Richmond Food News: Week of Aug. 17-21

Opening Soon: Canteen

Restaurateurs Jason Alley and Michele Jones are at it again. The duo behind Comfort, Pasture and Bingo Beer Co. have teamed up with the owner of Ashland Coffee & Tea to debut Canteen, a summer camp-inspired eatery open for breakfast and lunch. With all profits designated for a newly established foundation, the restaurant's mission is to send youth to summer camps. Check out the new venture — among the first for Alley and Jones' food and beverage consulting business — when it opens on Aug. 21. (Richmond magazine)

Now Arriving

Caterer Quiana Smack of Qui’s Traveling Pot has built a following for her “comfort food with a twist” over two years in Richmond. On Sept. 1, when Qui’s Cafe debuts in the Celebration Church building on Midlothian Turnpike, guests can look forward to dishes from pineapple-cherry chicken wings to cheesesteak empanadas and a classic cheesesteak from the Philly native. (Richmond magazine)

Sea Do

Summer and seafood feasts go hand in hand, and writer Genevelyn Steele has tracked down a bounty of bivalves, crustaceans and mollusks at area eateries. Discover her favorite spots to throw down the paper and tuck in a bib, from Tasty Crab and its signature Momma Dee’s sauce to a finger-licking combo at Boil Bay Cajun Seafood in Colonial Heights. (Richmond magazine)

Striking Back

On hiatus since Halloween, the smash burger pop-up Cobra Burger returns with a special strictly to-go appearance at the newly opened Hatch Cafe this Saturday, Aug. 22. Virginia beef, shredded lettuce, classic Kraft cheese, pickled red onions and the famed “Cobra Sauce” join forces on a Martin’s potato roll for a happy, greasy union. Plan accordingly and preorder — they will sell out.

In the Kitchen

Metzger Bar & Butchery is known for its celebration of German cuisine, and on Aug. 22, Chef and co-owner Brittanny Anderson will present a virtual showcase her schnitzel-making magic. The live cooking demo, in partnership with Indie Chefs Week, kicks off a series of classes. Grab the ingredients ($65 for two portions and a bottle of wine — date night, anyone?), channel your inner chef and hit the kitchen with the owner of the forthcoming Washington, D.C., project Leni. (News release)

‘On Hold’

Church Hill’s Dutch & Co. has hit the pause button. The Elby award-winning neighborhood spot, known for its Perfect Egg, affordable prix fixe menu, weekend Back Door Dogs, and menus highlighting seasonal fare and local growers, closed its doors after service on Sunday. The message from owners Caleb and Michelle Shriver reads, “Dutch & Company is putting things on hold. While this is difficult and not without great sadness, we are thankful to be able to make this decision now. We’ll be in touch.”

Leveling Up

Cue Beyonce, because Good Foods Grocery is about to get a serious upgrade after 25 years in business. The specialty store in Stony Point Shopping Center is set to gain 2,000 additional square feet in renovations expected to be completed by the fall. Customers can look forward to a more spacious and improved cafe space, environmentally friendly refrigeration, more offerings and beer and wine in the future. (News release)

ICYMI

Starting in August, a community collective of young leaders has been distributing care packages of food and drinks to Richmond’s public housing communities. Each month they will switch their efforts to different under-resourced neighborhoods. (Richmond magazine)

From sweet or savory to slices or hand-held versions, pie is an open book of flaky, delicious choices. We checked in with area bakers and chefs for a rundown of their favorites, along with tips, tricks and recipes. (Richmond magazine)

Offering bags of fries, plenty o’ wine, grab-and-go items, and more, new neighborhood grocer and eatery Brookland Park Market has officially opened its doors in North Side. (Richmond magazine)

An island-inspired pop-up — think umbrella-adorned cocktails and poke bowls — is taking over the rooftop space at Postbellum in the Fan. Pineapple Trade Co. will make its inaugural appearance on Sunday, Aug. 30, with tickets for the event going live on Friday, Aug. 21.

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts has launched VMFA 2GO, a collection of family-style meals and pro-kid options, along with desserts, snacks and booze available for curbside pickup. Added bonus: Al fresco dining is just a hop-skip away.

After more than 20 years inside City Hall, Padow’s Hams & Deli is getting 86'ed. Running on a month-to-month lease since 2009, the sandwich spot received a letter in the mail at the end of June saying the city “now wishes to terminate this tenancy.” (Richmond BizSense)

After a short-lived opening pre-pandemic, Hill Top Distillery, a family-owned operation making whiskey, vodka and moonshine, has reopened its Goochland tasting room. Added bonus: views of the James. (Richmond BizSense)

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News ...