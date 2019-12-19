Richmond Food News: Week of Dec. 16-20

× Expand Laura Lee's is switching up its regular weekend brunch with a holiday drag version; details below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

East Meets West

Sim Wimbush’s mantra for the menu aboard her recently launched food truck, Seoul 2 Soul: “You can freak it however you want.” Marrying the flavors of her Korean and African American ancestry, Wimbush aims to spread a broader message of culinary inclusion rather than division. All I know is I’ve had gochujang-buttermilk ranch on my mind since she first uttered the words. (Richmond magazine)

Mocktail Hour

Who says drinks with alcohol get to have all the fun? Writer Genevelyn Steele gives us some great ideas for Drynuary, spilling the lowdown on her five favorite booze-free libations, from a vegan elixir with whipped coconut cream to one that makes a Shirley Temple seem so last year. Cheers! (Richmond magazine)

Shining Starr

Charlottesville-based Starr Hill Brewery, the state’s largest independent craft brewer and currently the only one in Scott’s Addition with a rooftop bar featuring views of The Diamond, recently tapped the kegs at its enormous new space. P.S.: If you’re a fan of jam bands, be sure to check out the brewery's thoughtfully curated music wall. (Richmond magazine)

Flavo(u)rful and Vegan

Vegans with a sweet tooth, this one is for you. Favour Cookie Co., a plant-based raw cookie dough and recent winner of Real Local RVA’s Help to the Shelf competition for local food products, will be gracing store shelves soon. Pro tip: Keep an eye out for “The Betty,” a deceptively delicious ginger-black pepper cookie. (Richmond magazine)

Sweet 16

Mise en Place cooking school celebrated its 15th birthday in 2019 with a yearlong series of cooking classes with some of Richmond’s finest culinary stars. The celebration was such a blast, year 16 will be spent in similar fashion. Lehja’s chef-owner and king of chaat Sunny Baweja kicks off the first class of 2020 Jan. 21. Stay tuned for the rest of the lineup. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Moon Rocks Gelato recently took over the shuttered Uptown Deli location, offering gelato and waffle creations. (Richmond magazine)

Former Houston restaurateurs opened their first East Coast venture last week, Pho Luca’s, filling in the once-shuttered Hai Ya’ll space in Carytown. (Richmond magazine)

A small Laotian takeout eatery, Veomany Market, opened about a month ago at 6322 Rigsby Road. Operating Thursday through Sunday, guests can order dishes including Nam Khao, papaya salad and laab.

Pho 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia, a Vietnamese restaurant hailing from California with locations in Garden Grove and Santa Cruz, has its eyes set on the former Duck Donuts space in Willow Lawn. Fans of pho, banh mi and boba tea can get their fix in early 2020. (News release)

EAT Restaurant Partners and its Executive Chef Mike Lindsey are at it again — the newest addition to the group’s growing portfolio of eateries: Wong’s Tacos in Green Gate, which opened Dec. 18. The concept? An offshoot of the group's 3-year-old venture downtown, Wong Gonzalez, blending flavors from Mexican and Asian cuisine via tacos with kung pao chicken, Korean beef and more.

In a not-so-sweet farewell amidst lawsuits filed against the company’s owners this fall, Sugar Shack Donuts has closed its Virginia Beach and Charlottesville locations. (Richmond BizSense)

The downtown Richmond Marriott hotel at 500 E. Broad St. is setting some serious goals for 2020. In January, T-Miller's Sports Bar will close its doors to make way for Fall Line Kitchen & Bar, a seasonally driven concept expected to open in the spring. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Are golfing and noshing the food trend of late 2019? California-based X-Golf announced plans to open in Westchester Commons within a few months, adding to similar recently debuted eat-ertainment concepts including Topgolf and Drive Shack. (Richmond BizSense)

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …