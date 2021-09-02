Richmond Food News: Week of Aug. 30-Sept. 3

Look for smoked meats and sides galore to be available at Redemption BBQ’s forthcoming namesake market. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
All Night Long
With over half his life spent playing with dough, a former culinary instructor and veteran baker recently took his farmers market side hustle up a notch. Catch Jonathan Highfield of Up All Night Bakery serving croissants, breads, a variety of cookies and cinnamon-spiked morning buns from his newly debuted walk-up window in Lakeside. (Richmond magazine)
Queen D
From the chunky OG salsa to the creamy, kiss-of-heat jalapeno dip, Salsas Don Sebastian has become a staple product available at local markets and stores. We recently caught up with owner and Venezuela native America DeLoach to talk everything from kitchen essentials to vacation destinations and found out what market vendor gets that jalapeno dip every Saturday in exchange for a sweet treat. (Richmond magazine)
Case of the Mondays
We’ve all been there: You crave something to cure the start-of-the-week blues, only to discover the spot you’re hankering for is closed Mondays. We chat with restaurant owners from Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen to Cobra Burger about why they keep lights on during the typical day of lights off and serve a roundup of spots to visit, and skip, at the beginning of the week. (Richmond magazine)
Last Call for Tomatoes
As we ride the final waves of summer, the time has come to bid farewell to tomato season. Before we leave locally grown ’maters in the rearview for another year, kitchen guru and former chef Stephanie Ganz talks picking a perfect heirloom, where to find fried green tomatoes and even checks in with The Roosevelt’s executive chef to discuss his love for the warm-weather fruit. (Richmond magazine)
Coming Soon
Former minister and current pitmaster John Vest of the food truck Redemption BBQ is expanding his repertoire. Look for smoked meats, popular fixin’s and more to be available at the forthcoming Redemption BBQ and Market at 3420 Lauderdale Drive.
The Patterson and Libbie area is the sight of a soon-to-open venture from Big Kitchen Housepitality, the group behind the multilocation Tazza Kitchen. Expected to open by the end of the year and named Conejo for an heirloom variety of corn they plan to use to make masa, the 4,500-square-foot Mexican restaurant will be led by author and chef Danny Mena. (News release)
A husband-and-wife duo is set to open the first Virginia location of the Ohio-based bakery and cafe My Favorite Muffin at 10174 W. Broad St. (Richmond BizSense)
ICYMI
In a constant search for the top chicken wing? A pop-up from industry veterans, Cluck N’ Roll is looking to be a contender. (Richmond magazine)
Sit back and learn about everything from how un-vanilla vanilla really is to the power of ice cream during wartime in local author Matt Siegel’s debut book, “The Secret History of Food.” (Richmond magazine)
In a sneak peek from our September issue, saffron adds a special touch to a Persian chicken and rice recipe from Kate Stephenson, personal chef and founder of the meal service Kate Uncorked. (Richmond magazine)
Calling all Old-fashioned fans. Bust out those ingredients and rocks glasses to stir up original recipes from mixologists at Belmont Food Shop, Brenner Pass and Virago Spirits. (Richmond magazine)
Local chef Tye Hall has been making her presence known through her multiple ventures including T & R Catering, Hooks Lunch Box food truck and a line of hemp-infused hot sauces, and now she's taking it national. On Sept. 8, Hall will debut in a new show, “From the Bottom of the Pot,” a series on Taste on TV, a culinary-focused streaming platform that provides a voice for African Americans and other people of color. Catch Hall on Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
Speaking of RVA food stars, mark your calendars, because Rabia Kamara of Ruby Scoops recently advanced as one of the top three competitors on Food Network's "Clash of the Cones," heading to the series finale that airs Sept. 6.
Belle Isle Moonshine’s latest bottle drop, Blackberry Vanilla, has officially been released into the world. Sippable suggestions include adding to mules, mixing with sangria or keeping it classic with a soda or tonic topper.
Upcoming Events
- Safe Space Pop-up Pride, Diversity Thrift (Sept. 3): A special pride edition of the market dedicated to highlighting underrepresented makers and purveyors
- Summer Series, Canon & Draw Brewing Co. (Sept. 4): One of the final events of the series featuring live tunes, a fresh beer drop and bites from Heavenly Cove
- Richmond Makers Market: Pride, Basic City Beer Co. (Sept. 4): A jam-packed lineup of vendors for the monthly makers market
- The Queens That Broke the Camel’s Back, The Camel (Sept. 4): Snag a table for five to six friends during the once-a-month drag brunch.
- The Jolly Crow Pop-up, Hatch Cafe (Sept. 4): The debut event from the veggie-forward and gluten-free-friendly pop-up
- Bvrnt Chvrches Pop-up, Hatch Cafe (Sept. 5): A dinner from Secco Wine Bar chefs with proceeds benefiting Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, a human rights group providing support, recovery and grief counseling to indigenous families affected by trauma
- Cover Crop Field Tour and Demonstration, Heavenly Field Lavender Farm (Sept. 8): Take a mini field trip to Prince George for a farm tour focused on cover crops.
- Wine and Cheese Night, C'est Le Vin (Sept. 9): A night of snips and snacks in partnership with Soul Vegan Block Party featuring local purveyors UnMoo and LadyJamz
- Tomatoes, Tomatoes, Tomatoes, Mise en Place (Sept. 9): Celebrate a favorite fruit of summer during this in-person class.
In Other Food News ...
- Originally intended to provide debt forgiveness to farmers of color from years of loan denial due to racial discrimination, billions of dollars of payouts from the pandemic relief package have been put on pause, leaving farmers such as John Wesley Boyd Jr. of Virginia waiting. (Associated Press)