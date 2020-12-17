Richmond Food News: Week of Dec. 14-18

× Expand The season of food that warms the soul is upon us. Head below for noshable ways to celebrate this time of year. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

‘Dire Straits’

It’s been nine months since restaurants have been forced to navigate operations during the pandemic, with many striving to manage the switch to takeout service, developing creative concepts and fighting to sustain a business model that thrives off of people gathering. After the recent shuttering of two notable Richmond restaurants, we checked in with owners and city officials to discuss the future of a beloved facet of our city. (Richmond magazine)

Festive Feasts

From a fermented rice dough common in Filipino desserts to a Mexican stew that simmers in a blend of adobo spices, writer and Candy Valley Cake Co. baker Keya Wingfield offers a taste of holiday traditions from around the globe. She also checks in with private chef and Ghana native Emmanuel “Manny” Baiden of Manny Eats, who shares his family recipe for jollof rice. (Richmond magazine)

One Smart Cookie

There’s a reason Cafe Warshafsky’s nostalgic shortbread cookies and caramels have landed in The Wall Street Journal, first in 2017 and again just a few weeks ago. Baking out of Hatch Kitchen in South Side, New York native and owner Mai Warshafsky churns out classic confections with intriguing flavors that bridge the gap between timeless and modern treats. (Richmond magazine)

Drumroll, Please

On Monday, Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar, North Side neighbor Nomad’s Deli and Lady Sharon’s Soul Food Kitchen competed in The Main Course, a culinary competition awarding Richmond-region minority-owned food ventures free rent for two years at The Valentine. After judges, myself included, noshed, sampled and deliberated, Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar took home the crown and will become the next dining purveyor inside the museum. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

This past week, I feasted on a spread of latkes, matzo ball soup, fresh baked everything challah and jelly doughnuts from the Jewish- and Mediterranean-inspired pop-up Susie & Esther. Tomorrow is the last night for their special Hanukkah menus at The Jasper. (Richmond magazine)

There are seven days of Christmas shopping left, and if reading that makes your heart race, writer Stephanie Ganz and I can lend a hand with some gifting inspiration for the beer drinkers, cheese heads and cookie lovers on your list. (Richmond magazine)

Spiked eggnog, endless strands of twinkling lights and a holiday lollies await — Genevelyn Steele shares five festive ways to celebrate the season. (Richmond magazine)

Reservoir Distillery and local muralist extraordinaire Ed Trask have joined forces in the true spirit of the season. Each night from 5:30 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 23, imbibers can bid via Instagram on limited-edition etched bottles and glasses designed by Trask. As if this could collab could be any cooler, all proceeds from the auctions will benefit The Holli Fund, which offers grants to food service workers facing economic crisis.

Taking its signature color to new heights, Quirk Hotel plans to introduce the self-titled Quirk Pilsner, brewed by North Side’s Tabol Brewing. The 5.5% brew, available in pink 16-ounce cans, will soon be available on tap at the hotel’s in-house restaurant, The Lobby Bar, and the rooftop bar.

A bevy of bites are under one roof at the recently debuted Trolley Eats, a takeout-only virtual food hall. Head online to find anything from brisket empanadas to bao buns to a classic cheese pizza, all on the same platform and available for pickup or delivery. Look for barbecue, subs and a concept from Linden Row Inn’s restaurant, Parterre, to join the mix as well.

RVA Love

Richmond’s Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches made a cool appearance on a list of 10 gourmet ice creams to bring the cheer this season from Fodor’s Travel magazine, with holiday flavors Caramel Chai and Chocolate Orange getting a special shout-out. In the past year, Nightingale has partnered with nationwide distributor Gold Belly and introduced mini — and super cute — versions of their sandwiches, called Chomp, at select 7-11 stores.

Upcoming Events

We strongly encourage everyone to make safe and smart decisions and adhere to municipal and business guidelines related to the pandemic.

In Other Food News ...