Richmond Food News: Week of April 8-12

check out this double-plater slice from Benny's Pizza, which opened its first RVA location this week at 2501 W. Main St. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Finding the Bright Side

Whenever anyone mentions the word “flight” in reference to food or drink, my ears perk up. Seems like I’ll be heading to Lakeside in the coming months to check out Bright Spot Coffee, a micro-roastery and cafe moving into Lakeside Towne Center. Owner Eli Thompson plans to offer coffee flights and aims to educate and engage the community through the power of the bean. (Richmond magazine)

Food Desert No More

In Richmond's East End, corner stores and mini marts with chip-lined aisles and coolers of soda are a common sight — full-fledged grocery stores with local produce, not so much. In an area deemed a food desert, a 27,000-square-foot store opening at the end of April hopes to bring affordable, accessible shopping to local residents. We got a sneak peek at The Market at 25th, which will feature a Brewer’s Cafe, food from Mama J's, an independently owned pharmacy, a community room, and a heavy dose of neighborhood history and heritage. (Richmond magazine)

Suburban Bites

Writer Piet E. Jones hit the town for a food-focused adventure to discover new bites outside city limits — this time he returns with internationally inspired finds in Tuckahoe, Woodlake and Ashland. (Richmond magazine)

A Happy Hybrid

With spring here and summer on the horizon, patio wine-sipping has become obligatory. We've tracked down restaurants and shops around town pouring orange wines, an enticing hybrid of white wine, made using red wine-making techniques. Level 2 sommelier Randall Doetzer, chef and co-owner of newly opened Adarra, says if a producer can create a solid orange wine, “it’s a real testament to their abilities.” (Richmond magazine).

Chow Down in Carytown

Shopping can work up a serious appetite, and writer Genevelyn Steele has crafted a culinary itinerary to tide you over the next time you hit Carytown. From fresh cinnamon loaves at Montana Gold Bread Co. to Asian specialty items at Tokyo Market, oysters and people watching at Can Can, and that late-night milkshake at Galaxy Diner, she’s got the lowdown on where to satisfy all the culinary cravings. (Richmond magazine)

Elbys Go West

With a little over two weeks away, excitement is building for the eighth annual Elby dining awards, Sunday, April 28, at Hardywood West Creek. Who will win the coveted Restaurant of the Year award? Who will be deemed Food and/or Dining Community Change Agent? Benefiting Tricycle Gardens, this celebration of RVADine, themed “Reading the Future of Food,” will be filled with predictions, tarot card readings and crystal balls. Tickets are dwindling, so get ’em while you can. They are $55 (plus a $5 processing fee), and attendees have the option to travel to the event via a chartered coach bus (available only at time of ticket purchase, through April 11) or use a special Lyft promo code. (Richmond magazine)

Anni-beer-saries

Breweries have become so ingrained in Richmond culture, it’s hard to imagine the city, or even a weekend, without them. A handful of sudsy players are raising pints in celebration of their ongoing success. The true OG, the master of brown ale, Richmond's brewsy forefather, Legend Brewing Co., turns 25 this weekend. Cheers to the brewery that paved the way for others. Happy belated to Strangeways Brewing, which is currently breaking ground on its Scott’s Addition outpost and celebrated their sixth year last weekend. Triple Crossing Brewing turns 5, and the Fulton Hill squad is releasing a lineup of cans and bottles and hosting festivities all weekend. Things are getting Wild & Weird at Powhatan’s Fine Creek Brewing as breweries and ciders near and far showcase their funkiest beers during the brewery's second anniversary celebration.

Sudsy Updates

Sad news for beer lovers in North Side: The team behind Safety Team Brewing, who had planned to open a brewery at a former car wash site on Brookland Park Boulevard, announced they are no longer continuing with plans to open, citing finances as the issue.

Bikes and brews? A bike shop owner in Chester seems to think it’s a winning combination. Louis Scheer is converting a space in Molly’s Bicycle Shop at 4515 W. Hundred Road to open Molly’s Blind Dog Brewery. He hope to debut the small-batch brewhouse by July with six varieties on tap. (Richmond BizSense)

Fresh on the Scene

Days after my first Benny’s experience in Norfolk, the pizza heavy hitters opened the doors of their RVA location at 2501 W. Main St. in the former Continental Divide space. Leave any slice-size expectations behind, because Benny Ventano’s is dishing out a double-plated serving, dubbed “The Virginia Slice,” that will definitely end up documented on Instagram or the topic of awed discussion among friends.

Just in time for the annual Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K, Ukrop’s Homestyle Food is rolling out its first-ever food truck this weekend. Slidinis will feature Ukrop’s famous White House Rolls grilled panini-style with sandwich options including meatloaf and mac and cheese or the California club for $3 each. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

A new cafe has hit the Financial District at 200 S. 10th St.: Charlotte’s Southern Deli and Tapas opened earlier this week and is currently open for breakfast and lunch, with dinner being added to the mix in the future. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

ICYMI

Billy Fallen, the name behind Billy Bread (now under new ownership) and Billy Pie, is expanding offerings at the latter, his pizza joint on Patterson Avenue. Billy Pie will now serve brunch on Saturdays and Sundays kicking off at 11 a.m.

During a recent visit to Richmond, comedian Tracy Morgan visited the James Beard Award-nominated eatery Mama J’s in Jackson Ward. I hope he got a slice of Velma’s famous cake.

Keep your eyes peeled for the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile cruising around the city over the next few days. It will be making pitstops at area Krogers April 11-13 in Chesterfield, Midlothian, Henrico and Richmond before hitting up the Monument Avenue 10K on Saturday.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News ...