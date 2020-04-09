Richmond Food News: Week of April 6-10

× Expand Eggs (like these deviled beauties from Charlotte's Southern Deli & Tapas) and Easter go hand in hand. Head below for local spots offering Easter delivery and takeout options, along with tips on hosting a virtual Passover Seder. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

‘It’s Not Enough’

It’s been more than three weeks since the restaurant industry entered The Upside Down — closed doors, furloughed employees and/or a pivot to takeout. It’s been almost one week since restaurant owners could apply for funds from the $2 trillion government stimulus package aimed at providing relief for individuals and small businesses. As dining rooms remain empty and the waiting game for money continues, local owners and industry leaders express skepticism about whether the funds will arrive in time or be sufficient to keep their businesses afloat. (Richmond magazine)

Home for the Holidays

A computer screen with streaming video of family members may be the norm this year for those celebrating Passover. If you’re looking for tips on how to observe the essential Jewish feast, writer Stephanie Ganz guides us through a virtual Seder — very 2020. For Richmonders partaking in Easter, area bakeries and restaurants have ensured that honey hams and chocolate bunnies will remain part of the festivities. From family-style meals with plenty of deviled eggs to carrot cake macarons, the dining community has us covered for the homebound holiday. (Richmond magazine)

Team Waffle

Waffle or pancake? It's no contest in South Africa native Steven Schwartz’s book. The owner of Brekkie, a local Belgian waffle food truck and now a packaged mix found on area grocery shelves, digs the deep pockets in the European-style waffles. Discover how years of R&D in his home kitchen resulted in a successful — not to mention vegan and gluten-free — venture. (Richmond magazine)

Culture Club

A reliable indicator of flavor and funk, fermentation is an ancient preservation technique featured in cuisines all across the planet. In this piece from the fermentation issue of Dine, writers John Haddad and Genevelyn Steele lead us on a global journey via local restaurants, exploring edibles from spongy injera flatbread at Nile to the classic corned beef sandwich at Perly’s. (Richmond magazine)

Make It a Double

Starting Friday, April 10 — just in time for the weekend — your takeout or delivery order may be joined by a spirited companion. In a major, if temporary, turn of events designed to aid the ailing industry, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced that restaurants can now offer mixed drinks for pickup or delivery [insert cocktail emoji]. (News release)

Sign of the Times

Richmond Region Tourism has launched a new #TakeoutRVA campaign, aimed at promoting takeout and delivery options at local restaurants. Look for green “We’re Open” signs in storefronts across the city indicating that a food or beverage business is offering to-go service during the pandemic. So far, Richmond Region Tourism has distributed more than 500 of the signs. (News release)

ICYMI

Cue “With a Little Help From My Friends”: Ardent Craft Ales, in partnership with Sysco, recently rolled out a pop-up food bank for restaurant industry workers. Dubbed Ardent Helps, the food bank offers online ordering with pickup from Ardent's Scott’s Addition location. (Richmond magazine)

Find yourself standing in front of the fridge or pantry, staring blankly and reassessing the same leftovers or bag of rice? Check out our frequently updated list of local businesses offering delivery and takeout. (Richmond magazine)

After converting his Church Hill Italian restaurant into a cafe last July, owner Michael Calogerakis has returned to his roots and brought back the pizza. The short-lived concept Mike and Maddy’s is out, and Anthony’s on the Hill is back in. Calogerakis made the switch April 7, offering New York- and Detroit-style pies along with house-made soft serve for delivery and takeout.

Give a big welcome back to The Big Kitchen. The Scott’s Addition drive-thru prepared meal operation from the owners of Tazza Kitchen is back in action, and curbside pickup is available at Tazza locations. (Richmond Bizsense)

Sad news for fans of Billy Jack’s Shack’s “sticky nuggs”: The Shockoe Slip business from the owners of Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint announced last week that it would not be reopening. (Richmond Bizsense)

Heads-up for your next grocery trip: Earlier this week, Kroger began to limit the number of shoppers inside its stores to 50% capacity. Similar measures are now in place at other grocers, including Publix and Trader Joe’s, as well as Home Depot. (Richmond Times Dispatch)

The owner of Brick & Mortar, the modern-meets-vintage boutique and cafe in Carytown with a very RVA underground following, shared that the business is seeking a buyer asap.

Pull out that apron: The ladies behind Mise en Place cooking school shared these recipes for an asparagus and ricotta tart, apple kugel and carrot cake, ideal for spring, Passover or Easter.

