Richmond Food News: Week of Aug. 27-31

Take Me to Funky Town

Sour, funky, tart and atypical, Tabol Brewing’s beers will bring a festival of flavors when the brewery opens in late September/early October. Instead of stainless-steel vats, guests will find foeders and puncheons and old-world style brewing methods similar to wine making. Tabol is not only embracing a style of beers not widely seen in the city, they are also setting up shop outside the suds-heavy Scott’s Addition neighborhood — the brewery is located off of Chamberlayne in North Side. Learn more about Tabol's unique style and how two soccer fans and home brewers decided to take the leap to brick-and-mortar brewing. (Richmond magazine)

The Life Aquatic

Alewife: a word we first heard uttered by chef-restaurateur Lee Gregory last November in relation to his forthcoming solo venture, and in early September, the James Beard Award-nominated chef is set to open Alewife's doors at 3120 E. Marshall St. in Church Hill. The fish-centric restaurant will focus on sustainability and bring some seafood to the plate you may not have tasted before. In this exclusive sneak peek at Alewife, discover what inspired Gregory, why he chose this location and how the experience has forced him to grow. (Richmond magazine)

Taking the Leap

Swan Dive, the newest venture from former Black Sheep chef and co-owner Kevin Roberts, opened in mid-June, reincarnating the former Betty on Davis space. The Parisian bistro-inspired menu offers a variety of sandwiches, salads and an affordable prix-fixe menu every night. Food critic Todd Kliman tested the waters at the new restaurant and shares the lowdown on Swan Dive. It seems that although the eatery offers heart and a homey vibe, consistent delivery will be the true test of its success. (Richmond magazine)

No. 1 in Your Hearts

Looking for a vegan restaurant? Wondering where to sip on a creative cocktail? Want to impress visiting friends and family with an unforgettable meal? The cream of the crop, the top dogs in dining and beverages, and crowd favorites, all chosen by you beautiful Richmond folks, are conveniently compiled in this year's Best & Worst of local food and drink. (Richmond magazine)

Gluten-free Goodies

Gluten- or dairy-free baked goods often get a bad rap, but Joanna Chaves, owner and baker at 7 Muffins a Day, is here to change all that with creations including decadent cupcakes, soft cookies, challah bread, and tomato-and-basil cornbread. What the treats lack in gluten and lactose, they make up for in flavor. Learn how 7 Muffins a Day got its start (and that name) and find out where to locate their products. (Richmond magazine)

Spirits in September

Did you know that last year Virginia experienced more than 400 percent growth in distilleries? And that Virginia ABC sales broke records for the 20th consecutive year? Me, either, until last night at the third annual Virginia Craft Spirits Roadshow at the VMFA. It seems folks are thirsty for Virginia spirits, and from Richmond alone there was James River Distillery, Belle Isle Moonshine, Cirrus Vodka, Reservoir Distillery, fresh-on-the-scene Virago Spirits and, for good measure, Strangeways Brewing in attendance showcasing their products. September is officially Virginia Spirits Month, so get crafty with some cocktails and try a new Virginia-made spirit. Cheers!

Way South of Little Italy

Out with the old, in with the new: RVA Hospitality Group is making major moves along Broad Street, recently revealing plans for Bar Solita — the name is inspired by the Nolita neighborhood (north of Little Italy) in New York City — at 123 W. Broad St. in the former Grafiatto space that closed in June. Bar Solita is the third venture for the restaurant group along the Arts District/Downtown corridor, joining Tarrant’s Café and Max’s on Broad. The vibe is completely different from any of their other spots, and diners can expect Mediterranean-inspired eats, two private upstairs dining spaces and a massive bar. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Eye Caramba

A couple of months ago, we eyed a "coming soon" sign at 204 E. Grace St. in the former Kenn-Tico space, and now the restaurant is coming to life. Ay Caramba is set to host its grand opening Friday, Aug. 31, from 5 to 11 p.m., and diners can expect authentic, home-style Mexican fare.

Flip It and Reverse It

When things aren't working out, sometimes you need to assess and reevaluate. That's exactly what Jay Bayer, Michele Jones and Jason Alley, owners of Flora restaurant at 203 Lombardy St. in The Fan, plan to do starting Sept. 12. No more Oaxacan-style cuisine or late-night dance parties — the plan is to transform Flora into a pop-up and event-only space called "Flora Presents." First to debut is "In Haus," from former Yaki chef Daniel Harthausen, dishing out Korean noodles and dumplings. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Fall Feels

There are two types of people in this world: those anxiously awaiting the opportunity to bust out scarves, crisp fall colors and pumpkin anything, and those grasping onto the last days of summer, refusing to put the sandals in the closet and cover up the grill. If you’re the former, it seems Buskey Cider is with you. On Friday, Aug. 31, they're dropping their Maple Spiced Cider crafted with maple wood spirals, real vanilla beans, cinnamon sticks and maple syrup.

RVA Love

Key lime, Hanover tomato, pork chili verde, and lemon meringue are just a few of my top choices at the Church Hill eatery Proper Pie Co. Their savory and sweet pastries are a crust-enclosed source of happiness, and USA Today recently took notice, dubbing Proper Pie a must-stop for tasty pies in the good ole commonwealth. P.S.: The shop officially reopens after its annual month-long summer hiatus on Wednesday, Sept. 5. You know where to find me.

Live in The Fan? Enjoy a cold brew? If you answered yes to both of those questions, you are in luck. Canon & Draw Brewing, located at 1529 W. Main St., has announced that every Wednesday Fan residents can get $5 beers at the brewery. Added bonus: mention your Fan-itude to a bartender, and they’ll hook you up with a Fan Resident card pre-loaded with five bucks. #winning

Last month we filled everybody in on the new line of beers from Hardywood Founders called Suncrush, a series of sessionable ales with lower ABV meant to be enjoyed outside. This month the fellas are dropping their newest flavor, ginger lime, a playful twist on the Moscow mule.

Front Porch Cafe at 2600 Nine Mile Road recently started Waffle Weekends. From 8 to 11 a.m. every Saturday, stop in for a sugar fix to accentuate your caffeine buzz with waffle combos ranging from $4 to $6. The Church Hill Chai waffle with chai glaze, whipped cream and Finca Monteverde espresso has caught my eye.

Work downtown and looking for a new spot on your weekly lunch tour? Belle is bringing back lunch offerings starting on Wednesday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m. Pro tip: Call ahead for grab-and-go grub.

Get your boozy cupcakes while you can: Lush Cupcakes is taking a vacay from Sept. 3-10.

