Richmond Food News: Week of Aug. 26-30

× Expand Check out this year's Best & Worst winners to see which Richmond restaurant bested Longoven, one of whose creations is pictured above, in the Best Instagram-worthy Dishes category. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

A Pathway to Veganism

A Richmond native is set to debut the inaugural Soul Vegan Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Chimborazo Park. After becoming vegan a few years ago, Adriea Clarke noticed a lack of diversity among her fellow vegans and resolved to create an event that could provide a platform for people of color to discover the accessibility of veganism. Attendees can check out plant-based cooking demos, speakers and local eateries such as Soul n’ Vinegar and Charles’ Kitchen. (Richmond magazine)

Caffeinated Competition

I already possess a competitive nature, and if you add a high intake of caffeine, my game face is 100% on. Which is why I’m curious to see the levels of intensity during the 2019 U.S. Coffee Championships preliminaries that will take place at Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co. Sept. 6-8. After years of bidding to host the growing competition, Richmond was finally chosen as one of 13 cities that will bring together premier coffee producers and baristas for buzzy battles. (Richmond magazine)

The Crème de la Crème

Our 32nd annual Best & Worst feature is here, and your picks for the top dogs of RVADine have been revealed. From the best restaurants in Jackson Ward — hint: fried chicken and homemade cakes take the crown — and neighborhoods across the city to the top place for your next picnic, the noisiest restaurant, and the spot with those ‘Gram-worthy dishes, the list of accolades spans the entire culinary scene. P.S.: Find out where you’re most likely to spot Mayor Levar Stoney when hitting the town. (Richmond magazine)

A World Apart

The food truck turned Scott’s Addition brick-and-mortar Aloi turned 1 this month, and reviewer Laura Sant went to check out the “sexy Saturday date-night vibes” it exudes and, of course, the food. While Executive Chef Ben Watters, formerly of Brenner Pass and Lemaire, delivers with dishes such as bone marrow beignets and mussels with green curry and coconut, there were a few missed marks. (Richmond magazine)

Soul Taco Dos

Blending traditional Latin flavors with a Southern twist, Jackson Ward eatery Soul Taco opened its Shockoe Slip location today, Aug. 29, at noon. The 1215 E. Main St. outpost marks the owners' second venture in less than a year. Diners can expect a similar menu in addition to new items including a shrimp-and-grits chile relleno and a Buffalo cauliflower taco.

Belle Isle in a Can

Move over, hard seltzers, there’s a new local can contender in town that will be hitting coolers in the Virginia market soon. Belle Isle Moonshine has announced that, starting Oct. 1, thirsty cocktail aficionados in search of a slightly effervescent, refreshing, low-calorie and low-ABV drink can find Belle Isle Canned Cocktails at stores where wine and beer is sold. Flavors will be announced closer to the launch.

Whiskey With Benefits

Gather your whiskey-loving friends, hit the town and get your cocktails on for charity at over a dozen local restaurants that are participating in the third annual Pair & Share program. During the monthlong celebration, also taking place in Boston and New York, $1 from each Woodford Reserve cocktail sold will benefit Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE), a nonprofit that supports families of food and beverage industry workers who are facing life-altering circumstances. Bartenders will concoct a cocktail that complements a dish from their respective restaurants. (News release)

Farm to Table

Urban gardening advocate Duron Chavis has partnered with Chef Zu to host the "Living Color Racial Equity Dialogue Dinner” on Sunday, Sept. 1. Through the five-course vegan dinner Chavis hopes to discuss and share solutions surrounding racial inequality in the food, beverage and farming communities. Organizers are employing equitable ticket pricing for the dinner, charging admission based on the 2018 gender, race and ethnicity wage gap as reported by U.S. Department of Labor.

The bounty of meats and produce from vendors at the Birdhouse Farmers Market will have a moment to shine during the market's annual farm dinner, Sept. 22 at ZZQ. Food for the family-style gathering will be prepared by a team of culinary heavy hitters, from James Beard Award nominees to Elby winners and soon-to-be restaurateurs. The lineup includes Patrick Phelan (Longoven), Caleb Shriver (Dutch & Co.), Jake Keller (Heritage), Ben Burakoff (Barrel Thief, Pizza Bones), Evin Dogu (Sub Rosa Bakery), Jessica Wilson (GRACE), Ben Lee (Offset) and Morgan Botwinick (Whisk, Scoop). Proceeds from the dinner benefit the market. (News release)

ICYMI

The Growers Market, held every Thursday at the 17th Street Market in Shockoe Bottom, has been canceled for the rest of the season due to low attendance. On the flip side, market managers shared plans for future events that include a mixed market of growers, makers and artists; a Shockoe Taco festival; and a European Holiday Market. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

After six years, Pearl Raw Bar in The Fan will close at the end of the month. The restaurant, owned by Michelle Williams and Jared Golden of Richmond Restaurant Group, the folks behind East and West Coast Provisions, The Daily, The Hill Cafe, and The Hard Shell, will make way for a new concept set to open in November. (News release)

The Indian-inspired street food concept Nama opened its doors Aug. 22 at 15 W. Broad St. Its menu aims to showcase regional bites and small plates from across the country by Chef Joseph Mattupurath.

Park Lane Tavern, part of a Virginia-based chain of Irish-themed restaurants, opens today, Aug. 29, in the former Keagan’s space in Short Pump.

RVA Love

While recently scanning Bon Appetit’s Highly Recommend — the column dedicated to editors’ favorite things to eat, drink, and buy ranging from special baking pans to addictive hot sauces — I saw none other than Adarra, the Basque-inspired Jackson Ward restaurant reveling in rustic small plates, and their gildas, skewers of white anchovy, pickled guindilla pepper and green olives. The writer says her only regret was not ordering a dozen more of them.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …