Richmond Food News: Week of Aug. 9-13

Trotter roulade with peanut-chile crisp, peaches and buttermilk from a pop-up event at Metzger Bar & Butchery last weekend. Hungry for a weekend food event? Head below for lots of options. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
Come Together
Farmers markets are a special place, and that's exactly where the owners behind Auntie Ning’s Filipino food truck, Polpetti Italian catering and Column 15 Coffee all originally met. Fast-forward a year, and the trio of food businesses, while still on the farmers market circuit, can be found under one roof at The Market on Meadow. (Richmond magazine)
More in Store
Best friends and business partners Ezaddin "Dean" Alasad and Faisel Suort have been making big market moves in the past year. Blending big-box grocery store and neighborhood bodega vibes, the duo are responsible for Northside Gourmet Market, a revamp of Oregon Hill’s Fine Food Market and a slew of other shops on the way. Did we mention they’re the largest local distributor of Richmond’s own Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches? (Richmond magazine)
The Next Generation
Celebrating Black and brown culinary culture and diversity, a special event from acclaimed chef Kwame Onwuachi and Food & Wine will make its debut in Virginia next week. Dubbed The Family Reunion Festival, the event is a four-day adventure featuring family-style lunches, cookouts, wine tastings and seminars with appearances from chef Carla Hall, pitmaster Rodney Scott and more. (Richmond magazine)
Into the Woods
Foraging for food is second nature to Petersburg native Corey Bullock. The former Longoven chef recently revived his pop-up series, Euterra, a showcase of his deep-rooted adoration and understanding of the woods, where the menu — which has included a sycamore bark cookie and cicada condiment — is kept secret until after the meal. (Richmond magazine)
ICYMI
Most recently of Can Can Brasserie, the brothers behind Brookland Park Market have reopened their business as a full-service restaurant. (Richmond magazine)
Taking neighborliness to a whole new level, downtown restaurateurs Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Lindsey-Love of Lillie Pearl have assumed ownership of nearby Pop’s Market on Grace after the eatery initially announced its closure. (Richmond magazine)
Whether you like it hot, plant-based or in snack size, we’ve got a killer collection of local fried chicken sammies. (Richmond magazine)
Industry experience and a passion for food are the driving forces behind Twisted Carrot Farm from VCU grad Sarah Hoffman. (Richmond magazine)
Where does Peter Chang like to vacation and what necessities does the celebrated chef keep in his fridge? Head this way to find out. (Richmond magazine)
Closed since the pandemic, the Mamma Zu’s space in Oregon Hill is up for lease for the first time in nearly 30 years. Stay tuned for more coverage about this loss of a Richmond dining institution. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)
Cue “All Night Long,” because the farmers market venture turned brick-and-mortar space Up All Night Bakery has officially announced that it will open its walk-up window on Sunday, Aug. 29. Located at 5411 Lakeside Ave., it will take over the space that housed shuttered juice bar and cafe Pulp.
After unveiling the Manchester edition of Stella’s Grocery last week, the Giavoses have struck again. The Continental Manchester — the sister restaurant to the Westhampton outpost — is now open for a “very soft” first week at 609 Hull St.
"Ben and Jerry’s Clash of the Cones" may sound like the latest release from the Vermont ice cream connoisseurs or possibly a new "Star Wars" spinoff, but in fact it’s an upcoming show from Food Network that stars a Richmond business owner. On Monday, Aug. 16, tune in to catch Rabia “Ruby” Kamara of North Side’s Ruby Scoops in the ultimate flavor competition.
Save the date: Tickets for Real Local RVA’s 5th Annual Farm Tour — a four-hour adventure on Sept. 18 with pit stops at Shine Farms, Hazel Witch Farm and Real Roots Food Systems, along with snacks and tunes — are currently on sale.
Changes are on the horizon at Billy Pie. Starting last week, the Patterson Avenue ’za spot put a pause on Thursday-Sunday takeout service to focus on future plans, which include indoor dining, craft cocktails and some new menu items.
The Fountain Lake concession stand in Byrd Park is now home to a series of rotating culinary concepts, thanks to Richmond Black Restaurant Experience. Each week the gazebo, open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., will host a different Black-owned food business or vendor, from Tasty Cuisine by M& D to Cheddar Jackson. Paddle boats, anyone?
RVA Love
For its 10th anniversary, The Local Palate magazine decided to take a trip down memory lane and check in with some previously featured people and places. Flip through the most recent issue to peep a story featuring The Roosevelt, which celebrated a decade in Church Hill in July and has played a big role in igniting the restaurant scene in the city.
Upcoming Events
- 9th Anniversary Weekend, Toast (Aug. 13-15): The Three Chopt restaurant rings in its ninth birthday with $9 specials all weekend.
- Cucumbers on Fire, Starr Hill Brewery (Aug. 14): Find smoked meatball tacos and a brisket sandwich with pimento cheese Whiz aboard this newly debuted food truck.
- Food Truck Party, Vasen Brewing (Aug. 14): Fat Kid Sandwiches holds down the fort — pro tip from Vasen: Pair the BBQ tofu banh mi with its Norse brew.
- UnlockingRVA Brunch on the Plaza, Kanawha Plaza (Aug. 15): Bring lawn chairs and blankets for a bumpin’ outdoor brunch with a view.
- Crab Apple Foraging Field Trip, Blue Bee Cider (Aug. 15): Head to Blue Bee’s secret apple patch to pick apples and sip cider.
- Bangin’ Drag Brunch, Tang & Biscuit (Aug. 15): Kick off Sunday Funday with a drag show and all-you-can-eat brunch.
- Vietnamese-style Smokehouse Cooking Class, Publix Apron Cooking School (Aug. 17): Learn how to whip up Cajun crawfish, pulled pork banh mi and brisket pho during the in-person class.
- Rebelle Richmond “Meet the Chef," Blue Atlas (Aug. 18): The monthly gathering of women stops by the restaurant to eat, sip and speak with chef and co-owner Rachel Best.
- Summer Farm Stands, Wild Urban Farm (Aug. 18): Weekly pay-what-you can farm stand in Church Hill stocked with local flowers, eggs, herbs and veggies
- Beer Garden Beach Party, Lunch and Supper (Aug. 19): O'Connor Brewing Co. and Virago Spirits will be pouring libations during the pup-friendly affair.
- Tarot at Tabol, Tabol Brewing (Aug.19): The North Side brewery hosts a night of drinks and divination.