplighter coffee and make a mean oat milk latte.
- Longoven transitioned from pop-up cult classic to brick-and-mortar restaurant in Scott’s Addition after quite the journey and is now home to one of the most audacious menus in the city.
Farewells
Each year brings changes, and although we welcomed fresh bites, we also bid farewell to others.
- Closings: Rogue, Lower 48, Graffiato, Luncheonette - Brookland Park and Shockoe Bottom, Continental Divide, Keagan’s Irish Pub, Bertucci’s - Innsbrook, Pie Five - Innsbrook, Su Casa, Best Friends Forever, Pelon’s Baja Grill, Flora, Boka Tako - Fan, Twisted Ales Brewing, 7 Hills Brewing, Starlite, Garnett’s Cafe at The Valentine, Delphi Greek Cuisine, Papa’s Pizza, Carolina Ale House, Duck Donuts - Short Pump, Kitchen on Cary, Nacho Mama’s
- Long-term restaurants: Extra Billy’s - West Broad near Willow Lawn (33 years), Big Al’s Sports Bar & Grill (11 years), Enzo’s Italian Chophouse (24 years, however it was recently reopened as Amici di Enzo), Strange Matter (9 years), Stuzzi (8 years)
New Spots on the Block
For every restaurant that exited the scene, many more were added to the mix, from globally inspired bites to plenty of pizza and pop-ups that graduated to brick-and-mortars.
- Pizza: The Hop Craft, Pies & Pints, Pizza & Beer of Richmond, Billy Pie, Papa Murphy’s Take & Bake, Your Pie, Pupatella - downtown and Innsbrook, Peddler on Pine, Brooklyn Pizza Authority, Sparrow’s, Giustino’s at Galley Go-To, 8 ½ Church Hill, La Vera Pizza RVA
- Breakfast: Yanna’s Cafe, The Wooden Spoon Cafe, Nate’s Bagels, Salt & Forge, Hot Diggity Donuts, Front Porch Cafe, First Watch, Ironclad Coffee Roasters, Bravo Rocco Cafe, Ellwood Thompson's Cafe in the ICA at VCU, Capitol Waffle Shop, 521 Biscuits & Waffles, Root Stock Provisions, SB’s Lakeside Love Shack
- Seafood: Autentico’s Kitchen, Ocean Blue, Awful Arthur’s - Henrico County, Latitude Seafood Stony Point, Alewife, West Coast Provisions, SaltBox Oyster Co.
- Bakeries/Sweets: Mon Chou Patisserie, Corner Bakery, Kilwin’s Chocolate Shop, Pearl’s Bake Shoppe (which moved from Grove and expanded), Scoop, Lush Cupcakes, Gelati Celesti
- Vegan Bites: Hang Space, Nu Vegan Café
- Coffee/Cafe: Urban Hang Suite, Ironclad Coffee Roasters, Lulabelle’s Café, Early Bird Biscuit Bellevue, Little Chez Cafe and Deli, Carriage House Café, Westover Station (in the former Cafe Zata on Forest Hill Avenue), North End Juice - Midlothian
- BBQ: Pig & Brew, ZZQ
- Ramen: Hai Ya’ll, Ramen Spot
- Fast-Casual/Grab ’n’ Go: Soul N’ Vinegar, Tijuana Flats, Roots Natural Kitchen, Stella’s Grocery Scott’s Addition and Grace Street, Cava - Midlothian, b. Good, Luther Burger, TASTE
- Globally Inspired Bites: KuRu Ethiopian, Temple, Perch, Tiny Victory
- New Chapters for Veteran Restaurateurs: The Shaved Duck, Spoonbread Deux, Aloi, Tazza Kitchen Scott’s Addition, Little Saint and Bar Solita, Kreggers at Hand, Billy Jack's Shack, Eat 66, Cobra Cabana, Little Nickel, Swan Dive, Havana 59, Amici di Enzo
- Latin American: Fire and Chicken, El Jinete, Terraza, Abuelita’s, Ay Caramba, Guadalupana Tortilleria & Restaurant, Don’t Look Back Triple, Don’t Look Back South, Chicano’s Cocina Bar & Grill, Soul Taco, Happy Empanada, Empanadas Market, Tres Machos Mexican Grill, La Bodega
- Entertainment: River City Roll, Bingo, Tang & Biscuit
- Breweries/Libations: Canon & Draw Brewing, Shiplock Brewing, The Jasper, Basic City Brewing, Hardywood West Creek, Bingo Beer Company, Courthouse Creek Cider tasting room, Bryant’s Cider, Virago Spirits, Three Crosses Distilling Company, Trial & Error distillery, Sleepy Fox Distillery
New Year's Eats
In case you missed it last week and you're still looking for a tasty way to ring in the new year, check out our roundup of local spots to enjoy a celebratory feast on New Year's Eve. (Richmond magazine)
Award-winning Infusions
Self-described "herb and food nerd" Corey McDonald turned her passion into a paycheck with the launch of Red Root & Co. The company specializes in botanical infusions and also offers syrups, shrubs, tonics, bitters and oxymels, mixtures of honey and vinegar. During the 2018 Virginia Food & Beverage Expo, Red Root’s Heirloom Garlic Oxymel won Best New Food 2018. (Richmond magazine)
RVA Love
Cheers to Rapp Session, whose “Rebel Without a Claus” cocktail was dubbed the most festive in the state by USA Today. This is the second year in a row that Rapp Session has rolled out its festive “Tis the Session” holiday bar takeover.
Upcoming Events
- Cooking Class: Steakhouse Dinner for Two, Mise en Place (Dec. 28): Learn how to create a classic steak dinner, including lobster mac and cheese.
- Stone Barrel-aged Holiday Spectacular, Stone Brewing (Dec. 28-31): Sip on rare brews including a foudre-aged saison.
- New Year’s Wine Tasting, Belmont Butchery (Dec. 28): Sample bubbles and get inspiration for your 2019 toast.
- Christmas Movie Month: "Home Alone," Canon & Draw Brewing Company (Dec. 28): Popcorn, candy canes, festive brews and a holiday movie classic
- Capital City Kwanzaa Festival, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School (Dec. 29): Live music, shopping, food and workshops to celebrate Kwanzaa
- New Year's Eve at Secco, Secco Wine Bar (Dec. 31): Three-course meal with optional wine pairings
- 3-2-1 New Year’s Party, Buskey Cider (Dec. 31): Get Buskey at the Scott’s Addition tap room with a dinner and special cider releases.
- Quirk Hotel’s NYE Party, Quirk (Dec. 31): Bring in the new year with disco vibes and a midnight toast.
- NYE Live, The HofGarden (Dec. 31): Midnight balloon drop, music from P-Funk Allstars and three levels of partying
- New Year’s Day Brunch, Ardent Craft Ales (Jan. 1): Biscuits, waffles and fried delights from Mean Bird
- Mexican Brunch, Comfort (Jan. 1): The return of Mexican-inspired brunch specialties including chilaquiles and cochinita pibil tacos