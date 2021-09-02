Richmond Food News: Week of Aug. 30-Sept. 3

× Expand Look for smoked meats and sides galore to be available at Redemption BBQ’s forthcoming namesake market. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

All Night Long

With over half his life spent playing with dough, a former culinary instructor and veteran baker recently took his farmers market side hustle up a notch. Catch Jonathan Highfield of Up All Night Bakery serving croissants, breads, a variety of cookies and cinnamon-spiked morning buns from his newly debuted walk-up window in Lakeside. (Richmond magazine)

Queen D

From the chunky OG salsa to the creamy, kiss-of-heat jalapeno dip, Salsas Don Sebastian has become a staple product available at local markets and stores. We recently caught up with owner and Venezuela native America DeLoach to talk everything from kitchen essentials to vacation destinations and found out what market vendor gets that jalapeno dip every Saturday in exchange for a sweet treat. (Richmond magazine)

Case of the Mondays

We’ve all been there: You crave something to cure the start-of-the-week blues, only to discover the spot you’re hankering for is closed Mondays. We chat with restaurant owners from Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen to Cobra Burger about why they keep lights on during the typical day of lights off and serve a roundup of spots to visit, and skip, at the beginning of the week. (Richmond magazine)

Last Call for Tomatoes

As we ride the final waves of summer, the time has come to bid farewell to tomato season. Before we leave locally grown ’maters in the rearview for another year, kitchen guru and former chef Stephanie Ganz talks picking a perfect heirloom, where to find fried green tomatoes and even checks in with The Roosevelt’s executive chef to discuss his love for the warm-weather fruit. (Richmond magazine)

Coming Soon

Former minister and current pitmaster John Vest of the food truck Redemption BBQ is expanding his repertoire. Look for smoked meats, popular fixin’s and more to be available at the forthcoming Redemption BBQ and Market at 3420 Lauderdale Drive.

The Patterson and Libbie area is the sight of a soon-to-open venture from Big Kitchen Housepitality, the group behind the multilocation Tazza Kitchen. Expected to open by the end of the year and named Conejo for an heirloom variety of corn they plan to use to make masa, the 4,500-square-foot Mexican restaurant will be led by author and chef Danny Mena. (News release)

A husband-and-wife duo is set to open the first Virginia location of the Ohio-based bakery and cafe My Favorite Muffin at 10174 W. Broad St. (Richmond BizSense)

ICYMI

In a constant search for the top chicken wing? A pop-up from industry veterans, Cluck N’ Roll is looking to be a contender. (Richmond magazine)

Sit back and learn about everything from how un-vanilla vanilla really is to the power of ice cream during wartime in local author Matt Siegel’s debut book, “The Secret History of Food.” (Richmond magazine)

In a sneak peek from our September issue, saffron adds a special touch to a Persian chicken and rice recipe from Kate Stephenson, personal chef and founder of the meal service Kate Uncorked. (Richmond magazine)

Calling all Old-fashioned fans. Bust out those ingredients and rocks glasses to stir up original recipes from mixologists at Belmont Food Shop, Brenner Pass and Virago Spirits. (Richmond magazine)

Local chef Tye Hall has been making her presence known through her multiple ventures including T & R Catering, Hooks Lunch Box food truck and a line of hemp-infused hot sauces, and now she's taking it national. On Sept. 8, Hall will debut in a new show, “From the Bottom of the Pot,” a series on Taste on TV, a culinary-focused streaming platform that provides a voice for African Americans and other people of color. Catch Hall on Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Speaking of RVA food stars, mark your calendars, because Rabia Kamara of Ruby Scoops recently advanced as one of the top three competitors on Food Network's "Clash of the Cones," heading to the series finale that airs Sept. 6.

Belle Isle Moonshine’s latest bottle drop, Blackberry Vanilla, has officially been released into the world. Sippable suggestions include adding to mules, mixing with sangria or keeping it classic with a soda or tonic topper.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News ...