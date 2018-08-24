Richmond Food News: Week of Aug. 20-24

× Expand I'm not drooling, you're drooling. Check out Jason Alley's sorghum-glazed pork tenderloin, white beans, and bread-and-butter zucchini with crab mayo and other dishes from the first night of ChefsFeed Indie Week in our recap. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Feast Your Eyes

Twelve courses. A foodie feat that I had not yet experienced, until last night at Brenner Pass during the first evening of ChefsFeed Indie Week. The three-day long event features 24 chefs from across the country — the crème de la crème of the culinary world — including Richmond’s Brittanny Anderson, Jason Alley, Randall Doetzer, Adam Hall, Olivia Wilson and Shola Walker. I will admit, I feel a little fuller and am regretting not wearing comfy pants to work, but every bite and taste was worth it. Check out highlights and all the thoughtfully crafted and captivating dishes. (Richmond magazine)

Bearing Fruit

When you combine a cafe, lounge and radio personality/all-around charismatic social entrepreneur Kelli Lemon, the result is Urban Hang Suite RVA. The social cafe and lounge is set to open by the end of September or early October at 304 E. Broad St. in Jackson Ward, and the goal is to provide a community-oriented space for people to vibe with one another, share ideas, eat tasty food, enjoy local brews or a Lamplighter latte, and just hang out. The aesthetic: Biggie meets rustic barn. The atmosphere: high-energy. The goal: bring creative people together. (Richmond magazine)

Do Your Tang

Expect a few horrible and hilarious puns to make their way into conversation after Tang & Biscuit, RVA’s newest entertainment hot spot in Scott’s Addition, open its doors this Sunday, Aug. 26, with a grand opening celebration set for Aug. 31. The shuffleboard and social club is the largest in the country and features life-sized Yahtzee and Jenga, Tang-inspired cocktails, a variety of elevated biscuit sandwiches, and smothered tots to munch on while you Tang it up. (Richmond magazine)

All the Beer

Last Saturday, Aug. 18, we traveled to Charlottesville to celebrate all things Virginia beer (woohoo!) for the seventh annual Virginia Craft Brewers Fest, a perfect way to wind down Virginia Craft Beer month. RVA was squad deep at IX Art Park, and out of the 84 breweries, the Richmond region brought 13, with a few bringing the funk to the new Sours Garden — a separate area focused on tart and puckery brews. Live vicariously through photos and be inspired to get crafty. (Richmond magazine).

Shop Till You Chomp

Remember the days when food courts were a happening spot? A slice from Sbarro, a buttery hot pretzel from Auntie Anne's. The mall dynamic is a bit different now, and shoppers can find anything from pork belly tostones to drinking chocolates and even crepes while shopping. In this sneak peek from our September issue, Genevelyn Steele dishes out her Five Faves spots at the mall to grab a bite when it's time to put down the bags and pick up a fork. This past weekend I found myself at a gas station eatery she had recommended in another Five Faves post and feasted on a delicious sandwich, so don't take her suggestions lightly. (Richmond magazine)

Handy Man

Chef, restaurant owner and repair man? It seems some Richmond restaurateurs have some tricks up their chef's coats and skills that extend beyond the kitchen. Genevelyn Steele sat down with Joe Folley of The Red Door, and discovered his hidden side hustle. (Richmond magazine).

Traveling Spirits

When you think of Virginia and the food and drink scene, a few things probably come to mind: craft beer, pimento cheese, an array of apples and Chesapeake Bay blue crabs. What may not be on the radar are spirits, but Virginia is making boozy strides in the production of a variety of offerings. The Virginia Craft Spirits Roadshow is a traveling showcase of Virginia-made spirits making a stop in Richmond on Wednesday, Aug. 29, from 6 to 9 p.m. Samples and craft cocktails will be flowing, and distillers will be present to engage and inform attendees. Richmond’s Belle Isle Moonshine, Cirrus Vodka, Reservoir Distillery and Virago Spirits will be in attendance, along with Strangeways Brewing. Tickets are $30.

Ready to Brew

Kindred Spirit Brewing is celebrating its two-year anniversary with a music-, BBQ- and pizza-filled throwdown on Saturday, Aug. 25, from 1 to 11 p.m. Did you know Kindred’s high-efficiency barrel system is the only one of its kind in the state? Hailing from across the pond, the state-of-the-art mash filter allows brewers not only to save time — they can brew a batch of beer in about 30 minutes — but also water and grain. For a brewery of Kindred’s size, the machine is considered high-tech and pretty darn cool. Side note: If you partake in a brew tour, you’ll notice their vats named after the founding members of Bob Marley & The Wailers, along with some old school hip-hop artists: Dr. Dre, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Flava Flav and Notorious B.I.G.

Cheers to Charity

Feeling thirsty and charitable? Head to The Veil Brewing Co.’s Forever Summer Fest on Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Virginia War Memorial to enjoy the funky and wild side of the brew world. An added bonus: 100 percent of proceeds from ticket sales benefit Richmond nonprofit ChildSavers. “This event is an awesome opportunity for helping this nonprofit and for people to be able to try breweries from all of the world,” says Amber Parker, director of photography and social media for The Veil. “We bring in breweries that people in Virginia might not be able to try.” The festival is broken into three sessions, and tickets are $100. The High Roller Lobster Co., a food truck hailing from Portland Maine, is heading south to dish out lobster rolls, cheesy lobster tacos and shoestring fries tossed in Old Bay with a variety of sauces including charred-pineapple mayo, curried ketchup and lobster ghee.

A Ramen Resurgence

It seemed like ramen may have been a trend or foodie fad, but Carytown got a double dose of new ramen spots opening within a week of one another. Kaze, located in the food hall at the western end of Carytown, started to roll out ramen on Aug. 14, and Hai Ya’ll, in the former Best Friends Forever (nothing lasts forever) space on Aug. 17, Kaze is more fast-casual, Hai Ya’ll is a small sit-down space with 30 seats offering wraps, ramen bowls and bao.

In Case You Missed It

Out with the carpets, in with the chocolate — Carytown got its most recent dose of sweet treats as Kilwins, a Michigan-based chocolatier, opened in the former Carey Burke Carpets at 3115 W. Cary St. They are dishing out fudge, caramel-dipped Granny Smith apples, signature chocolates and over 30 flavors of ice cream.

The VCU area will soon be home to Au Bon Pain, the chain patisserie and cafe that originated in Bean Town. Located at 944 W. Grace St. — in the former VCU Police headquarters — Au Bon Pain is set to open in the next few weeks.

It seems even a name change from Pie Hole Pizza to Tap 900 couldn’t save the pizza spot in Midlothian known for brick-oven 'za and a plethora of brews. Tap 900 officially shut its doors a few weeks ago, but their Ashland location is still open.

Barrel Thief, a nearly 10-year-old wine shop and cafe from owner Booth Hardy, has gotten a breath of fresh air. Ben Burakoff, the master baker formerly of Sub Rosa and the Pizza 2000 pop-ups, joined the team a little over a month ago to bring some new life to the menu.

Cava just made some major money moves and announced they plan to purchase another fast-casual spot, Zoe's Kitchen. If approved, Cava would have the title of the largest Mediterranean-style restaurant chain in the U.S. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

If you were thinking about your next visit to The Stables at Belmont, hold tight. The Museum District restaurant is taking a break and squeezing in a vacay from Aug. 23-Sept. 3, before summer wraps up.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …