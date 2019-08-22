Richmond Food News: Week of Aug. 19-23

× Expand Feast your eyes on these paneer meatballs, among the Mumbai dishes given a new twist by the mind behind microdining experience Keya&Co. Find one of Keya Wingfield's desserts on the menu at the new Indian restaurant Nama and see her in action at a cooking demo Aug. 28 at Ellwood Thompson's. (Photo courtesy Keya Wingfield)

From Mumbai With Love

When Keya Wingfield moved from India to Richmond, it didn't take long for the street food of Mumbai to pull at her heartstrings. Through Keya&Co, a "microdining" series Wingfield launched recently, she aims to share the colors and flavors of her native city's street cuisine in her adopted homeland. Also the owner of Candy Valley Cake Company, Wingfield has modernized the Indian dishes and given them her own Virginia touch. (Richmond magazine)

A Virginia Spin

Helen’s Executive Chef Clay Hoss knows his way around peanuts, Virginia peanuts to be exact. He also is pretty familiar with chicken and waffles, peanut fried chicken and country queso waffles, to be exact. Whip out that apron and hit the kitchen, because, in this online extra from our September issue, Hoss has created a spin on classic chicken and waffles and says to trust him, that the combination of peanut, honey, lime and basil in the garnish “really rounds out the flavors.” (Richmond magazine)

Sayonara, Summer

Although rosé can represent at any number of occasions year-round, it has undoubtedly become known as the unofficial wine of summer. It’s the glass you reach for when it’s 100 degrees on a July day or when you're grilling out in the backyard with friends. We’ve tracked down rosés at restaurants and markets around the city that are worthy of those last pink-tinged sips before its prime season slips away. (Richmond magazine)

Taking a Shine to It

In our latest Purveyor column, we pay a visit to the wilds of Varina, where two 20-something William & Mary grads and Tricycle Urban Ag fellows have taken over the former Victory Farms plot and dubbed it Shine Farms. Meet Nicole Broder and Jes Carr, learn what they're growing, and find out what Goatocado has to do with it all. (Richmond magazine)

Fresh on the Scene

The time has come at last for the French bouchon-inspired Grisette. The 50-seat Church Hill eatery, located across the street from Alewife, opened quietly on Monday, Aug. 19. (Richmond magazine)

Following the loss of the Richmond music venue/institution Strange Matter earlier this year, a similar concept has popped up in North Side. On Aug. 16, a group of musicians opened Fuzzy Cactus, a self-proclaimed rock 'n' roll bar that is “serving urban cowboy fare, dressed-up lowbrow cocktails and beers for all palate types” at 221 W. Brookland Park Blvd.

An Indian-inspired concept, Nama, will debut today, Aug. 22, at 15 W. Broad St. The menu aims to showcase regional bites and small plates from across India by Chef Joseph Mattupurath.

The former Keagan’s space in Short Pump is officially home to new tenants. Park Lane Tavern, part of a Virginia-based chain of Irish-themed restaurants, will host its grand opening Aug. 29.

ICYMI

Proper Pie Co. will reopen on Aug. 28, and if you’re like me, you totally forgot and rolled up there without even checking the specials on Facebook, only to find it closed for its annual summer break.

O’Toole’s, the longstanding Forest Hill pub and restaurant that opened in 1966 and has remained in the O’Toole family ever since, has released a date for the opening of its second rendition. The forthcoming pub is set to open in Midlothian’s Charter Colony on Sunday, Sept. 15. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Shagbark in Libbie Mill Mid-town is about to have some restaurant company. Riverbound Cafe and Marty’s Grill owner Michael Cohan is on the verge of opening Crafted, a 6,000-square-foot space with a large outdoor patio. The new eatery will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Seltzer and chill? Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery just released a CBD sparkling water called One Lion featuring 25 mg of CBD.

RVA Love

The Local Palate gave shout-outs to over 20 local dining and drinking hot spots including Adarra, L’Opossum, Pomona and Blue Bee Cider after a recent tour of the city. The author says, "Passion projects exemplify today’s Richmond, a city riding a nearly decade-long wave in culinary creativity."

Carytown watering hole The Jasper, in business less than two years, was named one of the 10 best cocktail bars in a USA Today list curated by restaurateur and badass bartender Kate Gerwin, who knows her stuff — she was the first woman and first American to win the Bols Around the World Bartending Championship in 2014.

USA Today also recognized Charm School recently as Virginia's best ice cream parlor, and now Scott’s Addition’s The Dairy Bar gets the nod for top Virginia spot for milkshakes.

Speaking of Scott’s Addition, it’s where you'll find some of the best BBQ joints in America, according to Thrillist. At ZZQ, owners Chris Fultz and Alex Graff have brought the spirit of Texas barbecue to life, and the line outside the smokehouse proves people are into it. FYI, ZZQ will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 28, to Sunday, Sept. 1, for a summer break.

In other Thrillist/Virginia peanut news, the blister-fried version of the legume was named the state's unofficial bar snack by the site, with Postbellum’s rosemary smoked peanuts getting a special mention.

