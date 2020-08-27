Richmond Food News: Week of Aug. 24-28

× Expand While it may be a bit different this year — and really, what isn't? — local foodie conference Fire, Flour & Fork will return in October. Head below for more details while I reminisce back to the days when the food community could gather under one roof with this dish that Therese Nelson, chef and founder of Black Culinary History, prepared for the "Sampling the Centuries" session at last year's event. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

2020 has truly been one for the books. Though the dining industry has been contending with unexpected turns, anxiety-ridden moments and shifts in the way they do business, we chose to proceed with our annual showcase and celebration of community favorites. From a Church Hill standout that grabbed the Best New Restaurant nod to the smoky spot that takes the barbecue crown, we present our 33rd annual Best & Worst roundup, as chosen by our readers. (Richmond magazine)

Nani Smith has kombucha in her genes. The owner of SoulSmith Kombucha grew up watching her mother make the beverage, and now she is following suit. Learn more about the gut-healthy, effervescent drink, what kind of music — yes, music — Smith plays while it ferments, and where to find her flavorful, seasonal varieties. (Richmond magazine)

I’ll be honest, every time I drink a beer, I take a pic and catalog the bottle or can. Some labels stand out more than others, whether for their vivid colors or intriguing, cool designs. While brewers are the masters behind the flavor, in a sea of suds, the label art on beer plays an important role in catching imbibers’ eyes. From a vintage vibe at Bingo Beer Co. to a dreamy scene at Triple Crossing, we spoke with local designers and artists about the visions behind their creations. (Richmond magazine)

Taking top marks for versatile cocktail is the classic Negroni. Whip out that rocks glass and check out Negroni variations from local bartenders including craft cocktail wizard Lindsey Scheer, Johnny Maher of Grisette and Jeremy Neighbor of The Stables at Belmont. (Richmond magazine)

Kamlesh Kundalia’s Henrico business is not only touted as one of the largest vegetarian supermarkets in Virginia, it’s established itself as a welcoming haven in the community. Keya Wingfield sits down with the owner of Laxmi Palace, an oasis of produce and other staples for Indian cuisine, and Kundalia shares a recipe for a classic Indian comfort food. (Richmond magazine)

For our September issue, hitting newsstands and mailboxes now, we explore the financial side of the restaurant business and dive into the complex inner workings of the dining world. In this online-only sneak peek, writer Stephanie Ganz spoke with tax preparer Russ McDowell, who has assisted restaurants with their finances for the past 30 years. (Richmond magazine)

Virtually, Happily Natural

The 18th annual Happily Natural Day festival from founder and agriculture advocate Duron Chavis returns Saturday, Aug. 29, focusing on connecting the African American community with an emphasis on culture, ancestry and urban farming. The event is going virtual this year, and viewers can expect cooking workshops and demos and discussion of topics from raw and organic foods to "Farming While Black."

The Return of Fire, Flour & Fork

Fire, Flour & Fork — Richmond’s annual extravaganza for the food-curious that brings together history buffs, farmers, purveyors, and leaders in the food and beverage industries — returns for a multiday virtual edition taking place on Oct. 15, 22 and 29, with a half day of Food U seminars on Nov. 7. The theme? "Familiar Faces, Different Spaces." Stay tuned for the lineup, to be revealed after Labor Day, with tickets going live on Sept. 15. (Note: Richmond magazine Associate Publisher Susan Winiecki is a co-founder of Fire, Flour & Fork.)

Before summer fades, go out in style with a bountiful seafood feast. Genevelyn Steele shares her five favorite ways to bib it up around the area. (Richmond magazine)

On Aug. 21, Alley/Jones Hospitality rolled out Canteen, a summer camp-inspired nonprofit eatery in the former Ashland Coffee & Tea space. On the menu: a sandwich called “Caroline” with roasted turkey, tomato, sweet onions, pimento cheese, bacon jam and Duke’s mayo on Texas toast that is calling my name, and plenty of other feel-good food. (Richmond magazine)

Started from the catering business, now we’re here. Quiana Smack is days away from debuting her soul-tinged brick-and-mortar eatery, Qui’s Cafe, inside Celebration Church on Midlothian Turnpike. (Richmond magazine)

After moving to Short Pump Town Center in 2018 and transforming a 2,300-square-foot space into a chocolate palace, Chocolates by Kelly owner Kelly Wombold has shuttered her store. In business since 2008, the operation will now be strictly wholesale. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

The Morris Street Lamplighter Coffee Roasters location has shuttered, citing uncertainty surrounding the pandemic as the leading reason. The original location on Addison Street remains open for takeout, while the Scott’s Addition location continues to operate as a drop-off point for Richmond Mutual Aid donations. (Richmond BizSense)

The owners of Church Hill’s Dutch & Co. announced that they would be pausing operations at their restaurant and closing doors for the time being. Rappahannock made a similar announcement earlier last week and plans to resume service in the fall. In addition, La Hacienda at Stony Point Fashion Park has closed after two years in business.

Local chef Manny Eats is taking over Church Hill’s Soul N’ Vinegar food shop on Tuesday, Sept. 15, for a pop-up featuring lobster rolls, mac and cheese, and French toast. Preordering is open now.

