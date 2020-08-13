Richmond Food News: Week of Aug. 10-14

× Expand Pie is always a cause for celebration. Head below for flaky tips and inspiration from Richmond bakers. (Photo by Lucy Heath/Unsplash)

With Care

On Sundays this summer, a local collective led by two visionary young women has been distributing care packages filled with food and drinks to residents in Richmond’s public housing communities. Beats, Rhythm & Life is focusing its efforts on one underserved community each month, working in Gilpin Court through August with distributions to other areas scheduled through January. (Richmond magazine)

Welcome to the Neighborhood

Markets are seeing an upswing in business amid the pandemic, with North Side gaining the newest neighborhood grocer. A family-run operation, Brookland Park Market is led by a pair of brothers and North Side residents formerly of Can Can Brasserie, along with their parents. Expect a rotating lunch and dinner menu, cold cases stocked with grab-and-go items, and plenty of wine and beer. Side note: french fries all day. (Richmond magazine)

Pie in the Sky

Are you Team Cake or Team Pie? It’s a serious debate, but for the sake of this assignment, we chose the latter. Writer Stephanie Ganz explores the Richmond pie scene, chatting with the owner of Poor Georgie’s Bake Shoppe and other area bakers about their favorite flavors and compiling tips from dough pros including those at Proper Pie Co. And did we mention the squash pie recipe? (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Navi Johnson has been cultivating her East End garden, not to mention change in the community, over the past few months. The 27-year-old is set to debut the inaugural RVA Black Farmers Market this Saturday, Aug. 15, after noticing neighbors getting their hands in the dirt and growing food during the pandemic. The goal is to highlight Black growers of all skill levels, increase food access and forge connections. (Richmond magazine)

From ramen nights to Mediterranean delights, The Jasper has been hosting a variety of culinary players through its Friends and Family kitchen series (see some of the lineup below). Check out what pop-up concepts and ghost kitchens are bringing to the local dining scene. (Richmond magazine)

Part market, part restaurant, part coffee shop — and hey, because it’s from pitmaster Tuffy Stone, part smokehouse — The Westover recently debuted on Forest Hill Avenue. (Richmond magazine)

Want to take your salad game to the next level? Click to find out what L’Opossum proprietor David Shannon says is his go-to crouton. (Richmond magazine)

Jason Alley and Michele Jones are making moves. After closing both Comfort and Pasture last year, the duo of restaurateurs and part owners of Bingo Beer Co. now operate Alley/Jones Hospitality and have teamed up with Cate Hawks to debut a coffee shop and restaurant in the former Ashland Coffee & Tea space that doubles as a nonprofit. Stay tuned for more details. (News release)

After 85 years of pulled pork sandwiches, Mechanicsville institution Dunn’s Bar-B-Que bid farewell to its third-generation family-run venture. The owners cite retirement as the reason for closing their 450-square-foot walk-up counter; a new, as-yet unnamed, restaurant is set to take over the space. (Richmond BizSense)

The famed bathtub that once served as the salad bar at the bygone Strawberry Street Cafe will once again find a home inside the Fan restaurant space. Set for a fall opening, the yet-to-be-named concept is tapas-inspired, touting a menu of $5 bites. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …