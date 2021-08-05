Richmond Food News: Week of Aug. 2-6

× Expand Chargrilled octopus with Hasselback potato and grilled radicchio at the newly opened Pinky’s in Scott’s Addition — head below to find out what other new restaurants and concepts are on the horizon. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

‘Let the Food Speak for Itself’

Just when you thought the word “pivot” had been retired from our vocabularies, it has returned. Originally opening a market in North Side offering prepared foods to go, the brothers behind Brookland Park Market are ditching the cold cases for a full-service restaurant and bar. (Richmond magazine)

From One to Another

Whether it’s their once-a-month Breakfast Day, colossal Italian sandwiches, or the friendly faces of owners Patti Wright and her son, Josh, Pop’s Market on Grace has surely made an impression over the years. After they announced the closure of the downtown corner eatery earlier this year, it seems the universe had different plans, and a new family of restaurateurs has stepped in. (Richmond magazine)

Fried Chicken Alliance

Following the heated fried chicken sandwich debate that began a couple summers ago, sparking internet memes and lines at Popeye’s, writer Angela Petruzzelli took on the hard work of sampling some of the top local contenders. From a Nashville-inspired iteration to an adorable mini version, we’ve gathered quite a collection. (Richmond magazine)

Keep It Twisted

After originally moving to RVA to apprentice at Broadfork Farm, Sarah Hoffman has launched a venture of her own — Twisted Carrot Farm and Market. A former restaurant industry worker focused on expanding food access, she grows a variety of produce and offers prepared foods, preserves and more. (Richmond magazine)

Sichuan Dreams

In this month’s spotlight feature, we spoke with world-renowned Sichuan superstar Peter Chang. With two area locations of his namesake restaurant and details of a forthcoming venture on the horizon, discover his market of choice, the kitchen essentials he’s always got stocked, and where to find him and the fam on vacation. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

In an ode to the treat that delivers unwavering joy, we offer an exploration of local ice creams, from our go-to scoops and pints to wacky flavors, dairy-free options and even a little science. (Richmond magazine)

Just a couple months shy of the grand opening, take a bite out of the forthcoming Hatch Local food hall with a look at the full lineup of vendors. (Richmond magazine)

Cider-infused soft serve is on tap in Scott’s Addition, thanks to cool technology that’s been embraced by a local cidery. (Richmond magazine)

Bartenders from The Jungle Room, Little Nickel and The Lilly Pad share recipes for island-inspired drinks. (Richmond magazine)

Grab them local ’maters and let them work their magic in a simple recipe for tomato tartare from Roosevelt Executive Chef Jared Martin. (Richmond magazine)

Coco & Hazel has rolled out its second sweet outpost in Bon Air at 2733 McRae Road, serving coffee and breakfast sandwiches, pastries, and, of course, the towering cake-, cookie- and churro-topped milkshakes.

Steadily expanding the empire, Stella’s Grocery launched its latest store in Manchester at 609 Hull St. Wednesday, connected to a forthcoming outpost of sister restaurant The Continental.

Boba Tea and Snow Ice House, from the former owner of Pho So 1, is expected to open in Carytown in September. (Richmond BizSense)

A new pop-up series hosted by food and beverage workers where all proceeds are donated to different community organizations, ServiceRVA makes its debut this weekend. Catch Susie & Esther serving hummus bowls at Church Hill’s Grisette beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Ever wanted to create your own chocolate or candy bar? Gearharts Fine Chocolates is offering Richmonders a chance to channel their inner chocolatier in celebration of their 20th anniversary. Through Aug. 16, chocolate lovers can submit flavor ideas, and the winner will get to assist head chocolate maker Tim Gearhart, collaborate on the design of the bar and gain some other sweet perks.

No, it’s not a country music duo, it’s a pair of culinary powerhouses getting together for Florida Virginia Line. On Friday, Aug. 6, visiting chef Ferrell Alvarez of Tampa’s Rooster & The Till will join chef, co-owner and bud Brittanny Anderson at Metzger Bar & Butchery for a summer soiree that channels the flavors of each state — crispy cobia collars, Tangier Island oysters and more. P.S.: Tunes and frozen cocktails are promised. Anderson is also hosting Indie Chefs Week at her Scott’s Addition eatery Brenner Pass from Aug. 5-8, which will unite a squad of heavy hitters from across the country for multiple nights of feasting.

Upcoming Events