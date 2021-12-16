Richmond Food News: Week of Dec. 13-17

× Expand Tacos are always a good move. Head below for news about a local food truck’s recent transition to a brick-and-mortar space. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

When the Broth Hits the Lips

Known as leaders on the city's cocktail scene, the crew behind Carytown's The Jasper are taking on a new, food-focused venture. After launching a successful in-house pop-up called Slurp Ramen during the pandemic and testing the waters, the partners say a more permanent version of the noodle concept is on the horizon, set to open in Church Hill this spring. (Richmond magazine)

To Go, Please

Move over, Starbucks and Dunkin’, drive-thru coffee is no longer a convenience offered only by corporate cafes. Shockoe Bottom’s Ironclad Coffee Roasters is rolling out a second location in the West End, this time with a grab-and-go approach, offering walk-up and drive-thru service and outdoor seating. (Richmond magazine)

Less Is More

Sometime less is more, and with four base ingredients, Linda Grams’ pecan-studded treats embrace that simplicity. The gourmet graham cracker squares — which I struggled completely failed to put down the first time I tried them — are a labor of love from a local family-run business and can be found at spots including Stella’s Grocery and Second Bottle Wine and Snack Shop. (Richmond magazine)

Spirited Season

Looking for last-minute gifts for the thirsty friends in your life, or want to impress the fam with a wine that makes them forget the time you showed up with a 3-liter flagon? Writer (and Bizarre Market founder) Bird Cox has compiled a collection of drinkable gifts stocked at local bottle shops, ranging from an intriguing oolong gin to a citrusy white from a small family winery in Greece. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Farewells

BBQ master Tuffy Stone’s cafe and market Westover Station is taking a pause. A sign posted on the door of the Forest Hill Avenue business, which debuted in August 2020, read, "Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 8, The Westover is stopping operations and taking a pause while we consider other potential concepts for the space in the new year. We are so grateful for your support over the last two years.”

Dedicated to savory sourdough creations, Manchester’s Wildcraft Foccacia announced its RVADine adieu via social media earlier this week. Operated by Thomas Parfitt and Kevin Murphy, the bakery opened in July.

The Most Wonderful Time ...

There are only nine days until Christmas, and whether you still have gifts to cross off your shopping list or are prepping for a lengthy visit with the in-laws, stopping to enjoy some holiday festivities may be in order. If indulging in eggnog is one of your seasonal to-dos, Miracle On Cary, Grisette, Hotel Greene and Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen are pouring frothy, booze-heavy varieties. To get lost in a mass of festive colored lights, spots such as Helen’s to Nick’s Roman Terrace, JewFro’s JingleBelle pop-up and Sidewalk Cafe warrant stops. For those looking to savor the season in a more laid-back manner, Apothec and Roastology are keeping us cheery with drinks such as a peppermint patty latte made from an herbal tea blend. And if you want hot dogs and Christmas, Black Lodge it is.

ICYMI

From the creator of candy bars with multiflavored squares to a seasoned confectioner, get to know some of RVA’s sweetest chocolate makers. (Richmond magazine)

Reservoir Distillery and French cognac master François Voyer have paired up for a trans-Atlantic collab years in the making that is now available, just in time for gifting. (Richmond magazine)

Ditching the idea that coquito is strictly a holiday bevvie, a husband-and-wife team are offering the creamy, Puerto Rican concoction year-round. (Richmond magazine)

Big Chile, the food truck known for its longstanding residency — and suadero and double dunk-worthy birria tacos — near the West End location of Haynes furniture, has officially opened the doors of its permanent home at 10184 W. Broad St.

Ellyn Hopper, the seasoned baker with stints at Stella’s and Little Nickel — hello, coconut cream pie — and founder of Fat Rabbit Cakes, made a big announcement earlier this week. While she's currently operating out of Hatch Cafe and specializing in everything from flower-adorned tiered cakes to crunchy granola, look for Hopper to open a brick-and-mortar space of her own in the future.

With no signs of slowing down, the friends and business partners behind Mocha Gourmet Market and Northside Gourmet Market — who also recently acquired the former 48 Hours Food Store space on Forest Hill Avenue for their mini grocery empire — recently unveiled their newest market location inside the Scott’s Addition Summit apartments.

Upcoming Events