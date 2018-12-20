Richmond Food News: Week of Dec. 17-21

× Expand As we head into the Christmas holiday, I’ll be watching "Home Alone," baking cookies (like these from The Broken Tulip's recent cookie swap and competition) and helping my mom roll tons of mini meatballs for escarole soup and our Italian feast. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

The Gift of Giving

It’s easy to get wrapped up in buying presents and spending money around the holidays, but Maldini’s Ristorante Italiano owner Marcello Armetta is here to remind us what the season is truly about: spending time with others. For the fifth year in a row, Maldini’s will host its annual Christmas dinner and open the doors of the restaurant to homeless people or other neighbors in need. Maldini's asks that readers help spread the word; interested volunteers can contact the restaurant to be part of the event. (Richmond magazine)

New Year's Eats

Every year I tell myself I’m going to celebrate New Year’s with a lavish party or a visit to a special destination, and each year I find myself kicking it with friends at someone’s house because I wait until the last minute. This year is no different, but one thing I do always make time for: indulging in a festive New Year's meal. Check out our roundup of local spots to enjoy a celebratory feast before hitting the town, or hitting the pillow. (Richmond magazine)

Festive Filberts

Hazelnuts are my jam, or should I say my nut. Writer Stephanie Ganz has the lowdown on filberts — did you know that Ferrero, the company that makes Nutella and other hazelnut treats, uses 25 percent of the world’s supply of the nut? — including buying tips and a muffin recipe from Whisk/Scoop owner Morgan Botwinick. (Richmond magazine)

Skip the Baking

It’s crunch time for shopping, wrapping and essentially anything holiday-related. Reduce that to-do list and add some sweetness to your celebrations from our sampling of shareable, show-stopper desserts from local bakers including a fruit-filled bread pudding with no added sugar, a modern bûche de Noël and Polish cheesecake. (Richmond magazine)

A New Top Dog in Dogtown

The new year brings changes at Camden’s Dogtown Market in the form of new ownership. Longtime Richmond restaurateur and chef Andy Howell, the face of Camden’s since it opened in 2012, will be bidding farewell to the market, and Jannequin Bennett, co-owner of catering company Everyday Gourmet, will step in. Don’t worry, the popular prix-fixe meal deal and much of the menu will remain. (Richmond magazine)

Farewells

Big Al’s Sports Bar & Grill closed Dec. 13 after 11 years in business at 3641 Cox Road. The shuttered space will soon be occupied by Chicago’s Pizza With a Twist, a pizzeria and sports bar hailing from the West Coast that dishes out classic and Indian-inspired pies including chicken tikka masala. (News release)

Another West End eatery, Keagen’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in West Broad Village, served its last pint after seven years in business, announcing the closure via Facebook.

Staying Hungry

EAT Restaurant Partners is expanding left and right. The restaurant group is on the brink of opening Hot Chick, the fried chicken outpost in Shockoe Bottom; Fatty Smokes, a barbecue restaurant on Broad Street downtown; and now, another Pizza & Beer of Richmond, not actually in Richmond. A new shopping center is rolling into Hanover north of Rutland and will feature a 3,800-square-foot PBR, expected to open in 2020. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

ICYMI

Starr Hill Brewery, based in Crozet, will be pouring into Scott's Addition at 1500 Roseneath Road. (Richmond BizSense)

A juice bar out of Utah, Roxberry Juice Co., made its East Coast debut at 6976 Forest Ave. earlier this week offering bowls, smoothies and pressed juices. (Richmond BizSense)

RVA Love

Earlier this week Bloomberg published its list of 11 Best Beers of the Year, chosen from a pool of over 500, and Ardent Craft Ales’ German-style Pilsner was recognized in the lager category. According to the article, “This is an exercise in perfecting a deceptively complex style.”

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News ...