Richmond Food News: Week of Aug. 3-7

Wild, Wild Westover

A Forest Hill space has been given new life by celebrated pitmaster and chef Tuffy Stone. Last week, Stone, along with his wife, Leslie, and fellow chef and business partner Josh Loeb, introduced The Westover, a neighborhood eatery, market and cafe chockablock with goods from local purveyors and a thoughtful but simple menu in the former Westover Station space, serving breakfast through dinner. (Richmond magazine)

That's the Spirit

As takeout remains prevalent due to the pandemic, ghost kitchens and pop-ups are having a moment. From a multiconcept series from local chefs to a rotating lineup of Mediterranean fare, ramen and pizza at The Jasper, learn about the nomadic and takeout-only dining options keeping Richmonders intrigued. (Richmond magazine)

First Rule: No Rules

Salads are a blank canvas, presenting a form of culinary freedom with their many forms and nearly limitless ingredient options. Writer Stephanie Ganz talks tips, toppings and lettuce-free variations with Amy’s Garden, L’Opossum and True’s Cultural Kitchen. (Richmond magazine)

Much Kneaded

Customers can now experience the magic of baking mastermind and Longoven Pastry Chef and co-owner Megan Fitzroy Phelan through Fitzroy & Herrera Bakery. Operating Thursday to Saturday, the window-service bakery from Phelan and Longoven Sous Chef Meredith Herrera presents an assortment of seasonal pastries and sweet and savory kolaches and tarts, along with sandwiches and cookies that change weekly. Order ahead, roll up to the window on Altamont Street, and thank me later.

New Chapters

Carytown candy palace For the Love of Chocolate is under new ownership after 27 years. Elizabeth and Ron Vranas took over the store at the beginning of August and say customers can expect the same sweet setup. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Partners Jim Gottier and Andrea Ball recently launched the Crown Room, a 5,400-square-foot restaurant that serves as an extension of their hotel-themed minigolf course, Hotel Greene. After a business deal fell through for their former venture Greenleaf’s Pool Room, the duo decided to reopen the downtown space with something new. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Dine Farewells

After serving up crowd favorites including pork belly banh mi since 2013, the Fan sandwich shop The Naked Onion has shuttered. The married couple who own the lunch spot cite safety concerns related to the pandemic and the forthcoming arrival of their second child as reasons for closing. (Richmond BizSense)

After almost 40 years in the biz, long-tenured chef Matthew Tlusty, owner of Saltbox Oyster Co., has hung up his chef's coat and closed the doors of the seafood and oyster restaurant at Willow Lawn that opened in late 2018. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

ICYMI

Is there anything Hatch Kitchen doesn’t have up its sleeve? After introducing a self-titled lunch space, Hatch Cafe, on Aug. 6, and revealing news of its soon-to-open packaging facility and butchery, all signs point to no. (Richmond magazine)

Discover how The Bombay Co. at Rocketts Landing has managed to find its stride despite hurdles from the pandemic, water damage and a “cursed” location. (Richmond magazine)

Area bartenders from Saison, Bell Cafe and Liberty Public House share the deets on how to keep cool with slushy-style libations. (Richmond magazine)

Pull out that apron — Abuelita’s co-owner Karina Benavides shares her secret for Costillas de Puerco en Salsa Verde, a salsa verde stew with pork ribs where tomatillos shine, while fellow chef and Mise en Place cooking school instructor Jenny Tremblay West utilizes a bounty of summer squash in her flaky squash custard pie. (Richmond magazine)

Launched earlier this month, RVA BBQ tours curates trips around the city to showcase lesser-known pit masters and their smoky concepts. (Richmond BizSense)

Saturday wraps up National Farmers Market Week, and with tomato season in full swing and purveyors rich with summer produce, be sure to pay a visit to one of the many markets taking place this weekend and support our local growers.

Upcoming Events

We strongly encourage everyone to make safe and smart decisions and adhere to municipal and business guidelines related to the pandemic.

In Other Food News …