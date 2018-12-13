Richmond Food News: Week of Dec. 10-14

× Expand Get your festive drink on at Rapp Session with "Rein It In, Deer," a hot cocktail crafted with Belle Isle Cold Brew Moonshine, CaryTown chai tea, Jagermeister and maple. The holiday cocktail menu is available through the first of the year. (Photo by Suji Oguchi)

Brunchtime

Rueger Restaurant Group, the folks behind Lunch and Supper in Scott’s Addition, are rolling out Brunch, a full-fledged restaurant, not just the meal, on Jan. 1 in the former Starlite space on Main Street. Diners can expect waffle flights, biscuit samplers, three types of hash browns, Potter’s Cider mimosa pitchers and a Fruit Loop-infused Belle Isle Moonshine cocktail that I can't seem to stop dreaming about. (Richmond magazine)

A Slice of NYC

There’s a newbie on the local food truck circuit, and it comes in the form of New York-style ’za. Rob Zorch, a UR grad and owner of Zorch Pizza, consulted “The Dough Doctor,” hit up underground pie forums, and spent countless hours on YouTube to perfect his New York-style pie before debuting the truck at Strangeways last weekend. Zorch has embraced The Big Apple’s beloved pie methods, down to the use of Ezzo pepperoni — a smaller, quarter-sized, bacon-esque variety typically found on pizzas up North. (Richmond magazine)

Like a Phoenix

Patience is a virtue, and for fans of The Tobacco Company, a 40-year Richmond mainstay and a quintessential spot in the Slip, patience has been rewarded. Guests can officially indulge in “power hour” once again after the restaurant hosted a grand reopening on Tuesday, Dec. 11. The space had been closed for 17 months following a fire in the summer of 2017. We took a peek inside the newly renovated restaurant featuring a swanky LED-lit bar, a Deco-inspired lounge and chandeliers from the set of the movie “Lincoln.” We also went full throwback Thursday, highlighting a few tales from Tobacco Company’s long tenure. Did you know they used to serve popcorn at the bar or that restaurateur Michele Jones’ first visit was back in 1988, when she was in town to tour VCU? (Richmond magazine)

2019 Elbys Update

People have been asking us about the eighth annual Elbys — our award ceremony that showcases, honors and celebrates the finest of the Richmond dining scene — and are hungry for details. In 2019 the event will be held in March or April (date TBA), and we are in the process of enhancing the nomination and final selection process with input from the restaurant community. Please stay tuned for more info!

A New Year’s Farewell

Rogue, formerly known as Rogue Gentlemen, announced via Instagram that it will be transferring the business to a new owner after hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration. Over the past five years, the Jackson Ward restaurant and bar gained a following for its inventive craft cocktails and tasting menus. The post states, “We realized we want to let go and pass on 618 N. 1st to someone that will take it into the future.” No word yet on who is taking over the space or whether it will be rebranded.

Shiplock in Shockoe

A new brewery has quietly poured into Shockoe Bottom. Shiplock Brewing, from the owners of Southern Railway Taphouse, opened at 115 N. 15th St. on Friday, Dec. 7, in the former 7 Hills Seafood and Brewing Co. space. They currently have 13 sudsy selections flowing, including a handful of IPAs and porters, along with a dunkelweizen, berliner weisse, Belgian tripel, helles lager, pilsner and winter ale.

An Alpine Awakening

Brenner Pass is bringing the tradition of Reveillon, or awakening, to Richmond on Sunday, Dec. 23, at 6:30 p.m. The dinner, or early breakfast, is typically served after midnight mass in France, Belgium, Canada and New Orleans following a day of fasting. The Alpine-themed restaurant will be transformed into a winter wonderland, featuring two long, communal tables for an intimate (approximately 50 tickets available) candlelit feast. Chef-owners Brittanny Anderson and Olivia Wilson say the menu will reflect the customary indulgent culinary traditions of the meal, but with a twist: Diners can anticipate luxurious items ranging from caviar, oysters and lobster with black truffle to foie gras-stuffed chicken and tartiflettes or massive pork pies, along with buche de noel and all the “really over-the-top holiday things,” says Anderson. Tickets include unlimited wine pours and a Chartreuse cocktail.

The Season of Giving

If you want to embrace the spirit of the holidays, there are a handful of restaurants and breweries in the area that are giving back to the community. Strangeways is accepting canned goods for Feed More and toys for Toys for Tots; Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint is hosting a coat drive; donate 10 items to the food drive for Feed More at Three Notch’d Collab House and receive a free Feliz Navidad Glass (while supplies last); and Pasture, Comfort, Bingo and Brenner Pass are collecting toys, clothes and necessities for children in foster care. This is just a sampling of local efforts, so keep an eye out for other participating businesses in the area.

ICYMI

Tiny Victory has ditched Sunday dinner for brunch. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., diners can get a dose of Filipino-inspired breakfast items paired with interpretive twists such as Halo Halo Waffles — ube waffles with coconut syrup and compressed pineapple — or sisig chilaquiles — thrice-cooked pork with an onsen egg, salsa roja and fresh queso.

Blanchard’s will soon be brewing in the Bottom, inside the Farm Fresh supermarket located at 2320 E. Main St. The local roaster plans to open by early 2019 in the former space occupied by coffee giant Starbucks.

The Hard Shell at Bellgrade has some newly crisp and modern digs to check out. The Richmond Restaurant Group outpost officially relaunched on Dec. 6 following a series of renovations.

I’m all about the holiday vibes, and The Jasper, aka Miracle on Cary, and Rapp Session, aka Christmas Session, are currently right there with me. Both spots have been hit hard with Christmas cheer, from twinkling lights and decor to tunes and tacky sweaters and, most importantly, holiday-themed cocktail menus. Head their way before the end of the year and indulge in festive libations.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …